Is Crystal Palace vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Palace are looking for a first home win over Man City since 2015 (Getty Images)

Manchester City have not lost any of their last six games against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two.

And Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has only beaten Pep Guardiola once in seven meetings, that sole victory coming in a famous 3-2 win at the Etihad in 2018.

All roads point towards the Premier League table toppers adding a 25th league win to their impressive record.

However, with just 72 hours to recover from a pulsating clash against Paris Saint-Germain and the same amount of time until the second leg, a slip-up could be on the cards.

But Man City have not dropped points on the road since they drew 0-0 at Old Trafford in December, so Crystal Palace are well and truly up against it.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, May 1.

How can I watch?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, coverage starts at 11:30 BST.

What is the team news?

Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are all still sidelined, while Hodgson is waiting on the fitness of Gary Cahill.

Connor Wickham and James McArthur are not expected to feature, but James McCarthy could start the match.

John Stones is unavailable for the match having picked up a suspension for his red card against Aston Villa.

That will almost certainly mean a recall for Aymeric Laporte, who scored the winner for Man City in their Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham last weekend.

Other than that, you imagine Guardiola will choose to rotate a number of players ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday.

Possible line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Eze; Zaha, Benteke

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Story continues

Odds

Crystal Palace: 9/1

Draw: 4/1

Manchester City: 1/3

Prediction

It’s a bit of a myth that Crystal Palace are a bogey team for Manchester City given they have only beaten them once in their last 13 meetings in all competitions. Man City have won every away game in 2021, so you don’t imagine that run will come to an end on a weekend where they are looking to sow up the Premier League title. 0-2 Man City.

