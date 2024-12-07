Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE: Latest score and goal updates after Rico Lewis stunner brings champions level

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gündoğan, Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Nunes, Haaland

4’ GOAL! Munoz stuns the champions to hand Eagles early lead [CRY 1-0 MCI]

30’ GOAL! Haaland strikes to bring City level [CRY 1-1 MCI]

57’ GOAL! Lacroix puts Eagles back in front! [CRY 2-1 MCI]

68’ GOAL! Lewis with a stunning finish into the top corner caps a brilliant City move [CRY 2-2 MCI]

Crystal Palace FC 2 - 2 Manchester City FC

16:35

City are piling the pressure on once more, as they enter the nervy stages of the game. Can they find a goal to put them into the lead for the first time in this game?

16:34

Palace roll the dice first in this game as they make a change. Eze is taken out of the action and is replaced by Devenny for the remaining 20 minutes. He had a good game off the bench against Ipswich, let’s see how he does here.

16:32

The first yellow card of the game is brandished in the direction of Rico Lewis just moments after his goal. The reason for the caution was dissent towards the referee.

16:29

Goal Rico Henry Mark Lewis

16:29

Mateta leads another Palace break, and he has Sarr and Eze up with him. He decided that those options weren’t viable and cracked a shot from 25 yards out, which was blocked.

16:26

Mateta is up on his feet now, and he looks to be alright as he jogs around up front. His resurrection started some sarcastic cheering from the away fans in the corner.

16:25

Mateta clashed with Ortega inside the City box several minutes ago, and he claimed a foul. The game continued and City refused to put the ball out of play, causing boos to ring out around Selhurst Park.

16:23

“Sacked in the morning!” is the chant from the home fans. That will irk Pep Guardiola, and you don’t want to annoy Manchester City, because when the chips are down, they perform best.

16:22

It looks as though City will be making some changes soon, with a plethora of subs starting their warmups on the side.

16:20

This sets up a very interesting 30 minutes or so, as City looked certain to go ahead for the first time in this match, but it has gone the other way and now they are losing again!

16:20

Hughes earned the corner for Palace, he took the corner and he assisted from it as well! It has been a monster performance from him against the champions so far.

16:19

GOOOOAL! Palace go ahead again! From the Hughes corner, Lacroix beat Walker to the header in the middle of the box and fired his effort past Ortega for Palace’s second of the game. 2-1!

16:17

Palace have their first corner of the half now after Hughes nipped in and stole possession on the edge of City’s box. His shot was decent, but it was deflected for a corner.

16:16

The first 10 minutes of this half have been almost completely taken up by City possession. They are controlling all areas of the pitch, and it seems like only a matter of time until they score again.

16:13

Palace are struggling now to get the ball out of their half, let alone build an attack. City are in full control.

16:12

Manchester City are camped inside the Palace half, and a hush has settled over the home crowd as they nervously anticipate what this half has in store.

16:08

City have started the second half as they mean to go on. They have come out of the traps quickly and earned themselves a corner early on.

16:06

KICK-OFF! The second half is under way and the game is up and running again.

15:58

Looking to the second half, Palace should continue playing the way they are, because they are holding their own and then some. At times they look far better than City and should be ahead at the break. For City, they need to tighten up at the back and they can then expect to win this game. They have no problem with attacking, but they are conceding chances to a team that they shouldn’t be.

15:55

There have been 45 minutes in this game so far, and the score is level at the break. Palace looked bright from the off and after only four minutes Munoz put the home team ahead. It was Will Hughes who navigated a crowd in midfield before playing a wonderful pass through the Colombian. He took care of the rest as he smashed his right-footed shot past Ortega to give Palace the lead. They could’ve easily gone two ahead in the 28th minute when Mateta cushioned a pass to set up Lerma for a shot inside the box. The midfielder’s shot was well hit, but it was blocked and the score remained 1-0. Just a couple of minutes later, Haaland equalised for City with a tidy header at the back post, following a Nunes cross that was whipped in. That made the scoreline 1-1, and that is how it remains at the break. Palace have generated 0.47 xG so far, and City have created 1.03 xG. Opta’s live win probability has a Palace win at 21.1%, a draw at 32.1%, and a City win at 46.8%.

15:50

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY

15:49

Not much is happening in these added minutes. Both teams are winning and losing possession fairly quickly in midfield, as the game is nearly at the halfway point.

15:48

There will be three added minutes!

15:46

Palace are now having a turn in attack, as they hang around the box, waiting for an opening. Nothing comes, and the ball breaks to Haaland up top. He is alone and loses his footing as he tries to get a shot away.

15:44

After how hectic the first 30 minutes were, the last 10 have been rather subdued as the game trundles on towards half-time.

15:42

Palace have some issues trying to play out from the back, as City suffocate them after several passes. Guehi almost gets caught out, but he combines with Henderson to clear the ball.

15:40

Haaland has now scored six goals in four appearances in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. He loves playing the south London side.

15:39

City have the momentum back in their camp, as they knock the ball around with little pressure. Palace had a great chance to go two ahead just moments before that Haaland equaliser.

15:36

There’s around 10 minutes to go in this half, and you wonder if that Haaland header will be the last goal in this 45 minutes. There have been plenty of chances for more in this period.

