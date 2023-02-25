Liverpool's recent top-four charge appears a false dawn after Palace stalemate

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League live: score and latest updates - David Klein/Reuters

By Sam Wallace, Chief Football Writer at Selhurst Park

These are not valuable single points for a Liverpool team that ended the night in seventh place in the Premier League and needs wins, having started the week with a chastening experience in the Champions League that might be their last of those at Anfield for a while.

The top four is still only six points away for Jurgen Klopp’s team but at Selhurst Park they felt a long way from that old elite. There has been a resurgence of late in this season of struggle with two league wins before Real Madrid came to town and it ended here. Small details but since Klopp came to Liverpool he has won every single league fixture against Palace until this season – when both have ended in draws.

As his side searched for the winner late in the game, Klopp chose to substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold to move things around and accommodate Fabinho in midfield – unthinkable a year earlier. He is still missing Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate, among others, with injury - and Darwin Nunez now too - but it goes deeper than that. Another quiet night for Mohamed Salah and at times, a rather alarming one for Joel Matip in defence.

Patrick Vieira’s side had the best chances in the first half and by the end it was them pushing hardest for the winner. They had another corner when referee Darren England blew the whistle and after the protests, the cards were out again on what was not the official’s finest night. An accomplished performance defensively for Palace and in midfield the excellent Michael Olise gave his side confidence. This was a hard-won point for Palace in a difficult run of games.

Klopp had changed his defence from the 5-2 demolition by Real Madrid on Tuesday night that saw Joe Gomez injured again. In his place came Matip and it was not a happy first half for the centre-half who found himself squeezed at every opportunity by a confident Palace press.

Jurgen Klopp after the goalless draw - Liverpool's recent top-four charge appears a false dawn after Palace stalemate - PA/John Walton

Indeed, it looked like Vieira had set up that press to force his goalkeeper Alisson to make Matip the out-ball whenever they could. Between them, Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave up possession more times than they might usually dare without conceding. The problems for the away team started when Matip gave Alexander-Arnold a pass in the 12th minute that the full-back would not have thanked his team-mate for and Jean-Philippe Mateta turned over possession.

That became a feature of the first half with right-sided centre-half and right-back coming under pressure and giving up the ball on that right flank. The best of those chances came in the 41st minute when Alisson had to make a very good save from Mateta. Matip would do the same a few minutes later. At the break, Klopp ran for the tunnel in the corner of the ground.

The focus was certainly intense when it came to that pair, but it was symptomatic of the general plodding nature of Liverpool before the break. They were not able to get out of defence and through the midfield sufficiently quickly. Their best effort was a free-kick for a Nathaniel Clyne foul that was debatable to say the least. The trajectory of Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick looked promising for Liverpool, at least until it struck Jordan Henderson.

Alisson saves from Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta - Liverpool's recent top-four charge appears a false dawn after Palace stalemate - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

There was a first start for Diogo Jota since his injury against Manchester City on Oct 16. His first half was flat and it was the same for Mohamed Salah on the opposite side. None of the explosiveness that the best Klopp Liverpool sides have had, and certainly none of the sustained pressure they needed to push back Vieira’s defence.

No Wilfried Zaha for Palace, despite his return to training this week. This was his fourth game absent with the hamstring injury he sustained at home to Newcastle United more than one month earlier.

A game that came to life after the break, first for Liverpool and then back came Palace. Salah hit the bar early in the half, trying to guide in one of those classic strokes of the left foot from the right side. That initial 15 minutes of the half was Liverpool's best period when they looked like they were turning the screw at last – and then the momentum faded.

Klopp had substituted Naby Keita at half-time, not a hard decision given his first half and the booking he had picked up. On in Keita’s place, Harvey Elliott offered a great deal more energy and for a while that seemed to bring Liverpool on.

Michael Olise skips away from three Liverpool players - Liverpool's recent top-four charge appears a false dawn after Palace stalemate - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Olise was crucial once again in this period for Palace. His poise on the ball, and the certainty he has in his own ability makes the opposition think twice. There was one badly misplaced pass in the last ten minutes but otherwise Olise had time in possession and forced mistakes. One run down the left on 67 minutes was crucial for persuading a wise old head like Jordan Henderson to nibble away until he conceded the foul and picked up the booking.

Klopp had seen enough and made some big changes. Alexander-Arnold came off with James Milner moved from midfield to right-back and Fabinho in his previous position. Jota was replaced by Roberto Firmino and you could see why – Liverpool needed that craft and precision in attack they had been lacking. They had run out of ideas.

Liverpool stumble in top four race: as it happened

Final thoughts

It finished goalless at Selhurst Park as both sides failed to capitalise on good chances. That's it from us. We will be back tomorrow when Tottenham play Chelsea. Goodnight

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think the team did well. It’s a performance we can be proud of. Liverpool are always a tough side to play against. There's a little bit of disappointment because we felt we could have nicked it.

