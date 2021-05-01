Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Man City could wrap up the Premier League title this weekend (Getty Images)

Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park in the knowledge that a win over Crystal Palace and defeat for Manchester United at Liverpool on Sunday would hand them a fifth Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking a startling 19th consecutive away victory in all competitions, a run that stretches back to December.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have only beaten Man City once at home since 2001, a surprisingly poor record which is forgotten about largely because of their sensational 3-2 victory at the Etihad in December 2018.

The Eagles have only won one league game in their last seven, a run which leaves them nine points above the drop in 13th place.

Man City will be expected to secure a rather straightforward victory here, but can Roy Hodgson’s men spring an upset to delay Guardiola’s team’s title celebrations?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, May 1.

How can I watch?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, coverage starts at 11:30 BST.

What is the team news?

Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are all still sidelined, while Hodgson is waiting on the fitness of Gary Cahill.

Connor Wickham and James McArthur are not expected to feature, but James McCarthy could start the match.

John Stones is unavailable for the match having picked up a suspension for his red card against Aston Villa.

That will almost certainly mean a recall for Aymeric Laporte, who scored the winner for Man City in their Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham last weekend.

Other than that, you imagine Guardiola will choose to rotate a number of players ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday.

Possible line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Eze; Zaha, Benteke

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Odds

Crystal Palace: 9/1

Draw: 4/1

Manchester City: 1/3

Prediction

It’s a bit of a myth that Crystal Palace are a bogey team for Manchester City given they have only beaten them once in their last 13 meetings in all competitions. Man City have won every away game in 2021, so you don’t imagine that run will come to an end on a weekend where they are looking to sow up the Premier League title. 0-2 Man City.

