Crystal Palace vs Man City: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview today

Manchester City will hope to maintain or indeed restore their six-point lead at the Premier League summit when they travel to Crystal Palace later today.

It’s the turn of Manchester City this evening as the Premier League title race heats up. Liverpool won the early Saturday kick-off this weekend and closed that gap once more after a successful trip to Brighton.

City’s winning run came to an end with a bore draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League in midweek, but they had already all but sealed their quarter-final spot with a 5-0 thrashing in Lisbon last month.

Looking to deliver a blow to their hopes of retaining the title are a Palace team that continue to make impressive strides under Patrick Vieira, briefly moving up to 10th with a fine win at Wolves last time out that saw Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha net during a fantastic first-half display at Molineux.

The Eagles know what it takes to beat City too, having triumphed 2-0 at the Etihad in October courtesy of goals from Zaha and Conor Gallagher.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday March 14, 2022.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park in London.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, Monday night’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow every kick with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Crystal Palace vs Man City team news

Crystal Palace could be boosted by the return of experienced defender Joel Ward, who will face a late fitness test after returning to training in the aftermath of a groin injury.

However, fellow right-back Nathan Ferguson remains absent with a hamstring issue, while James McArthur is still dealing with a knock.

For City, centre-back Ruben Dias is definitely still missing with a hamstring injury, while Guardiola said at Friday’s press conference that he does not know yet who exactly will be available for Monday night.

Joao Cancelo could return from illness, while the likes of Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer and Zack Steffen have all been training after injury problems of late. Kyle Walker is available after being suspended in Europe in midweek.

“We have a little bit of a problem because we don’t have many players available,” Guardiola said on Friday. “Hopefully some come back at the end of the week. Today we trained, the guys celebrated qualifying for the quarter-finals.

“Tomorrow is rest and then we prepare for the game in London. Seeing the run Crystal Palace are on right now, one loss in last eight games, the quality they have, especially up front with Zaha, when they defend deep they are difficult to break down.

“Selhurst Park is always a difficult place to go. It’s a final for us and we know it. Hopefully we can prepare well to face a good opponent.”

Crystal Palace vs Man City prediction

This has the potential to be a really interesting watch on Monday Night Football.

City are generally the overwhelming favourites for every game they enter, but Palace are a vastly improved attacking outfit under Vieira and a joy to watch with the likes of Zaha and Michael Olise in full flow.

October’s Etihad upset will still be fresh in the memory for the visitors, but they know they can ill-afford any further slip-ups of that ilk with Liverpool pushing hard.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Man City wins: 35

Draws: 14