"We had a good opportunity in the first half and we carried that on in the second half. If we can continue like this, it’s a good thing.

"I think in parts of the game we showed good composure to stay on the ball. It was a bit frantic at times, but in the right moments we managed to control possession.

"When you play against Liverpool, regardless of the form they're in, it’s positive to get a point. It's great to do that in front of our own fans.

"I feel sometimes we could do a little bit better, but the Premier League’s a tough league. I think it’s important that we build on this performance. [The win] will come, the boys are working extremely hard."

What's next?

Liverpool now take on Wolves, with Julen Lopetegui's side visiting Anfield on Wednesday

Crystal Palace's next game is at Aston Villa on Saturday

A point for Palace at last against Liverpool

This is Crystal Palace's first home point against Liverpool since 23 November 2014, when they won 3-1.

They had lost their last eight home games with the Reds in all competitions.

Big chance for Gakpo near the end to win it for Liverpool

Palace players not happy at full-time

FULL-TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

A late free-kick and corner for the home side but it comes to nothing and referee Darren England blows for full-time. Both teams had chances but neither side could take any of them. A draw is probably a fair result.

90 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

We head into added time. 3 minutes in total. Neither side really looks like scoring a winner here. A draw would probably be a fair result

84 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Another change for Liverpool with Stefan Bajcetic on for Gakpo

81 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Big, big chance for Liverpool! Salah feeds the ball beautifully into Gakpo who is one-on-one with Guaita. He should do better but he pokes it wide. Gakpo was claiming he was fouled by Guaita after the shot but the referee disagreed

78 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

A round of applause goes around Selhurst Park in tribute to the late John Motson, who passed away this week

77 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Which is wasted. A short free-kick routine doesn't work and Doucoure's shot goes well over the bar

76 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Fabinho goes into the book for Liverpool after cynically taking down Ayew. A free-kick for the home side in a good area...

Sam Wallace live at Selhurst Park

Michael Olise is having a great game. He drew a player as experienced as Jordan Henderson into that foul. The Liverpool pressure at the start of the half is waning. Pity for Olise the free-kick was so poor.

70 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Both sides making much needed changes. For Crystal Palace, Eze and Edouard come on for Schlupp and Mateta. Liverpool bring on Firmino and Fabinho for Jota and Alexander-Arnold

09:11 PM

68 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

A free-kick in a dangerous area for the home side hits the wall and is cleared away. Wasted set-piece opportunity for the Eagles

09:07 PM

64 mins; Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have lost their fluency that they had at the start of this second half, becoming sloppy in possession. It looks like both sides are in need of some substitutions

62 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

The home side are preparing a substitution with Eberechi Eze about to come on

55 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool growing in confidence and dominating the early stages of this second half. They have won a number of corners and are knocking at the door. A few appeals as well for handball but nothing given. Jota then fires over

08:54 PM

51 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

The game is opening up and Liverpool come close to scoring again as an Alexander-Arnold cross is tipped over the bar

08:52 PM

48 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

HIT THE BAR! So nearly the opening goal for Liverpool. Salah cuts in on his left foot as he has done so many times to great effect in his career and his curling shot hits the bar. So unlucky for Salah and Liverpool

08:51 PM

47 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Chance for Crystal Palace as Schlupp has a tame header at the back post which Alisson mops up. It did look like a push in the back from Schlupp on Alexander-Arnold before the header

46 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Nearly an instant impact from Elliott as he dinks a lovely ball into the area which Jota just can't quite get on the end of for the visitors

SECOND HALF: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Looks like Liverpool are making a substitution at half-time. Harvey Elliott is on for Naby Keita, who was on a yellow card. We are back underway for the second half

Happy hunting ground

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on - Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

Jurgen Klopp has won all seven of his Premier League visits to Crystal Palace - a record for most away matches won by a manager without ever dropping points.



Sam Wallace live from Selhurst Park

The better chances of the first half have been created by Palace. They have forced Matip and Alexander-Arnold into mistakes, and should have capitalised on one. Two decent Olise crosses into the box this half - one from a free-kick. All good opportunities. Palace's press seems to be forcing Alisson to make the pass out to Matip as the least-worst option.

08:38 PM

Premier League scores

There were 5 other games in the Premier League today:

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa

Leeds 1-0 Southampton

Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth 1-4 Manchester City

HALF-TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Nearly a chance for Gapko but Andersen clears it away and that is half-time. Chances for both sides in that first half, with Jota going close for Liverpool and Guehi and Mateta having good chances for Crystal Palace. Goalless at the break though

41 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Mateta should scored for the home side. Alexander-Arnold loses the ball in a dangerous area and Mateta's strike from around 6 yards out hits the top of the bar and goes over.

