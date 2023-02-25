Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool must shake off a total humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid when they facet Crystal Palace in the Premier League’s evening kick-off tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side conceded five times after taking a two-goal lead on Tuesday, leaving their European season in tatters.

While the Reds looked as if they’d turned a corner of late, Palace will be licking their lips.

Though hardly the most prolific team in the world, Patrick Vieira’s side have quality in attacking areas and Selhurst Park can be a fortress.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 7.55pm GMT kick-off this evening, Saturday 25 February 2023.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will allow subscribers to access a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

Wilfried Zaha trained with the team this week, although a decision on the winger’s availability will need to wait until the day of the game.

Joel Ward and Joachim Andersen could play, while James McArthur is edging closer to his first appearance of the season.

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez came off injured against Madrid, leaving Klopp with a headache. Ibrahima Konate is not yet ready, which could force the out-of-form Joel Matip to come back into the team. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are pushing to start.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

A defensively lax Liverpool look like exactly the kind of team Palace would want to play under the lights at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 14

Draw: 12

Liverpool wins: 35

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 18/5

Draw: 14/5

Liverpool to win: 7/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.