Erling Haaland bails out Manchester City against Crystal Palace

Manchester City's Erling Haaland

By Sam Wallace at Selhurst Park

Erling Haaland was signed to score the goals that won games such as these for Manchester City, and his response at full-time suggested that his decisive penalty was as important as any of them that have helped create the legend of this precocious goalscorer.

The spot-kick dispatched by Haaland ten minutes from time was so confidently speared into the corner that it was easy to forget that before then the big man had spent much of the afternoon forlorn. Not just the wrong passes for him, but the wrong touches and then long periods spent in isolation too. Even after the winning penalty he skied a header, ran one out of touch. Still: 27 goals by mid-March tells its own story.

He turned from saluting the travelling fans to throw an arm around Pep Guardiola for the second time in the space of a minute – there is a lot riding on this partnership for both of them.

The Haaland numbers tower over it all. Inarguable, even though were it not for a moment of utter calamity for Michael Olise it might have looked another way for City’s striker. That was the mistake by the silky little Palace midfielder to charge at Ilkay Gundogan in the home side’s penalty area as if the German held the destiny of the game in his hand. He did not – he was out in the channel taking possession of a short corner but in went Olise and so the game turned.

In that moment all the careful plugging of holes and tracking of runs turned to dust for Patrick Vieira and his players. They had played six defenders and four midfielders out of possession and although it was joyless it was strangely effective against a rather leaden-footed City. Then Olise crashed into Gundogan and Haaland had his moment from the penalty spot.

Erling Haaland penalty

The win pushed City up closer into Arsenal’s proximity, the leaders two points clear with a chance to make that five again with a win over Fulham on Sunday. Guardiola’s side now have 16 points from 18 in the six games that followed the most recent of their four league defeats, against Tottenham in early February. This is, of course, championship form although there is not the sparkle of previous seasons. They might argue that the penalty was just reward for the dominance.

A tough place in which Vieira finds himself – Palace still searching for the first win of 2023. They are ten games without a victory in the Premier League and somehow they are still 12th. The win over Liverpool on Saturday for Bournemouth – the last team Palace beat in the league – casts a long shadow. Vieira’s players need one like that to propel them back into contention. On Wednesday they face the old nemesis Brighton, soaring up in seventh place

The chances were not there for Haaland in the first half, or at least not in the quantity that he could not fail to score at least one of them He got underneath the best of them before the break, digging a left-foot finish over the bar when finally City had broken into the left channel – as they are wont to do.

There was no Kevin De Bruyne in the line up, nor Kyle Walker for whom it has been another bracing week in the news cycle. City began almost immediately trying to unpick the knotty Palace defence and found it predictably well-resourced. Vieira opted for six of them out of possession with both Jeffrey Schlupp and Albert Lokonga dropping into their respective slots between centre-back and full-back.

It worked well, or at least it had the effect of keeping the working parts of City distinct rather than the epic, integrated rolling multi-press that can slice its way through from any angle. Jack Grealish on one side, Phil Foden on the other and enough home shirts between them. John Stones, back in the City team for the first time since the FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the end of last month, was at right-back as per the Guardiola interpretation.

That meant Stones was mostly in midfield but that had been taken into account in the Palace shape. As for Haaland he was left to Marc Guehi who will have taken encouragement at winning a first-half race against the striker for a ball across the pitch. There was a loose arm slapped across Guehi’s face by Haaland in the closing stakes of the half that elicited an anguished cry from the Englishman but no punishment for the City man.

There were chances for City in the second half before the winning penalty. A great Foden free-kick pushed away by Vicente Guaita. A turn and shot from the substitute Julian Alvarez. Then that Olise mistake that gave City the penalty and suddenly the Palace game plan was gone.

07:39 PM

Here's Haaland's missed first-half chance

07:38 PM

Matchwinner Erling Haaland speaks with Sky Sports

In the end, everything that matters is the three points. Every single game is a fight and you saw that today as well. It's a nice stadium and everything and I enjoy it. Of course, everyone knows how important this win is for us. We have to keep going. I was not concerned, I just tried to focus on my game. We have to play different ways, people adapt to us how we play as a team. We just have to try to do our best and try to perform. I don't like to miss chances. I had one in the first half that I should have scored. I have to keep going. We have to win, we have to win games. We just have to focus on ourselves. We have a lot of games left to play still, nothing is decided yet.