15:35

Eze’s deep free-kick is floated in towards Lacroix, but the French defender can’t quite meet the pass with his head, and it rolls out for a goal-kick.

15:32

Assist Matheus Luiz Nunes

15:31

HUGE CHANCE! Munoz beat Lewis on the wing with no problem, and his final ball was expertly cushioned by Mateta. He set up Lerma for a shot, but it was blocked before it got to Ortega. That should’ve been 2-0!

15:29

The game has returned to a relatively calm state, as both sides take a moment to assess and plan how to go about the next 20 minutes. Palace are more than holding their own in this game!

15:26

OFF THE POST! Gundogan goes inches away from levelling the score! It is a wonderful strike from outside the box, as he volleys a dropping ball. The hit was fired towards the bottom right corner but struck the woodwork.

15:25

HUGE CHANCE! Eze had a great chance to put Palace two ahead! The ball found him as he slipped past the City defence, but he took far too many touches before striking his shot and it eventually got blocked. The flag went up for offside afterwards, so it would’ve been chalked off initially anyway.

15:22

Palace come forward again through Eze and Sarr and get inside the City box. Eze’s low-driven cross was blocked well by Dias, and Palace have their first corner.

15:21

De Bruyne and Haaland link up well in the final third, but as the former’s pass was played through, Haaland forgot to bring the ball with him and the Palace defence cleared. The danger is there to see, however.

15:18

Palace are now having a period of sustained possession for themselves. They are happy to knock the ball around their backline and Henderson and wait for an opportunity to break out.

15:17

Eze clipped a curling ball into the box, towards Mateta who had made a reverse run. Unfortunately for them both, the cross was overhit and Mateta couldn’t rise high enough to divert it.

15:14

Nunes is played in down the left side, but his searching cross into the box found nobody. Savinho collected the ball on the opposite side of the box and laid it off to Gundogan, whose shot was blocked by Guehi.

15:13

Manchester City have a large share of the possession now, as they ponder on how to break down the Palace team who have gone ahead early.

15:11

Henderson is back up on his feet, and the game is under way again. That Haaland chance will certainly be a wake up call.

15:09

CHANCE! Haaland is through on goal and tries to sweep a left-footed shot into the net, but Henderson closes the angle superbly and blocks the shot to keep his side ahead. He is now down injured after the save.

15:09

Well, well, well… It looked like City’s barren run had come to an end after their win against Nottingham Forest, but they are behind again here.

15:06

Goal Daniel Muñoz Mejía

15:05

It’s been a strong and confident start to this match by Crystal Palace. They formed the first attack through Mateta and although nothing came from it, they have come out quickly.

15:02

KICK-OFF! Robert Jones blows his whistle for the first time here, and the game is under way!

14:58

The teams are out on the pitch, and we’re nearly ready for kick-off here in London!

14:53

Oliver Glasner makes no changes to his side that won in midweek against Ipswich, but there is some movement on the bench. Kamada returns to the matchday squad after serving his suspension but misses out on starting the match. Henderson makes his 100th Premier League appearance, and Guehi captains the side. For Manchester City, Ortega remains in goal and Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Grealish and Doku all drop out of the starting lineup. Lewis, Walker, Savinho and Nunes come in to replace them. Haaland scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Crystal Palace, and he starts up front. Walker captains the away side.

14:48

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Ederson, Scott Carson, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Jack Grealish, Jacob Wright, Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, Jeremy Doku.

14:48

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Stefan Ortega; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rico Lewis; Matheus Nunes, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho; Erling Haaland.

14:48

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Matt Turner, Joel Ward, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Cheick Doucoure, Justin Devenny, Eddie Nketiah.

14:48

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, Trevoh Chalobah; Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

14:43

Pep Guardiola, similarly to Glasner, will be disappointed with how the first period of the season has gone. Manchester City have won eight of their 14 games so far, with their most recent result being a win against Nottingham Forest. This doesn’t tell the full story, however, and that win came at the end of a torrid run of four losses in the Premier League. That run puts them at the bottom of the form table, and effectively out of the title race. Guardiola’s side will see this as a game to build upon their recent win and get back into the rhythm that we are so used to seeing his side produce.

14:38

Oliver Glasner’s team started this Premier League campaign horribly, but he will be pleased that his side have shown a recent upturn in performance and that they have picked up a few more points. They have won two of their 14 games so far, with six draws under their belts as well. A sturdy 1-0 away win against Ipswich in midweek will only lift their spirits more, and they will hope that they can add to their points tally here. The home team will see this game as a very tough fixture, but with a win, they could move as high as four places clear of the relegation zone.

14:38

The last time these sides faced each other in the Premier League, the points went to Man City in a 4-2 win back in April this year. In that same season, the reverse fixture ended 2-2 after Palace snatched a late point at the Etihad, thanks to a 95th minute Olise penalty. Since then, Michael Olise has left Palace, and they have been struggling with his absence. City have had their own struggles at the start of this campaign and are now looking likely to be out of the title race, despite still being in the middle of December.

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live text commentary on this Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park!

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City team news

13:51 , Jack Rathborn

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gündoğan, Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Nunes, Haaland

13:00

