Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw with Leicester at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes into a 21st-minute lead and Stephy Mavididi made it two for the visitors less than a minute after the break.

Mateta pulled one back in a near instant reply, awarded following a VAR check in a contest that also saw deadline-day signing Eddie Nketiah handed his Palace debut.

The visitors looked to be on course to secure their first win of the season until Conor Coady sent Ismaila Sarr tumbling and the Frenchman made no mistake with the resulting spot kick.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League updates

FULL TIME! Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester

Jean-Philippe Mateta scores twice and converts late penalty to rescue a point

Leicester had led 2-0 at half time but remain without a win since promotion

Crystal Palace FC 2 - 2 Leicester City FC

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

17:10

Palace and Leicester are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season after a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but it was an entertaining 90 minutes of football that unfolded between these two sides today! 37-year-old Vardy proved again he is still the man for the big occasions by pulling the Foxes ahead in the 21st minute before Cooper's side doubled their lead at the start of the second period through Mavididi. With a two-goal cushion, the visitors thought they had the elusive win in their bag, but the Eagles had other plans and responded within seconds when Mateta turned in a cross from Mitchell to make it 2-1. The goal, initially ruled out for offside, was given following a lengthy VAR review and Glasner's side continued to look for an equaliser. But they had to wait until the 92nd minute when substitute Sarr was brought down inside the box by Coady, and Mateta netted his second of the afternoon from the spot to salvage a late point for the hosts. A much improved second-half display saw Palace end the game with an xG of 2.49 and a possession of 66.6%. Both sides registered four shots on target, but the Foxes only had an xG of 1.24. Palace will take on QPR in the EFL Cup before hosting Manchester United in the league on Saturday while Leicester welcome Everton in their next outing on the same day. Thanks for tuning in for this live coverage, and we'll see you again soon!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:58

FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 2-2 LEICESTER CITY

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:56

Leicester will be happy to go home with a point now and goalkeeper Hermansen kicks the ball out for a throw-in as they look to run the clock down.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

PENALTY!! Coady brings down Sarr inside the box and Palace have a penalty in the second half stoppage time! What a great opportunity for the Eagles to salcage a draw here!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

Penalty Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

Yellow Card Conor David Coady

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

We have five minutes added on at the end of this second half!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

Palace's next change sees Mitchell, who bagged the assist for Mateta's goal, being taken off and Schlupp introduced for the final minutes.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:52

Hughes plays in a cross into the box and Mateta meets it with a header, but the Palace striker can't keep his effort down as the clock ticks on for Glasner's side.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:48

Nketiah turns at the edge of the box, but is brought down by Fatawu. The referee thinks the Leicester man got the ball and Palace will have to settle for a corner kick! The pressure is building on the Foxes as we enter the last five minutes of this game.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:44

Substitution Jordan Pierre Ayew Conor David Coady

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:42

Eze steps up to take the free-kick and hits Faes, in the defensive wall, straight on his face. The referee immediately stops the play for a potential head injury, but it looks like the Leicester centre-back is okay to continue.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:42

Substitution Daniel Muñoz Mejía Ismaïla Sarr

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:42

Nketiah tries to cut inside from the left, but is brought down by a sliding challenge from behind by Ayew who gets the yellow card for his troubles.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:40

Palace are hogging the possession as they desperately try to restore parity in the contest. But Leicester have men behind the ball and refuse to budge for the time being!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:38

Ndidi's impressive outing comes to an end as the Leicester man is replaced by Choudhury after bagging two assists this afternoon.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:38

Eze fouls Justin who tries to break down the right, and the referee keeps the cards in his pocket this time around and instead has some words with the Palace attacker.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:34

Skipp gets behind the Palace backline and makes his way into the box, but Lacroix tracks back and gets to the ball just in time to deny the Leicester midfielder from pulling the trigger from close range.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:32

Substitution Stephy Alvaro Mavididi Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:32

CHANCE! Kamada's ball into the box makes its way to Nketiah who shoots on the turn and his low drive whistles across Leicester goal and past the post by inches! That was so close!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:30

It's a positive change from Glasner to bring on Kamada with a little under 25 minutes left to play, but do Palace have what it takes to come from behind here? Nketiah now goes down again in the box, but the referee awards a foul for the opposition.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:30

Palace make their second change of the game as defender Clyne is taken off to be replaced by Japanese midfielder Kamada.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:26

Nketiah goes down inside the box after a battle with Skipp and the Palace fans want a penalty, but there's nothing from the referee as the visitors throw bodies behind the ball.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:24

We are just past the hour mark in this contest and Palace goalscorer Mateta escapes a yellow card after a foul on Skipp.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:20

