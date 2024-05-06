Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Tyrick Mitchell adds third goal for hosts

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park this evening in a Premier League contest that could have serious ramifications on United manager Erik ten Hag who’s team are embroiled in a tight contest for the remaining European places.

Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea have seen the Red Devils drop to eighth in the table where they are now outside of the automatic spots for next season’s European campaigns. Victory this evening would send them back up to sixth and keep them in control of their own destiny.

With matches against Arsenal and Newcastle on the horizon next week, United cannot afford to drop any points tonight and the manner in which they finish off this season could play a crucial part in whether Ten Hag keeps his job in the summer.

Elsewhere, a run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace out of any relegation trouble with the club now looking to push on and finish as high as possible in the league.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds and tips right here:

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE

Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League

Palace are in good form with three wins and a draw from their last four matches

United need to win to move back to sixth and keep up to pace with battle for European places

58’ GOAL! - Mitchell prods home from close range (CRY 3-0 MUN)

53’ DISALLOWED! - Casemiro’s effort chalked off for offside (CRY 2-0 MUN)

40’ GOAL! - Mateta blasts a rocket past Onana (CRY 2-0 MUN)

27’ DISALLOWED! - Man Utd score but Hojlund is punished for a foul on Henderson (CRY 1-0 MUN)

12’ GOAL! - Olise’s individual skill and finish brings the opener (CRY 1-0 MUN)

Crystal Palace FC 4 - 0 Manchester United FC

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

21:40 , Mike Jones

81 mins: Into the final 10 minutes now and this will feel like a lifetime for Manchester United. It’s been a shocking performance from the visitors.

Mason Mount goes off with Amad Diallo replacing him. Can he have an impact and maybe score a consolation goal?

Story continues

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

21:39 , Mike Jones

78 mins: Jairo Riedewald and Odsonne Edouard have been brought on for Crystal Palace to replace Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Oliver Glasner is resting his main men now that the game is over.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

21:36 , Mike Jones

75 mins: United are now set up to defend and limit the damage. The game is gone and they’ll have to bounce back against Arsenal next time out.

For now they need to avoid a bigger defeat. Casemiro’s have a terrible night at centre-back and just needs the game to end.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

21:31 , Mike Jones

72 mins: There’s still around 20 minutes to play at Selhurst Park. If Crystal Palace want to they can make this game truly embarrassing for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Two or three more goals aren’t off the cards here.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd

21:28 , Mike Jones

69 mins: A raised boot from Sofyan Amrabat earns him a booking and it’s a sign that Man Utd are so frustrated with how this game has gone.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd (Olise, 66’)

21:27 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Oh my word!

Crystal Palace are running rampant at Selhurst Park. A simple forward pass comes to Jean-Philippe Mateta who touches it around Casemiro

At first the Man Utd captain recovers possession but Daniel Munoz knocks him off the ball then threads a pass to Michael Olise. He checks to the left then smokes the ball past Andre Onana and into the back of the net.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd

21:23 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Crystal Palace haven’t been exceptional tonight they’ve just been determined in the final third and have taken their chances.

Man Utd have made things easy for them with their woeful defending but it’s been impressive stuff from Palace nonetheless. A corner for the visitors is swung in by Eriksen who finds Casemiro again.

This time the ball comes to the near post and Casemiro’s headed is dealt with by Dean Henderson.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd

21:20 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Sofyan Amrabat comes on for Manchester United and replaces Antony. It’s probably too little too late now for Manchester United to mount a comeback.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd (Mitchell, 58’)

21:19 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Save!

From the set piece the ball is knocked out to Will Hughes who decides to go for goal. Onana leaps to the left and pushes it wide once again.

Goal!

From the set piece Palace play short and get the ball to Adam Wharton. He lifts a cross to the back post where Joachim Andersen bullies Diogo Dalot off the ball and prods it to Tyrick Mitchell who turns the ball into the back of the net.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:17 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Save!

A flying move from Palace sees Olise drive the ball forward before slipping it across to Eze. He feeds it into the left side of the box for Mitchell who goes for power and blasts a shot at Onana who palms the ball behind for a corner.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:14 , Mike Jones

54 mins: That was the chance Manchester United needed but it was clear as day that Casemiro drifted into the box too soon. Still they can use the disallowed goal as fuel to press further up the pitch.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:13 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Disallowed!