Erling Haaland

07:32 PM

Not a record you want to be breaking...

This from Opta: Crystal Palace have become the first team on record (since 2003-04) to fail to have a single shot on target in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Joachim Andersen

07:28 PM

Terrific save from Guaita from Foden's free kick

07:25 PM

Full time: Palace 0 Man City 1

Not the finest performance by the reigning champions. It took a penalty for Pep Guardiola's side to keep up the pressure on Arsenal and move to two points behind them at the top of the table.

Their trusty marksman delivered from the spot after Crystal Palace switched off from a short corner.

Another frustrating day for Palace whose attempt for a shot on target continues, and whose search for a win in 2023 goes on.

As always, Zaha was involved in a lot of the action for Palace, but he drew a blank once again.

Erling Haaland

07:21 PM

90+3 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

Andersen gets a yellow for chopping KDB down on City's far left.

07:20 PM

90+2 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

Guehi allows the bounce against Haaland and gets himself into trouble, the Man City forward all over him. Somehow, he comes out on top and is able to play out.

07:18 PM

90 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

Four minutes of added time to come.

07:18 PM

89 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

Zaha with his first run at Walker... he's showed down the left, but manages to roll a lovely ball in the middle of the 18-yard box, but it's just behind all the runners. Palace have started to play, but City have sat back. Vieira's men are looking a lot better as we head into the final moments.

07:15 PM

Man City sub

Kyle Walker comes on the John Stones.

07:14 PM

The foul and the resulting goal from the penalty spot

07:12 PM

84 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

Olise gets a shot away from the edge of the box, but it's deflected out for a corner. A rare foray for Palace and the volume in Selhurst Park ratchets up a few notches.

It's sent in across to Guehi, but it's prodded clear by Gundogan.

07:11 PM

83 mins: Palace 0 Man City 1

KDB with one of his trademark long switched balls to Grealish on the left edge of the Palace box.

Grealish cuts inside, crosses, and finds Haaland's head, but the big man can't find the target.

07:07 PM

Man City sub

Kevin De Bruyne comes on for Bernardo Silva.

07:05 PM

GOAL! Palace 0 Man City 1 (Haaland, 78)

Haaland delivers from the penalty spot! A studied look of concentration, he takes three giant strides and smashes it into the bottom left corner.

Erling Haaland scores from the penalty spot - Reuters/John Sibley

07:04 PM

PENALTY! Palace 0 Man City 0

Olise nibbles Gundogan with a clumsy challenge following a short Man City corner. Palace switched off there. Haaland will take this.

07:03 PM

75 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

A really stubborn defensively display from Palace tonight. It looks like Kevin de Bruyne is about to come on – can he be the man to break the deadlock?

07:00 PM

Pep

Pep Guardiola - Reuters/Tony Obrien

06:59 PM

71 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Silva with a cross in now from the left, an early one, but Haaland's caught on his heels there and Guehi sweeps the ball away.

06:57 PM

69 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Stones stands up a great cross, deep from the right, but Andersen heads that away. Stones might have felt that Haaland could have moved in front of his defenders a bit more there. The Palace centre-backs weren't really tested by the big Norwegian.

06:55 PM

67 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Alvarez with an outside the box shot following the corner, but it's to the front post which Guaita has covered. He only needs to stoop down to pick that up.

06:54 PM

66 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Rodri clips Ahamada just outside the box and Palace appeal heavily for the free kick, but the ref turns them down. There wasn't really too much in that. City have gone up the other end and won a corner.

06:53 PM

64 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Ake scythes down Olise to close down the Palace counter attack, the Palace man had just got away from him. Ake's hobbling a bit there, looks like he's picked up a knock with that challenge.

06:51 PM

Crystal Palace sub

Ahamadaat comes on for Milivojevic.

06:49 PM

60 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Alvarez blazes wide!

Alvarez receives the ball from his right, turns and deftly flicks it on to himself and opens his body up to shoot.