After a crazy start to the second half which saw two goals in the first two minutes, the game has slowed down a little. But Palace fans are still in good voice, cheering their team on in their search for a leveller.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:18

Leicester look keen to restore their two-goal advantage, and Justin tires his luck from a long distance only to see his effort sail over the Palace goal!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:18

Kristiansen tries to play Mavididi down the left-hand side, but Munoz intercepts and plays the ball out for a throw in Leicester's attacking third.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:16

Mateta is once again the man to hurt Leicester! He has now scored two goals in four appearances in the Premier League against the Foxes.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:12

Yellow Card Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:12

Now, there is a chance at the other end as Mitchell's cross is turned in by Mateta. But the assistant referee flags for offside and the goal is ruled out. But wait a minute, the VAR is having a look here to confirm it's an offside!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:10

Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:10

That was a great piece of play from Ndidi to cut the ball back for Mavididi to score Leicester's second of the game! He has his second assist of the game!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:10

Palace make a change at the interval as injured Doucoure is taken off and Hughes comes into replace him for the second half.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:08

Goal Stephy Alvaro Mavididi

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:08

Leicester get us underway for this second period at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

16:08

Hosts Palace enjoyed around 64% possession and had the most chances in this first half, but Glasner's side have failed to really work Leicester goalkeeper Hermansen so far. The Eagles registered 10 shots in the first period, but only one of them was on target. They've also had 19 touches in the opposition box and created two big chances, but have failed to threaten, having generated an xG of 0.81. Leicester, meanwhile, have executed Cooper's plan to perfection so far and have an xG of 0.89 and a 1-0 lead at the halfway point. They had two of their five shots hitting the target and have looked dangerous whenever they broke forward. It's a big half coming up for both sides with the Opta supercomputer giving the Foxes a 48.6% likelihood of winning this contest while Palace have their work cut out to turn things around. They have a 22.2% likelihood of getting their first victory of the season while there is a 22.9% chance of a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:58

It's visitors Leicester who lead 1-0 against Palace at the halfway point in this Premier League fixture after captain Vardy pulled Cooper's side ahead in the 21st minute. It was the Foxes who began the game on the front foot, and just when the Eagles were finally starting to click in the attack, 37-year-old Vardy was sent through on goal by Ndidi and the Foxes veteran did the rest to fire home from a tight angle and hand a major blow for the home side. New signing Nketiah has looked lively for Glasner's side and created a few chances for the hosts only for the Leicester defence to stand firm. With both sides looking to secure a first league win of the season, we are in for an exciting second period where Palace will be desperate to find a way back into this contest in front of their supporters while the Foxes will look to hold onto the precious lead and hurt the opponents with some sharp counters.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:54

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 LEICESTER CITY

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:54

Leicester continue to look for Vardy inside the box, but this time Guehi is there to cut off the supply to the Leicester captain as Palace try to avoid further damage before the interval.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:50

We have a minimum of three minutes added on at the end of this exciting first half.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:48

The game resumes with Palace momentarily down to 10 men and Vardy once again breaks for Leicester before feeding Mavididi whose effort does not hit the target! That was a good chance for the Foxes to pull away before the break.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:48

Doucoure is down injured for the third time in this first half and this time he is clutching his left foot after Ayew falls on the Palace attacker. We have another break in play here as the Malian defensive midfielder is looked at by the medical team.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:46

Palace lose possession in the midfield again and Doucoure tries to play in Vardy over the top, but goalkeeper Henderson is quick to react this time and clears the ball away to safety.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:44

Nketiah is at the centre of almost all of Palace's attacks today and the 25-year-old plays in a cross which is deflected kindly into the hands of Hermansen.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:42

Leicester centre-back Faes now concedes a free-kick in a dangerous position and Eze plays it in for Nketiah, but the new Palace signing loses the battle with Ayew inside the box and in turn, concedes a foul for a late challenge on the Leicester man.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:40

It's been all Palace in the last 10 minutes of this contest when it comes to attacking as Leicester are now happy to sit behind and invite the home side to attack.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:40

Eze skips past Faes inside the box and plays a ball across the goal, but Mateta fails to make connection with the delivery in front of the goal as Palace go close again!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:38

Can Leicester leave London with a win today? They have not had very fond memories of the capital in recent times. The Foxes have won just twice in 16 Premier League matches in London, losing 11 of those outings and conceding 40 goals during that run!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:36

The hosts continue to probe for an equaliser. Nketiah turns inside the box and fires a shot at goal, but it is blocked by Faes before the Leicester defence puts the ball behind for a corner kick!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:32

The play has resumed at Selhurst Park after the slight break as Doucoure returns to the pitch and attempts a shot at goal, but Hermansen collects comfortably.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:30

There is a slight delay in play here as Doucoure, making his first start of the season, is down after a coming together with Leicester midfielder Skipp. The Palace player is back on his feet after receiving some medical attention and should be okay to continue.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:28

A reminder that Palace are yet to win a Premier League game under Glasner after going behind! Can they buck the trend today against the Foxes?