Man Utd win a free kick over by the Crystal Palace penalty area. Christian Eriksen swings it into the middle and picks out Casemiro. He heads the ball onto the near post then turns in the rebound only for the offside flag to go up and rule out the goal.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:12 , Mike Jones

52 mins: Manchester United’s first shot on target comes from Diogo Dalot laying the ball off to Antony. He cuts inside on his left foot and shoots only to pick out Dean Henderson in the middle of the goal.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:10 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Daniel Munoz sweeps in behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka and brings down a long ball. He skips past the defender and cuts the ball into the penalty area only for Eberechi Eze to turn his effort into the hands of Andre Onana.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:06 , Mike Jones

48 mins: In their Premier League history, Crystal Palace have never lost when they’ve been two goals up at half-time. The next goal in this match will be a crucial one.

If Man Utd can get it then Palace may just start to wobble.

Second half! Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:05 , Mike Jones

Christian Eriksen gets the game back underway. Manchester United haven’t made any changes in personnel at the break but they need to figure out a way of getting themselves back into the match.

HT Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

21:01 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have conceded multiple first-half goals in three consecutive top-flight away games for the first time since April 1977.

HT Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

20:57 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Phillipe Mateta has scored in each of Oliver Glasner’s first six home Premier League games, becoming the first player to do so in the competition since Alan Shearer for Kevin Keegan in 1996/97 (first 9).

HT Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

20:53 , Mike Jones

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Half-time! Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

20:49 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: This is a big 15 minute break for Erik ten Hag. He needs to whip his players into shape, get them controlling the ball and shore up the massively leaking defence.

A quick goal after the restart and they’re back in the game. So far though they’ve been outplayed, outclassed and outworked by Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner will just say ‘more of the same lads’ and that’s his team talk done.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

20:46 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play in the first time. Man Utd just need to get to the break and then they can reset.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd

20:45 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Manchester United are playing in a daze. They’ve not put up much of a fight and their defensive capabilities are shockingly poor.

Only Sheffield United, who are bottom of the table, have allowed more shots at their goal this season than Man Utd. That’s a horrendous stat for Erik ten Hag’s men.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd (Mateta, 40’)

20:42 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Wow!

Crystal Palace turn the ball over in midfield and quickly thread it through a gap to Jean-Philippe Mateta. He’s one-on-one with Jonney Evans and skips around him with no effort.

The striker then brings the ball into the box and blasts a rocket past Andre Onana. What a strike!

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:38 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Antony brings down a nice aerial ball and slips a good pass inside to Hojlund. He has a long way to go to get to the box which gives Adam Wharton time enough to track back and perfectly execute a sliding tackle to recover possession.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:36 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Wan-Bissaka gets the ball forward quickly on the left side of the pitch with help from Garnacho. The youngster swings in a cross and finds Hojlund but the forward’s touch only turns the ball out of play.

Half-chance but a lot better from Man Utd.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:30 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Olise is slipped the ball and sprints into the box on his own. Man Utd’s defence is all over the place once again and it takes Andre Onana, sprawling towards the ball, to keep Olise at bay.

All the best chances are going to Crystal Palace. United’s best moments have come from their set pieces.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Alejandro Garnacho is clipped on the edge of the box by Will Hughes and wins Man Utd a free kick. With no Bruno Fernandes tonight, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Garnacho himself stand over the dead ball.

Eriksen is dictating where he wants his teammates to position themselves, Garnacho walks away. Eriksen goes for goal, curls the ball up towards the wall where it takes a deflection and loops out for a corner.

The corner is whipped in by Eriksen and floated over to Casemiro. He nods the ball back into the six-yard box where Rasmus Hojlund leaps for the ball. He knocks into Dean Henderson who is shoved out of the way.

The balll drops into the back of the net but the referee disallows it for a foul on the keeper.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:24 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Michael Olise isn’t content with one goal. He’s fed the ball from Tyrick Mitchell and fizzes a first time effort at goal that Andre Onana keeps out without too much trouble.

