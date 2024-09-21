Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE!

The Eagles welcome United to Selhurst Park still looking for their first Premier League win of the season. Two points from their last two - against Chelsea and Leicester - is somewhat an improvement after starting the campaign with back-to-back losses, but the pre-season optimism has quickly disappeared.

United, meanwhile, made easy work of Southampton last time out in the league, after weathering an early storm and a penalty, and head to London off the back of a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup but having just two wins in their last 16 trips to the capital.

Palace did the double over United last season, including a thumping 4-0 win in this fixture in a standout result for Oliver Glasner and one of man nadirs for Erik ten Hag, who was soon after rewarded with a new contract. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United latest updates

Kick-off time: 5.30pm, Selhurst Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace XI: Nketiah starts

Man United XI: Garnacho in, Rashford out

Score prediction: Draw

19:11 , Alex Young

83min: Hughes is booked for a foul on Ugarte.

19:11 , Alex Young

80min: Garnacho is now down the right, Rashford on the left and Hojlund down the middle.

19:09 , Alex Young

77min: Ugarte and Hojlund are on, replacing Amad and Eriksen.

19:05 , Alex Young

75min: Palace are now growing in confidence. United need to get back into their groove, being disrupted too much at the moment.

19:02 , Alex Young

70min: Oh my. Palace should be ahead!

Sarr does superbly to jink past a few United defenders and then cuts the ball back for Eze to seemingly pass into the net but he misses the target!

18:57 , Alex Young

66min: That is Nketiah’s last involvement, he’s replaced by Hughes.

18:53 , Alex Young

65min: Double save from Onana!

Not quite Raya levels but the keeper first denies Nketiah and then Sarr’s volleyed follow-up.

Stunning.

18:52 , Alex Young

64min: Martinez jumps in two-footed on Kamada, missing him but is extremely lucky to escape with only a yellow card. A bizarre and very dangerous thing to do.

18:51 , Alex Young

63min: Another huge Henderson save, pushing Garnacho’s bending effort from out wide away.

18:50 , Alex Young

62min: Rashford is on, he replaces Zirkzee.

18:49 , Alex Young

61min: Superb clearance from Guehi almost underneath his own crossbar after Amad fizzed in a cross.

18:48 , Alex Young

60min: Shouts for a Palace pen as Sarr takes a tumble under pressure from Martinez, but there’s not much in it. Referee immediately says no.

18:47 , Alex Young

58min: United really piling on the pressure now as Rashford is told to go warm up.

Palace throwing bodies in the way as United camp on the edge of their area.

18:44 , Alex Young

55min: Eriksen to Fernandes to Amad... and then Mitchell gets in a boot as United reach the edge of the area.

The visitors still struggling with the final ball.

18:41

52min: Fernandes!

A sitter as the midfielder runs onto a pass on the edge of the area and tries to bend a shot with the outside of his right boot rather than the inside of his left.

It flies inches wide.

18:40 , Alex Young

51min: Palace already showing far more attacking intent. Nketiah and Eze playing closer together now.

18:38 , Alex Young

49min: Mitchell does well to cut out a pass to Amad down the flank.

Palace looking more assured.

18:35 , Alex Young

47min: Sarr’s first touch is a backheel for Eze to run onto into the area and win a corner.

Second half!

18:33 , Alex Young

46min: It’s a double change for Palace as Wharton and Mateta are off, replaced by Sarr and Lerma.

Back underway!

18:31

Looks like Sarr is coming on at half-time.

18:30 , Alex Young

An interesting stat from Opta, United have won just one and lost four of their last seven games which were level at half-time.

18:27 , Alex Young

You wonder if Glasner makes a change at the break, perhaps in midfield.

18:25 , Alex Young

United were on top for 43 minutes, and should have scored, but were suddenly holding on.Palace wouldn't have wanted to hear the half-time whistle.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time!

18:17 , Alex Young

47min: There’s the whistle as Mateta sees a shot blocked.