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:24

Nketiah is once again at the end of chance here as the Palace attacker moves the ball onto his left foot before firing a shot straight at Hermansen! He should have done better there!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:24

Assist Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:24

That's a great bit of defending from Leicester's Faes as he first throws his body across Munoz's effort from inside the box before blocking Nketiah's follow-up effort as well! Palace are slowly growing into this game!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:22

Goal Jamie Richard Vardy

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:20

Palace's new signing Nketiah has a chance inside the box as he climbs above Kristiansen, but the former Arsenal man fails to get his header on target at the end of a rare attack for the home side in this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:18

The Foxes take a free-kick straight out of the training ground and Skipp plays Ayew through inside the box, but Palace goalkeeper Henderson is quick off the line and takes the ball out of the Leicester attacker's feet!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:18

Mavididi takes on Palace defender down the left-hand side and floats in an inviting cross into the box, but there is no Leicester player at the end of it and Henderson collects calmly.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:14

It'll be absolutely crucial for Palace to find the opener here as the Eagles have conceded first in each of their three Premier League games so far this season – already one more than in their 13 such games under Glasner last season. Today’s hosts are also yet to win a league game under the Austrian tactician after going behind!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:12

Palace make their first foray into the attacking third, but are left frustrated as the play is pulled back for a foul in favour of the opponents. It's not a great start for Glasner's side, but the Palace faithful will hope their players will grow into this game quickly.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:10

CHANCE! The first chance of the game falls for the Foxes unsurprisingly as an unmarked Ayew meets Ndidi's cross inside the box, but he fails to make the proper connection and passes up a chance to hurt his former side early!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:06

It's the visitors Leicester who look more comfortable in possession in the early minutes of this contest, but they are yet to make a proper inroad into the home defence so far.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:06

A huge display from the fans to celebrate 100 years of Selhurst Park welcomed the players to the pitch, and the Palace players will be eager to mark the occasion with a much-needed win today!

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:04

KICK OFF! Referee Tony Harrington blows his whistle and Palace get us underway in this Premier League contest.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

15:00

Both sets of players are making their way out onto the pitch at Selhurst Park and we are moments away from kick-off in this Saturday afternoon fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:50

Cooper makes just one change to the Leicester side that lost to Villa, with Fatawu dropping to the bench and Mavididi starting in the visiting side’s attack. Former Spurs duo Skipp and Winks feature in the defensive midfield looking to provide cover for the backline of Kristiansen, Okoli, Faes and Justin as Buonanotte remains on the bench. Ayew will face his former club while captain Vardy continues to lead the line for the Foxes who will be keen to grab the three points today.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:44

Glasner hands debuts for new signings Nketiah and Lacroix as the former Arsenal attacker replaces Kamada and the French defender takes the place of Richards in the Palace back-three. Doucoure starts in the midfield as Hughes drops to the bench in the only other change for the hosts from their draw against Chelsea. New loan signing Trevoh Chalobah is missing from the matchday squad due to a slight knock while defender Chadi Riad is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:44

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Conor Coady, Abdul Fatawu, Bilal El Khannouss, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Hamza Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare, Facundo Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:44

LEICESTER CITY XI (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; Victor Kristiansen, Caleb Okoli, Wout Faes, James Justin; Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks; Jordan Ayew, Wilfred Ndidi, Stephy Mavididi; Jamie Vardy.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:44

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joel Ward, Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Chris Richards, Matt Turner, Franco Umeh-Chibueze.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:40

CRYSTAL PALACE XI (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucoure, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:40

Leicester marked their return to the Premier League with a draw against Tottenham but have since suffered 2-1 defeats to Fulham and Aston Villa, with a 4-0 defeat of Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup their only win of the new season. Having put on a strong but valiant display late on in the defeat to Villa in their last outing, Steve Cooper’s side will hope a meeting against fellow strugglers Palace could prove a perfect springboard to kickstart their campaign in earnest.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:34

Today’s contest pits two sides still looking for their first league win of the season, with Crystal Palace beginning their campaign with defeats to Brentford and West Ham before earning a creditable 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge just before the international break. Having also overcome Norwich City 4-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup during the final week of August, Oliver Glasner’s men are unbeaten in two matches and will hope to build on it with their first league victory against the Foxes here.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

14:32

Hello and welcome to this live coverage as Crystal Palace return to Premier League action by welcoming newcomers Leicester City to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…