He leans back a bit as he shoots though and his effort goes over and wide. Another great chance for the visitors is squandered.

06:47 PM

Man City sub

Foden makes way for Alvarez.

06:45 PM

57 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Dias with a ball into the box from deep. Grealish makes the run and tries to fasten on to the end of it, but he's ruled offside.

06:44 PM

56 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Foden takes the free kick, aiming with his left foot towards the far post. It's a good hit, but Guaita gets over to his right-hand post and dives down with conviction, keeping the ball out.

06:42 PM

53 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Patience the watchword for City right now. Plenty of touches in the final third, but the Palace defence looks unlockable.

Schlupp has tried to clear, but the referee blows for a foul by Milivojevic in the D. Close free kick for Man City to come.



06:38 PM

49 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Palace survive a period of early pressure from Man City in this second half. Guehi and Andersen are doing a sterling job to keep things tight at the back and snuff out the pressure from Haaland.

Joachim Andersen header - AP/David Cliff

06:32 PM

Second half

Begins. Palace get us back under way.

06:19 PM

Half-time: Palace 0 Man City 0

A frustrating first half for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. They've been well on top, but have been kept at bay by a compact Palace, Guaita making a couple of big saves early on, and some of their own poor finishing which included Haaland lifting over from six yards.

Erling Haaland - AFP/Ben Stansall

06:16 PM

45 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Palace free kick for Akanji's foul on Zaha, wide left, 25 yards out, on the stroke of half time.

Olise's kick, cleared out to the other side and only to Lokonga. It's recycled back in and City boot away.

06:15 PM

43 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Haaland's just clashed with Guehi, his arm grab on the Palace defender sending his marker to the ground and conceding a free kick.

06:13 PM

41 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Olise brings Silva down, rather lightly there, but City win the free kick on the left nonetheless.

It's 35 yards out, inside left. Foden takes, searching for the runners at the far post, but Palace shirts get there first. Ayew shepherds the ball away.

Man City are well on top, but they are yet to be rewarded for their endeavours.

06:10 PM

39 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Foden tries to put the ball into an area of uncertainty following a City corner, but it's behind Haaland and too far ahead of others. Guehi clears.

06:08 PM

36 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Much better from Foden as he wins City a corner, squeezing past Mitchell and Schlupp as he cuts inside from the right. He's woken up these last five minutes.

Phil Foden - Reuters/John Sibley

06:04 PM

32 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Zaha gets a shot away following a Palace free kick, the City back four fell asleep there following quite a simple free kick forward. It's deflected out and there will be a Palace corner to come.

06:03 PM

30 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

City free kick following a Milivojevic foul who picks up the first yellow of the match. Gundogan takes, Rodri is on the end of it at the far post and heads powerfully at Guaita... but he's just offside there.

06:00 PM

28 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Haaland misses from the six-yard box!

Silva to Ake on the edge of box who sweeps it across to Haaland on the edge of the six-yard box, but remarkably he lifts it over Guaita's crossbar.

Erling Haaland - Reuters/John Sibley

05:57 PM

26 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Akanji's turn to put one in from the right, but Andersen gets there before Haaland.

The ball is recycled and Silva stands one up from the other side, tighter this time, but Schlupp does really well to get ahead of Haaland with a fantastic leap.

Akanji goes for a long-range effort... but that's not troubling anyone.

05:54 PM

22 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Phil Foden has been scruffy so far. He's given away too much and hasn't looked particularly alert.

05:52 PM

21 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

No way around Schlupp for Silva. He was closely tracked down the right channel and has to settle for a throw-in.

05:50 PM

18 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

Ake pops one up into the Palace box from the left wing, looking for Haaland, but again Andersen gets there first.

05:49 PM

16 mins: Palace 0 Man City 0

A short foray into the City final third by Palace. Zaha is almost able to get a shot away, inside the City box, but Akanji is there just in time. Schlupp then steers a ball across the Man City box, but no Palace players can get on the end of it.