Crystal Palace are still in the ascendancy though.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Promising. Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho attempt to inject some momentum into the play with a combination of passes over on the left side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets involved and slips a pass to Mason Mount. He turns and threads an encouraging ball into the box for Rasmus Hojlund who can’t control it under pressure.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Mason Mount brings a bouncing ball under control on the edge of the box and takes a shot which is immediately blocked. It’s a better sign for Man Utd though as they’re progressing the ball into more dangerous areas.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd

20:17 , Mike Jones

15 mins: That goal could turn out to be a killer blow for Manchester United. They don’t have their talisman Bruno Fernandes to rescue them from going behind.

Fernandes has been the main driver of the team this year but they’ll need to make do without him tonight. Can the other players step up and get the Red Devils back into this contest?

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd (Olise, 12’)

20:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Wonderful from Michael Olise!

The ball comes over to him from the right wing and he brings it under control before slipping by Christian Eriksen. He then sits Casemiro down and drives to the box.

None of the Manchester United defenders get close to him and he slips the ball into the far bottom corner!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

20:13 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Manchester United look like a team short on confidence. They win a free kick in the middle third over on the right side. Christian Eriksen takes it quickly and knocks a cross field pass over towards Alejandro Garnacho who makes a run towards the box.

Dean Henderson sees it early and sprints to the edge of the penalty area to scoop up the ball.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

20:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Rasmus Hojlund attempts to nip in behind Joachim Andersen as the ball is threaded up to him. The defender manages to get a toe to the ball and knock it away from the Manchester United striker.

The visitors haven’t found their rhythm yet and these opening stages all belong to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

20:05 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Crystal Palace appeal for a penalty after a fine spin into the box from Tyrick Mitchell. The corner comes to nothing so the wingback looks to drive the hosts on.

He spins past Casemiro but Jonny Evans is on hand to poke the ball away from from. Mitchell goes over Evans’ outstretched leg but the referee waves for play to go on.

There’s no disagreement from Mitchell.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Michael Olise slips the ball forward to Tyrick Mitchell on the overlap. He puts a cross into the box that Jonny Evans deals with.

His clearance doesn’t go very far though and the recycled ball wins Palace a corner. Early test here for Man Utd.

Kick off! Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

20:01 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace get the ball rolling and work it to their back line. A pss comes to Dean Henderson who boots it up into the middle of the pitch.

A little tussle in midfield ends with the ball squirting back towards the Eagles’ penalty area.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players make their way out to the pitch at Selhurst Park. Manchester United need to win tonight or else they may struggle to secure European football next season.

Crystal Palace are in good form though and won’t let the visitors have it all their own way. Who will come out on top tonight?

Kick off is up next...

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:50 , Mike Jones

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has scored in each of his five home Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner (seven goals in total).

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:45 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals in his last six appearances in all competitions but is not fit to feature this evening. How big of a loss will he be for Man Utd?

(AP)

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:40 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace need to win all of their remaining three games to equal their club Premier League record points total of 49, set in 1992/93 and equalled in 2018/19.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester United could lose five Premier League away matches in London in a single season for the first time, having already lost at Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:30 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 12 top-flight fixtures that have been played on a Monday with seven draws and four defeats coming during that run.

Can they earn a second win against Man Utd tonight?

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have conceded 77 goals in 47 games in league and cup this season, their most since 1977/78.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:20 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are one goal short of equalling the club Premier League record for the most home goals scored in a single campaign. It is currently 29, scored in 2017/18.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won just one of their last six league games with four draws and one defeat in that run. A 13th Premier League defeat of the season would see them set a new club record.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

19:10 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four league matches (with three wins, one draw), their longest such run of the season. They are aiming for a third consecutive home win in the top flight for the first time since October 2022.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd team changes

19:05 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace make one change to the side who drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out as Eberechi Eze replaces Jordan Ayew in the Palace attack.

Erik ten Hag makes two changes to the Manchester United side who drew 1-1 with Burnley last Saturday. Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are injured and both miss out with Jonny Evans and Mason Mount tasked to start in their absence.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd line-ups

19:02 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Clyne, Anderson, Richards, Mitchell; Wharton, Hughes; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Casemiro, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

18:53 , Mike Jones

This is the third time the teams have met this season - the two previous encounters came in the space of five days in September, with Manchester United winning 3-0 in the EFL Cup and Crystal Palace winning the league fixture 1-0.

