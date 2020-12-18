Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Crystal Palace host Liverpool on Saturday as the Reds seek to improve their lead at the top of the Premier League following their vital victory over Spurs at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp, who was awarded the Fifa Best men’s coach of the year prize this week, led his men to a last-gasp win versus Tottenham, with Roberto Firmino’s header sealing all three points as the champions moved three points ahead of Jose Mourinho’s players in the title race. And they could extend the gap before Tottenham return to the pitch on Sunday, should they get a result against Palace.
Roy Hodgson’s side played out a 1-1 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday, with Christian Benteke sent off after opening the scoring. That point has Palace 12th in the standings ahead of the weekend’s early game, and a surprise win over Liverpool would see them enter the top half of the table.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight clash.
When is it?
The game kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers can also stream it on the BT Sport website and app.
What is the team news?
Thiago Alcantara has returned to Liverpool training but will remain out of contention until after Christmas. Diogo Jota’s rehabilitation is similarly progressing well, though the forward also requires more time to reach full fitness. Joel Matip, meanwhile, could return in defence after missing out on the Spurs clash.
Benteke is suspended for Palace after his red card against West Ham, while fellow former Reds Mamadou Sakho and Martin Kelly could also be absent due to injury. The club’s long-term absentees include Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessy and Nathan Ferguson.
Predicted line-ups
Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Ayew
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Odds
Palace: 11/2
Draw: 10/3
Liverpool 1/2
Prediction
Despite their injury crisis, Liverpool found a way past Spurs to claim top spot this week. The confidence and momentum that will give them should not be overlooked. Palace are a solid outfit this season, but an upset doesn’t feel too likely this weekend. Palace 0-2 Liverpool.