39 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

A cross is played to the back post by Crystal Palace which Olise volleys back into the centre of the box. Keita intercepts but it nearly ends up in the back of his own net. Palace's corner comes to nothing and Liverpool break through Salah. He cuts in on his left foot but his curled shot is straight at Guaita

35 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Keita needs to be careful now; he is already on a yellow card. Palace have a good chance to take the lead. A dangerous ball is put in by Olise but no Palace forward can get their head on the cross

08:20 PM

Close

Liverpool's Diogo Jota hits the outside of the post - David Klein/Reuters

31 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool starting to step it up. Great interchanges between Robertson, Jota and Gakpo down the left. Gakpo has a shot blocked. It is then worked out to Alexander-Arnold whose cross is also blocked

Sam Wallace live from Selhurst Park

Slow start from Liverpool who look a bit vulnerable under the Palace press. The pressure has been on Joel Matip a few times for the out-ball and he has not looked confident with his passing. He is back in the team with Joe Gomez injured.

28 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold's shot looks like it is going in but it deflects off Jordan Henderson and out for a goal-kick. Palace were very lucky there that it hit Henderson as it was on target

26 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Yellow card for Clyne, who fouls Jota right on the edge of Palace's box. Free-kick in a dangerous area for Liverpool here...

23 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Great chance for the home side. A free-kick is whipped in from the left-hand side and Guehi heads wide from around 8 yards out

22 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Hit the post! Matip lobs a ball to the back post where Jota is unmarked. His header hits the outside of the post and goes behind. It was from a very tight angle but it was a chance for the Portuguese forward

21 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have a free-kick in a dangerous area. Olise, who looks like he gets the ball, is adjudged to have fouled Gakpo. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson stand over it

17 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

First shot on target for the visitors. Robertson plays a ball into the box which is headed away. It falls into the path of Diogo Jota, whose powerful volley is hit straight at Guaita

12 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool under no pressure but Alexander-Arnold gifts possession away in a dangerous area. Mateta is through one-on-one with Alisson but the Brazilian goalkeeper gets a hand on it and it goes out for a corner, which comes to nothing

10 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool come forward through Gakpo as he drives from halfway. He feeds it into the path of Salah on the edge of the box but he drags his shot wide. Salah is just two goals away from equalling Robbie Fowler's Liverpool record of 128 Premier League goals.

8 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool unhappy to not be given a free-kick on the edge of the area after a foul on Gakpo

7 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Robertson plays a ball in from the left as Liverpool come forward but it is cleared away

6 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Crystal Palace are yet to win in the league in 2023. Their last league victory came at the end of December in a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth

3 mins: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

No chances as of yet. Liverpool are looking to build on successive league victories over Everton and Newcastle respectively with another 3 points tonight. A win would take the visitors to within 4 points of the top four with a game in hand

KICK-OFF: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

We are underway

07:42 PM

Nearly time

The players are on their way out and kick-off is nearly upon us

Palace warming up

07:40 PM

Virgil is ready

Patrick Vieira on seven games without a win

We have to look at the performances, at time we are unlucky not to take the three points.

Klopp on what his team need to do

We've played quite consistently with the same team for three games, with three games coming up we cannot force them through. Darwin hurt his shoulder against Newcastle, was ok for mid-week but felt another knock again. Hopefully he can be back for the next game. We have to first and foremost bring the same desire and excitement we had for the Madrid game because all these league games are so important for us. People said we had a good first 20 minutes against Madrid, but the whole first half was good.

Always a tough place to go Selhurst Park...

...but not if you're Liverpool. They have won their last seven Premier League away games against Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-6. Only at Norwich (8 between 1995 and 2021) have they had a longer away winning run at a ground in Premier League history.

Team news

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada, Whitworth

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Fabinho, Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams, Kelleher

Liverpool under the spotlight after Real Madrid humiliation

Liverpool look to bounce back after humiliating defeat in the Champions League

3 points are absolutely imperative for the visitors this afternoon as Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Despite going 2-0 up inside 15 minutes against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in their Champions League Last 16 first leg, Liverpool went on to lose 5-2 in a shambolic defeat.

The visitors head into the game 7 points off the top 4 in the league, but they do have two games in hand over Tottenham who sit in fourth. Liverpool come into tonight's game off the back of back-to-back Premier League victories, both 2-0 victories over Everton and Newcastle respectively. Their 2-0 win against Newcastle at St James' Park last Saturday was the Magpies' first defeat at home this season as Liverpool completed the double over them.

Liverpool do not have a great record away from home this season, losing nine of their 17 away games in all competitions so far this season.

For Crystal Palace, they were agonisingly close to all 3 points last weekend away at Brentford only to concede an equaliser in the 96th minute. They sit 12th in the Premier League table, 5 points above the relegation zone.

They are without a win since New Year's Eve, a run of eight games in all competitions.

Liverpool have won seven successive away league games against Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-6. Liverpool know they need to keep winning to maintain their push for a top four spot, Palace need a win to make sure they are not looking over their shoulders for the rest of the season. Both sides need the 3 points tonight, for different reasons.

Full team news on the way shortly.