Which way will tonight’s encounter go?

Oliver Glasner on Manchester United strengths and weaknesses

18:45 , Mike Jones

“I have mentioned it before, they have a lot of quality in offence,” Glasner concedes. “But also, yeah, like every team, they have their weaknesses.

“It’s for us to control their strengths, but also use their weaknesses, and also what fits to our strengths. We can’t play, or we don’t want to play, in a different way to what we did in the past.”

Oliver Glasner discusses Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

18:37 , Mike Jones

“I expect a lot of quality, players’ quality and coaching quality. Erik ten Hag did a fantastic job at Ajax Amsterdam. I think last year Man Utd won a cup. Great manager, great team. They suffered from many injuries this season, but they still have a lot of quality, offensively,” Oliver Glasner says on Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

“Antony, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Bruno] Fernandes: individual, one-on-one players, and a very physical striker [Rasmus Højlund] with finishing qualities. I think with [Kobbie] Mainoo, one of the rising stars with 18 years in the English football, he also had his debut for the English national team. So a fantastic team, and of course a big club – but with respect, we go for the win.”

Oliver Glasner on Crystal Palace players linked with transfers

18:30 , Jack Rathborn

“I’m always optimistic because all these players have contracts with Crystal Palace,” Glasner said when asked about his players linked with moves away.

“It’s May, and many situations can change, so nothing is 100 percent. [Marc] is under contract, he's a good player, he's our captain, so I'm very positive and confident that he plays for Crystal Palace. [Regarding speculation regarding Manchester United] I read somewhere that almost the whole squad of Man Utd is available, so maybe we can get 10 from them! I don't know what will happen, but there's always an audition. Every game is an audition for the players and for us as a team, so we want to show us from our best side regarding football.

“We’ve had some great performances in the last weeks, we had some great results in the last weeks, and now it's up to us to continue playing with this confidence, playing with this intensity, and playing with this passion until the end of the season. It's a good moment, Monday night football against Man Utd at Selhurst Park. We will give our best, do our best, so that we will have the next win.”

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

18:23 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are aiming to do the league double over Manchester United for the very first time.

They have a good chance as the Red Devils have scored just one goal in their last three visits to Selhurst Park and may be missing talisman Bruno Fernandes for tonight’s match.

Michael Olise remembers Crystal Palace goal against Manchester United

18:15 , Jack Rathborn

“I've seen the goal back plenty of times now – it was a good goal, I guess,” Michael Olise told Crystal Palace’s official website.

“I think even if you try to escape, you can always see it, so there's no point saving it [clips of the goal]. You see it sometimes, sometimes you don't, but yeah, it's mostly just a goal’s a goal.

“[As for Manchester United] to be honest, I don't really look at the opponents – it’s more focus on ourselves, see what we can do, bring to the game and from there just take it up.”

David Moyes to leave West Ham

18:12 , Mike Jones

It’s been rumoured for most of the day but David Moyes is now confirmed to be leaving West Ham at the end of the season. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the club posted:

“West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires.”

West Ham United can confirm David Moyes will leave the Club by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires. — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 6, 2024

More from Andre Onana:

18:07 , Mike Jones

“I don’t think my team-mates are happy with the situation we are facing because I know them, they are all winners, and everyone wants to win.

“When we started the season, we were speaking in the dressing room about fighting for every single title. But things happen in life and we have to deal with [this] situation.

“But now we have a beautiful final to play, we have another few games to play. We’ll go for it and end with the dignity.”

(EPA)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United to wear bodycam in Premier League first

18:00 , Mike Jones

A referee will wear a video camera tonight during Crystal Palace vs Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history.

Jarred Gillett will sport a head-mounted device called a ‘RefCam’, though the footage will not be available to broadcast live.

The video will be used and edited for a one-off programme providing insight into Premier League officials.

Bundesliga referee Daniel Schlager wore a camera and a microphone in February’s 2-2 draw between Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, this time for a programme called ‘Referees Mic’d up - Bundesliga’.

