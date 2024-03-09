Crystal Palace vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League updates

Crystal Palace host Luton Town in Premier League

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta

Luton: Kaminski, Burke, Osho, Mengi, Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Ogbene, Chong, Morris

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 0 Luton Town FC

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:41

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho, Reece Burke; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Issa Kabore; Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene; Carlton Morris.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:41

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Dean Henderson, Luke Plange, Kaden Rodney, David Ozoh.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:41

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:35

Luton travel to Selhurst Park hoping to do the double over the capital club, having won the previous meeting 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, with Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown scoring their goals. However, Rob Edwards’ side are on a disappointing run of form, losing each of their last four games in the Premier League. The Hatters suffered a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road in their last Premier League match, extending their winless streak to five (D1 L4), putting them in 18th place on 20 points, four points from safety with 12 matches to play.

Story continues

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:35

The Eagles will be playing their third game under the guidance of new manager Oliver Glasner, who has overseen a 3-0 victory over Burnley and a 3-1 loss away at Tottenham so far. Palace have won three of their last four Premier League games at Selhurst Park (L1), as many as their previous 13 beforehand (D5 L5). The Eagles have scored exactly three goals in each of those three wins, after having only scored three or more goals in three of their previous 31 home league matches prior to this. Crystal Palace are in 14th place on 28 points, having scored 32 goals and conceded 47. A victory could see them climb above Bournemouth into 13th position if results go their way.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:35

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Luton Town at Selhurst Park.

Team news!

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ahamada, Henderson, Plange, Rodney, Ozoh.

Luton: Kaminski, Burke, Osho, Mengi, Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Ogbene, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Hashioka, Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Krul, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold.

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.