05:43 PM

Patrick Vieira watches on

Patrick Vieira - AFP/Ben Stansall

05:42 PM

10 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

An uncharacteristically poor touch from Phil Foden as Grealish switches the ball to him on the right, the former Aston Villa man drifting in from the left channel. City recover rapidly though.

05:40 PM

9 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Silva crosses in from a Foden backheel down the outside right channel. He searches for Haaland, but Andersen rises well to head the ball away.

05:39 PM

8 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Man City have come out the traps quickly here. Tough conditions out there, the rain is coming down hard in south London.

05:36 PM

4 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Grealish shrugs of Clyne and charges towards goal, cutting into the inside-left channel. He lets rip with a low show and aims for the near post from the edge of the box... but he doesn't hit the target.

Jack Grealish - Reuters/Tony Obrien

05:34 PM

3 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Rodri forces the first save of the game, brilliantly done from Guaita who sees the volley quite late, but manages to keep it out.

05:33 PM

2 mins: Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Foden finds Grealish, who searches for a way through, but he's forced back from the Palace ramparts and City will have to look for another way through. Strong start for the visitors and they've just won a corner.

05:31 PM

Kick off!

And we're under way at Selhurst Park.

Robert Jones officiates this evening.

05:27 PM

The players emerge onto the pitch in south London

Palace chase elusive win – they're not done so since 2022.

Players emerge - Reuters/Tony Obrien

05:25 PM

And Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha - Getty Images/Clive Rose

05:24 PM

Erling Haaland

Haaland running - Reuters/Tony Obrien

Erling Haaland - AP/David Cliff

05:21 PM

"Gary Lineker for Prime Minister" reads one banner in the Man City end

Gary Lineker banner - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

05:19 PM

10 minutes until kick off at Selhurst Park

Man City players warm up - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

05:18 PM

Team news: Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench for Man City

Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the Crystal Palace side that lost 1-0 to Aston Villa. Skipper Luka Milivojevic replaces midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who was sent off in that match, while Eberechi Eze makes way for Jeffrey Schlupp, who returns to the starting XI after he was unavailable against Villa.

England defender John Stones returns to the Manchester City line-up for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in late January, in one of two changes for Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva is also re-introduced to the starting XI, while Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne start on the bench.

04:57 PM

Walker starts on the bench

It's been a dramatic week for Kyle Walker and, perhaps with that in mind, Pep Guardiola has opted to leave the England right-back on the bench.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park - Getty Images/Tom Flathers

04:41 PM

Crystal Palace's starting XI

🦅 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/wAS6fPgfZb — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 11, 2023

04:40 PM

Manchester City's starting XI

🦅 TEAM NEWS 🔵



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gundogan (C), Foden, Grealish, Haaland



02:03 PM

Can Palace start scoring again?

Crystal Palace have scored just four goals across nine Premier League matches in 2023 as they host Manchester City this evening.

Palace sit 12th in the table with 27 points and remain without a win since beating Bournemouth 2-0 on New Year's Eve.

Manager Patrick Vieira acknowledges he now counts Palace amongst the clubs battling relegation but denies he feels any more pressure than he did when he took the job.

"This is what the Premier League is about. I think every single manager has pressure to perform, to play European competition or to stay in the Premier League, and I see myself as no different from every other manager."

For all their inconsistencies, Palace have spent eight consecutive weeks in 12th place and their fixture list does not get easier any time soon, with a midweek trip to in-form rivals Brighton before facing league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.

"Of course we are concerned, of course we are aware of our position in the table. It's important for us to remain calm and keep working and keep improving. We have a tough week ahead of us and it will be important for us to try to get points, but if we want points we have to play well.

"The table is what it is. We're still five points clear, of course, but anything can happen, and we have to know that we are part of those nine, 10 teams who have to fight to stay in the Premier League.

"But we are in a better position than some of the teams. That will be enough? No. And this is why we have to prioritise our performances. How can we improve ourselves as a team to allow ourselves to win those games?"

Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure serves a one-match ban as a consequence of his red card against Aston Villa last week. Will Hughes was ill earlier in the week but trained on Friday and will be assessed.

For Manchester City, Phil Foden is available despite aggravating a foot problem against Newcastle last Saturday.

Kick off is at 5:30pm.