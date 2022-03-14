Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

(ES Composite)

Manchester City are out to reassert their authority atop the Premier League when traveling to Crystal Palace later today.

Liverpool drew closer to Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Brighton, leaving the gap at three points with ten games left to play apiece.

A three-game winning streak came to an end for City against Sporting CP in midweek, even if the result on the night was of little consequence.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have picked up seven points from the last nine available in the league to secure themselves from any lingering relegation fears.

With kick-off at 8pm, here’s how to keep on top of the action...

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.