18:16 , Alex Young

45min: One minute added on.

18:15 , Alex Young

44min: Oh, Eze should score!

Fantastic strength by Mateta to hold off a United player, who feeds a ball down the left and it comes back to an unmarked Eze in the penalty area to fire straight at Onana!

18:13 , Alex Young

42min: How have United not scored?!

A fizzed ball across the six-yard box from Fernandes, which Zirkzee gets a slight touch on - enough to get out of reach of Garnacho.

Henderson fist-pumps the air.

18:12 , Alex Young

41min: Oh dear! Mainoo bends to shoot and ends up firing a shot straight into Eriksen’s face.

The Dane laughs it off, through pain I’d imagine.

18:11 , Alex Young

39min: Amad and Fernandes combine again, this time producing a cross which Henderson plucks from the sky.

18:06 , Alex Young

35min: Nice link-up play between Amad and Fernandes ends with the latter firing low at goal, which Guehi blocks.

18:04 , Alex Young

33min: Eriksen is causing all sorts of trouble with these corners. This time Zirkzee climbs highest to nod down the wrong side of the far post.

18:01 , Alex Young

30min: Palace haven’t had a sniff.

WOODWORK!

17:59 , Alex Young

27min: United hit the crossbar twice in quick succession as first Garnacho bends a shot onto the woodwork and then Fernandes’ follow-up lob hits the same part of the bar!

United getting closer.

17:54 , Alex Young

23min: United dictating things without Fernandes doing anything of note so far.

Eriksen the star man during the first half of the first half.

17:52 , Alex Young

21min: Finally half an opening for Palace as Mateta looks to get a yard on De Ligt but the defender soon gets goal side and shepherds the player out of the area.

17:50 , Alex Young

19min: Palace can’t get a foot on the ball at the moment.

17:50 , Alex Young

16min: Eriksen is everywhere, in the best possible way. Spraying passes left and right.

17:44 , Alex Young

13min: De Ligt should score!

Point-blank header from five yards, and it’s straight at Henderson!

17:43 , Alex Young

11min: Amad is now sent raring down the opposite wing and wins a corner.

17:41 , Alex Young

9min: Garnacho gets on the ball for the first time and almost produces the opener!

Super ball from Zirkzee sends Garnacho scampering towards goal and shoots across Henderson, who produces a fine save.

17:39 , Alex Young

6min: Good pressure from Zirkzee on Guehi on the edge of the Palace area, but the defender does enough to avert the danger.

17:33 , Alex Young

4min: Early United corner is met by De Ligt at the back post, but it’s simple for Henderson.

17:32 , Alex Young

3min: De Ligt needs to change his boots after taking that tumble.

17:32 , Alex Young

2min: Little scare for De Ligt as Mateta bundles past him and has a shot from distance.

Kick-off!

17:31 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

17:29 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

Ten Hag on Ugarte being benched

17:26 , Alex Young

"[Fatigue] is one of the reasons, yes. There is a connection.

“I didn't want to interrupt, but also Manuel needs some time to be integrated and to get used to English football.

“It will go quickly, but it is more to keep the connection in midfield as it is."

17:19 , Alex Young

The teams are back in. Not long to go.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Glasner on Man United

17:08 , Alex Young

"You can see that if you defend well you will get your chances, because they play very offensive football and a clear structure.

"That speaks for their manager, but I am convinced that we will find our spaces where we can create chances and score goals."

Ten Hag on that 4-0 loss ahead of tonight's game

16:53 , Alex Young

"Don't compare it because the circumstances in that moment in the season, I would from February on we had to find every time 11 players who can construct a team.

"Now we are in a different place, we have 18 players and we can pick a team."

16:44 , Alex Young

The last time these two teams met, Crystal Palace won 4-0.