It is the first time a Premier League referee has worn a camera in an official match, though official Rob Jones wore one during the 2023 Summer Series match between Chelsea and Brighton in Philadelphia.

Bodycams were trialled by the FA during adult grassroots football last year, though the idea was concerning the amount of abuse suffered at that level.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd referee to wear camera

Onana determined to end season on a high

17:53 , Mike Jones

Andre Onana has admitted that this season has been a difficult one for Manchester United but the squad remain determined to end it on a high.

“The whole season has been a difficult season for all of us, as an individual, as a group,” he said. “But we always have to stay positive because I don’t think we lost the place in Europe against Burnley and we all have to take responsibility; I start with myself, always.

“It has been a difficult season. If you put everything on the table, you can speak about a lot of things, like injuries, players, about bad luck. But we are Manchester United, we are such a big club, so we cannot talk about that.

“We have to stay positive. The game last week is gone. [Be] positive, and if the season is not the best one, I’m sure the coming one will be better.”

Man Utd make decision on Mason Greenwood future as club plan summer clearout

17:45 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are looking to sell Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho as they contemplate a clearout to raise funds for summer signings.

United are open to offers for much of their squad because, while new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has shown a willingness to invest, they are limited in what they can spend by Profitability and Sustainability Rules after expensive purchases in the last two summers, so they have to sell.

However, they would only let Marcus Rashford go if there is a huge bid and if the forward wants to leave, with United’s priority being to restore him to the form that saw him score 30 goals last season.

Greenwood has scored eight goals on loan at Getafe and any money from his sale would count as pure profit under PSR regulations. Former chief executive Richard Arnold had said the forward had no future at Old Trafford after he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour. While police subsequently dropped those charges, United conducted an internal investigation and there was a backlash when the club planned to bring him back.

Man Utd make decision on Mason Greenwood future as club plan summer clearout

Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes

17:37 , Mike Jones

“He is our captain and he works during the off season, so hard on the training ground, and he brings the energy in every game,” Erik ten Hag said. “Every occasion, he sets an example as a captain for the team and you see his form growing across the season.

“By the end of the season, he is in great form and he is scoring goals, making key actions with assists.

“I am really impressed with his performances, contributing to the team spirit but also individually with his creation. I am happy with his performances.”

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form

17:30 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League).

The Red Devils will not be playing Champions League football next season, but a top-six finish would see them qualify for the Europa League.

Crystal Palace are now safe from the threat of relegation and they will be aiming to finish as high up the Premier League as possible.

Football betting sites believe there is not much to choose between the two teams, although the Premier League odds actually show that Palace are slight favourites after winning three of their last four games.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form

Harry Maguire injury update

17:22 , Mike Jones

Harry Maguire faces a race to be fit for the FA Cup final and will miss the rest of the Premier League campaign for Manchester United.

Issuing an update on the central defender’s injury the club posted this simple message on their website which reads: “Harry Maguire has sustained a muscle injury that will keep him out for about three weeks.”

Maguire has played himself back into form and will be hoping that this latest setback doesn’t affect his chances of playing at Wembley and subsequently at the Euros this summer.

Adam Wharton: The Crystal Palace star who has gone from the Championship to an outside bet for Euro 2024

17:15 , Jack Rathborn

Alex Scott, Keane Lewis-Potter, Harry Souttar and Joao Pedro all made the step up from the Championship to the Premier League in recent seasons, but have struggled to match the form that made Bournemouth, Brentford, Leicester and Brighton splash the cash for them.

Scott was labelled by Pep Guardiola as an “unbelievable player,” after Bristol City’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City. Lewis-Potter starred in his final season at Hull City scoring 13 goals. Souttar was one of Australia’s best players in the Qatar World Cup before a £15m move from Stoke to Leicester, while Brighton broke their record transfer fee to sign Pedro.

They have only had fleeting moments in their Premier League beginnings, something that can’t be said about Crystal Palace’s most recent Championship addition Adam Wharton, who has not just settled well since switching Blackburn for south London but has appeared as one of Oliver Glasner’s best performers in recent weeks.

