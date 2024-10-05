Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Arne Slot makes four changes

(Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace for Saturday’s early kick off knowing that a victory will keep them at the top of the Premier League table.

Five wins and one defeat from their opening six matches mean Arne Slot’s side have a one point lead over current champions Manchester City and last season’s runners-up Arsenal. Liverpool secured three points against Wolves in their last league fixture thanks to a Mo Salah penalty in the second half.

“Everyone is realistic enough, all the players they understand that six games into the season doesn’t give you a realistic view on the league table,” Slot said.

Crystal Palace will certainly be hoping that is the case. The Eagles sit 18th in the table having not managed a single win in the top flight so far. An encouraging 0-0 draw with Man Utd was followed by a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Everton as the Toffees came from behind to triumph at Goodison Park. Will Palace fare better against a different Merseyside club today?

Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds a predictions here:

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm, live on TNT Sports

Palace searching for first win of the season after suffering 2-1 defeat to Everton

Liverpool top of Premier League and can extend lead over Man City and Arsenal

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Crystal Palace FC - Liverpool FC

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

11:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won eight of their previous nine Premier League visits to Selhurst Park, drawing the other one.

Slot on Salah and Gravenberch

11:25 , Mike Jones

Two of Liverpool’s most influential players, Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch have been receiving praise from their manager in the build-up to today’s game.

Arne Slot said: “I think why players play well has first of all to do with the quality they have as players. Mo has a lot of quality, Ryan has a lot of quality.

“Actually, every player that plays here has a lot of quality. Now it’s up to us – and I say us because it’s not only me and my staff, it’s also the players – to play in the best possible way as a team and then individuals will do special things. It was an unbelievable finish from Mo [on Wednesday night] but the only reason he got the chance to finish was because Trent Alexander-Arnold made an overlapping run and that’s why it opened up on the inside.

“And if you give that space to Mo, he can score a special goal. That’s about his quality. It’s about Ryan’s quality, but the amount of times Virgil [van Dijk] or Ibou [Konate] play balls through to Ryan where Ryan can turn and play his balls towards all the good attackers we have, that makes it in my opinion a team performance, which is really good.

“Then as a result of that you see individuals playing well also.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team changes

11:24 , Mike Jones

Oliver Glasner makes two changes to the Crystal Palace side that lost to Everton last time out. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada are dropped with Trevoh Chalobah and Ismaila Sarr brought into the line-up.

For Liverpool, Arne Slot makes a bunch of changes to the team that faced Bologna in the week. Andy Robertson is replaced with Kostas Tsimikas while Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are taken out in favour of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool line-ups

11:17 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Lerma, Wharton; Eze, Sarr, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

How we line up for #CRYLIV ✊ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2024

Arne Slot taking it one match at a time

11:12 , Mike Jones

The Liverpool boss was asked how he feels about upcoming matches against the likes of Arsenal after the international break but reitered his team’s focus about tackling each game as it comes.

Speaking ahead of today’s fixture Slot said: “You always look at the first one and that’s Crystal Palace. I think they already showed how tough of an opponent they are against the big teams, like [Manchester] United and Chelsea.

“In both situations they got a result. That’s the first game and that’s why it’s the most important one, and a difficult one for us: 12.30 kick-off after playing on Wednesday evening late in the Champions League, facing again a team that has a whole week to prepare.

“But that is part of working at a top club, that we face those teams and we have to be ready for those teams. And that’s what we are tomorrow.

“I don’t look at this moment about one point, three points, four points; it’s after the weekend then it’s interesting to look at the league table and not after the game we’ve played.”

Arne Slot highlights Ryan Gravenberch improvement - and how Liverpool must help Darwin Nunez

11:06 , Mike Jones

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised the improvement of Ryan Gravenberch during the current campaign, but highlighted the next challenge for his compatriot: to maintain consistency after his best run of form in several seasons.

The Dutch midfielder only sporadically featured under Jurgen Klopp and before signing for the Reds at Bayern Munich.

But under Slot he is a first-choice pick in the holding midfield spot, where he has flourished this term thanks to improved defensive efforts and some big showings of pace and power.

Slot details Gravenberch improvement and how Liverpool must help Nunez

Predicted line-ups and latest odds

11:00 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each this afternoon:

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Lerma, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

As for the latest odds, it should come as no surprise that Liverpool are the big favourites with Palace second best to go on to take the win despite playing at home.

Crystal Palace win 11/2

Draw 37/10

Liverpool win 11/21

Palace vs Liverpool early team news

10:54 , Mike Jones

Oliver Glasner is without Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, with Rob Holding out of favour. Matheus Franca could return to the squad, and Glasner may consider a change in his forward line.

Federico Chiesa suffered a new injury set-back ahead of Liverpool’s encounter with Bologna, continuing a disrupted start to life on Merseyside. The Italian may miss out again, while Harvey Elliott remains sidelined after fracturing his foot.

How can I watch the game?

10:48 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

10:42 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 5 October at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10:36 , Mike Jones

Crystal Palace are still seeking their first win of the Premier League season as they welcome Liverpool FC to Selhurst Park.

After such a positive end to the last campaign under Oliver Glasner, the south London club have been sluggish out of the blocks with just three draws from their first six games.

By contrast, Liverpool top the table after a flying start under Arne Slot, with a solid Champions League win over Bologna in midweek keeping the momentum rolling.

A short turnaround may pose Slot and his squad problems, though, as they attempt to keep setting the pace.

Good morning!

10:30 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action.

Things kick off with Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace as the Reds look to extend their lead at the top of the table. Arne Slot’s side have only lost once in their first six league games and are in good form following a 2-0 win over Bologna during the week.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are searching for their first victory of the season and a chance to move out of the relegation places. The Eagles lost to Everton last time out and will have a much tougher time of things this afternoon.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more from Selhurst Park so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.