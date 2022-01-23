Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.

For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks for an exciting-looking future, after a summer squad overhaul and the appointment of Patrick Vieira as manager. They sit 13th in the table, with just one win from the last five following a draw at Brighton last time out.

Victory would push the Eagles back into the top half, though the scale of their task is underlined by the fact the Reds have emerged triumphant in all of the last nine competitive meetings between these two teams, including a 3-0 win at Anfield in September and a 7-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park last term. Follow all the team news and match action as Crystal Palace host Liverpool below:

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate who are at the Africa Cup of Nations but Jordan Ayew has returned after his Ghana team were knocked out of the tournament.

James McArthur and James Tomkins are side-lined with injuries.

Joel Matip will be assessed for Liverpool after being substituted at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday night. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also return after he picked up an ankle injury last weekend.

Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are still at AFCON and are unavailable to Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Curtis Jones occasionally needs a “push” but he has been delighted by the response.

Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level.

Jones, who had been sidelined by a freak eye injury and Covid, has started the last two matches and was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Thursday.

“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans,” said Klopp.

“From when I first saw him I can remember the talent group training at Melwood on a side pitch and I looked out of my office and saw him and it was ‘Ooof. Wow’.

“The next question was ‘How old is he?’. I think he was 15 at the time but was already clearly a massive talent.

“Talents need to work and he is doing that work and talents need to learn the game and he is doing that every day.

“Sometimes they need a push and Curtis looks like he is that guy – not that he is not concentrating. It is a proper response and if his response is like this then absolutely fine.”

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.

The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and move up to second in the Premier League.

Vieira said: “Liverpool is a team. It is not just about those two players they are missing.

“Obviously with those two players they are stronger but there are still a couple of players who are playing well with fantastic talents, so the best way to describe this team, before talking about individual talents, is to talk about the team – and this is a strong team.”