Read our match read from the game here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

16:36 , Alex Young

Eriksen over Ugarte is a bold call from Ten Hag. Despite the concerns over Ugarte in possession, he is clearly a stronger presence in midfield than the Dane.

This Palace team don’t mess around, either.

16:32 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace make two changes as Kamada replaces the injured Doucoure and Richards comes in for Clyne. *

It's just one change for United as Garnacho replaces Rashford. Ugarte is on the bench.

Team news in full

16:23 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Eze; Nketiah, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Sarr, Lerma, Schlupp, Clyne, Hughes, Umeh, Agbinone

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazaraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Maguire, Casemiro, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Crystal Palace

16:16 , Alex Young

...and the hosts!

Man Utd XI

16:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how the visitors look.

16:10 , Alex Young

Garnacho is expected to start today.

16:06 , Alex Young

It sounds like Marcus Rashford is on the bench today.

16:00 , Alex Young

Team news is about 15 minutes away. Will Garnacho get the nod to start?

Glasner sys Palace are in 'fight mode'

15:49 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says his side are in fight mode ahead of tonight's game.

"It's not so fluent, like we would wish, but I think it's also not possible at the moment. It's also a fact that the last four games (including the Carabao Cup) were two wins and two draws.

"So after losing the first two games of the season we are fighting back in the league. We are fighting back into our best shape.

"But this is sometimes, you don't have to think about it because everything is working, everything is running.

"But sometimes you have to fight for this, and this is what really gives me a lot of confidence and appreciation as a manager of this group is that they are fighting for their points, that they are fighting for their wins, and this is what we will do [on Saturday]."

(Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Ten Hag on Hojlund and Mount

15:38 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag plans to integrate Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount carefully after the injured Manchester United duo returned to training ahead of today’s game.

"It's very good news they are back on the pitch," Ten Hag said. "They are back in team training.

"We have to decide whether they are fit enough to start but it is very pleasing they are fit and back in the squad. We have so many games in this block to cover so very happy.

"We have to make the final call. They did a couple of training (sessions). We have to see how they recover and then [Friday] we will make a final call."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Latest odds

15:29 , Alex Young

Here’s how the bookies see the game.

Crystal Palace - 17/10

Draw - 15/8

Man United - 6/5

(Odds via Betfair.)

Score prediction

15:25 , Alex Young

Palace are perhaps unlucky not to have won just yet and do have the tools to disrupt an inconsistent Man United side.

Draw, 1-1.

Manchester United team news

15:19 , Alex Young

Alejandro Garnacho is pushing to start today after taking his tally up to four goals this season with a brace in Tuesday night’s 7-0 demolition of Barnsley.

Ten Hag has instead trusted Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford in wide areas, while Antony also scored on Tuesday night.

Asked about the Argentine international, Ten Hag said: “‘There will be rotation. The conclusion from all of you is not right when I pick XI that I drop a player.

“I pick a starting XI because I know I will have to change. We have more than 11 players who can be in the lineup of any match in this moment.”

United head to Selhurst Park on Saturday off the back of a 3-0 victory at Southampton and Ten Hag is still expected to be without a number of big name players.

United have been handed a boost as both Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount returning to group training this week.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Crystal Palace team news

15:11 , Alex Young

Summer signing Eddie Nketiah got off the mark at QPR and is expected to start again today.

Fellow new arrival Trevoh Chalobah saw his debut delayed due to an injury picked up in training, though he could be in contention.

Chadi Riad and Rob Holding are not expected to be involved and Cheick Doucoure is also now out, though Matheus Franca is back in team training.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

15:04 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The Eagles went into the season full of confidence and expectation, but remain winless after four games, with just two points to their name. Today’s visitors were thrashed 4-0 in this game last season - which was as recent as May - and Oliver Glasner could do with more of the season today.

United have again hardly set the world alight this season, but have two wins to their name and are fresh from a 7-0 thumping of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. Confidence is high, but a record of two wins from 16 on the road in London will temper some predictions.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Stick with us.