The Crystal Palace star making a late push for England’s Euro 2024 squad

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction

17:07 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace have been in fine form in recent weeks and will be difficult opponents especially with home advantage.

Manchester United may be without Bruno Fernandes which will hurt their chances of winning but a necessity to collect three points and qualify for Europe could drive them to new heights of success.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues Manchester United clearout as more senior figures depart

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s clearout of the senior off-field figures at Manchester United has continued with the announcement that interim CEO Patrick Stewart and Chief Financial Officer Cliff Baty will leave at the end of the season.

Stewart, who is also the club’s Chief Legal Officer, and Baty are going by mutual consent as they follow Football Director John Murtough in departing, while former Chief Executive Richard Arnold stepped down before the Ineos billionaire’s investment at Old Trafford was completed.

United will have four chief executives in nine months with former Juventus CEO Jean Claude Blanc, a director of the club and an ally of Ratcliffe, taking the role on a temporary basis before Omar Berrada completes his gardening leave and can start on 13 July.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues Man United clearout as more senior figures depart

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

16:52 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 6 May at Selhurst Park.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the latter channel from 6.30pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

‘It’s a joke’: Erik ten Hag lashes out at Manchester United suggestion

16:45 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag claimed it is a “joke” that Manchester United will have a mass exodus in the summer as he insisted that players will still want to come to Old Trafford, even though his side will not be in the Champions League next season.

United will listen to offers for virtually all of Ten Hag’s squad, except Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, though it would take a huge bid for them to sell Marcus Rashford, but the Dutchman does not expect vast numbers of players to leave.

They have confirmed that Anthony Martial will go when his contract expires and Raphael Varane could follow suit, while United are not expected to take up their option to buy Sofyan Amrabat but Ten Hag hit out at suggestions everyone else will move on.

‘It’s a joke’: Erik ten Hag lashes out at Manchester United suggestion

Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag

16:30 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag claimed Jadon Sancho still has a high value to Manchester United after the winger he exiled produced an outstanding performance in the Champions League semi-finals for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, who cost United £73m, has not played for them since August and was training with the youth team before he was loaned to Dortmund in January.

The England international fell out with Ten Hag, who claimed Sancho had not trained well when he explained his omission from the squad for September’s defeat to Arsenal. It prompted the 24-year-old to produce a social-media post that inferred the manager had lied, with Ten Hag then wanting an apology before he would pick Sancho again and none forthcoming.

While Sancho’s loan at Dortmund could make United up to €7.5m, one of the most expensive signings in their history has played 77 minutes of football for them this season and United could face writing off much of their high investment.

Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes ‘happy’ at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag responds to transfer speculation

16:15 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will “definitely” be at Manchester United for at least another two years and is confident his captain is happy to stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes had said in an interview in his native Portugal that he would consider his future after Euro 2024 while United’s financial issues mean they would listen to offers for most of their squad.

But Ten Hag is keen to keep the 29-year-old, who is United’s 15-goal top scorer this season, as he said the midfielder’s comments were misinterpreted.

“I know he is very happy to be here,” he stated, adding that “absolutely” he wanted Fernandes to stay. He has a contract until 2026, with the club possessing an option to extend it for a further season.

Fernandes ‘happy’ at Man Utd as Ten Hag responds to transfer talks

Crystal Palace v Man Utd predicted line-ups

16:00 , Jack Rathborn

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of Marc Guehi, in line to feature for the first time since February due to a knee injury. Eberechi Eze should also be back available.

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United, with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay similarly set to be assessed. Marcus Rashford remains absent though Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are back in training.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

17:45 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park this evening in a Premier League contest that could have serious ramifications on United manager Erik ten Hag who’s team are embroiled in a tight contest for the remaining European places.

Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea have seen the Red Devils drop to eighth in the table where they are now outside of the automatic spots for next season’s European campaigns. Victory this evening would send them back up to sixth and keep them in control of their own destiny.

With matches against Arsenal and Newcastle on the horizon next week, United cannot afford to drop any points tonight and the manner in which they finish off this season could play a crucial part in whether Ten Hag keeps his job in the summer.

Elsewhere, a run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace out of any relegation trouble with the club now looking to push on and finish as high as possible in the league.