Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·7 min read
Fans arrive at Selhurst Park (Action Images via Reuters)
Fans arrive at Selhurst Park (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Palace come into the game 17th in the table while Leeds are 13th with three more points on the board than their hosts, but both sides are looking to end a slump of four league games without a win.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward(C), Andersen, Guéhi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper(C), Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward(C), Andersen, Guéhi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

  • Leeds XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper(C), Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

  • Match at Selhurst Park kicked off at 2pm BST

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 1 Leeds United FC

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:13 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:12 , admin

STRUIJK SCORES! It all comes from Aaronson's work as he cuts inside from the right, dribbling past three Palace defenders to open up the space for his shot as he curls it towards the far post. It would've been a wonderful goal, but it bounced off the post to the unmarked Struijk, who coolly slots it through Ward's legs into the net. 1-0 Leeds!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:11 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:10 , admin

CHANCE! Doucoure takes a heavy touch to gift the ball to Roca, and he spins away before sliding it into Aaronson to the right of the D. He drills a low shot towards the near post, but it rolls wide.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:08 , admin

Palace are struggling to get out of their own half due to Leeds' high press and it's Koch that wins it back this time. He goes for the big switch out to Harrison, but Ayew gets in the way of this one.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:08 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:06 , admin

There's a nervy moment at the back for Palace as Guehi blasts a backpass at Guaita and he has to scramble it away before Aaronson reaches him. He gifts it to Harrison, who tries to tee up Bamford, but Andersen steps in with a vital interception.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:04 , admin

It's a loose header from Eze which gifts the ball to Adams and he lifts it over the top for Bamford. He cushions it down for Harrison, but it's just behind him and he can't bring it under control.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Olise gets the game underway for Palace!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:59 , admin

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:57 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:56 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:56 , admin

Leeds have won none of their last six visits to Palace (D3 L3) since a three-match winning run between 1994 and 2006.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:55 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:53 , admin

Jesse Marsch makes just one change from the draw with Villa last time out, and it's an enforced one. Luis Sinisterra is suspended after being sent off in that match, so Bamford comes in to replace him, making his first start since August.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:50 , admin

Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the side that lost to Chelsea last Saturday, with both coming in defence. Andersen has shaken off a calf problem to start, while Schlupp is also brought in at left-back. Mitchell drops to the bench, while Nathaniel Clyne misses out with an ankle injury he picked up in that game.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:47 , admin

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville, Luke Ayling, Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, Darko Gyabi, Wilfried Gnonto, Diego Llorente, Kristoffer Klaesson.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:46 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:45 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:44 , admin

LEEDS UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:40 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell, John-Kymani Gordon, Sam Johnstone, James Tomkins, Malcolm Ebiowei.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:40 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:38 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:37 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:33 , admin

Both sides come into this game looking to end their four-match winless runs in the Premier League. Palace sit just above the relegation zone, and their only win in the competition so far came in mid-August against Aston Villa, and they narrowly missed out on collecting a point against Chelsea due to their late winner last time out. As for Leeds, their win against Chelsea on the same weekend marked their last victory in the league. They kept a much-needed clean sheet last time out though in a goalless draw against Aston Villa following a 5-2 defeat to Brentford.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Cup loss aside, the NHL's East still runs through Tampa Bay

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are accustomed to short offseasons. This one, the Lightning captain said, “wasn’t as fun as the previous two.” The Stanley Cup relocated to Colorado after the Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Lightning in a six-game final in July. The Eastern Conference, however, still seems very likely to run through Tampa Bay. Despite another round of offseason, salary cap-forced departures, the Lightning believe they remain the team to beat. “Sure,

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s

  • Drop the puck: What to know about the 2022-23 NHL season

    The NHL is back to normal with the regular season stretching from October through the middle of April before the two-month thrill ride that is the chase for the Stanley Cup. Over that time, teams are scheduled to play a total of 1,312 games over 189 days, starting with Nashville and San Jose facing off Friday in the first of two games in Prague. Play gets underway in North America on Tuesday when Tampa Bay visits the New York Rangers and Los Angeles hosts Vegas. The Colorado Avalanche begin thei

  • NBA GMs say Raptors have league's best home-court advantage

    Raptors fans got a nice ego boost on Tuesday.

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Elias Pettersson scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks captured their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in pre-season play. Conor Garland added a goal and an assist for the Canucks (1-3-2) while Nils Hoglander and Tanner Pearson also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bo Horvat and Quinn Hughes each contributed a pair of helpers. Connor McDavid led the Oilers (4-3-0), scoring and notching an assist, while Zach Hyman and James Hamblin added s

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canadiens sign controversial prospect Logan Mailloux to entry-level deal

    The hockey world at large, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, blasted the Canadiens for drafting the embattled blueliner in the first round in 2021.

  • Beverette, Demski and Collaros all earn CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Tyrice Beverette of the Montreal Alouettes as well as receiver Nic Demski and quarterback Zach Collaros, both of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Beverette earned top honours, thanks in large part to his 100-yard interception return TD that earned Montreal a 25-17 road win over the Edmonton Elks. Beverette added five tackles and a pass knockdown in the game. Demski had five receptions for 94 yards and two TDs in Winnipeg's 31-13 win

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Canadiens sign defenceman Logan Mailloux to three-year, entry-level contract

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Logan Mailloux to a three-year, entry-level contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth US$750,000 in the first season and $832,500 in the next two campaigns. The Canadiens were heavily criticized for drafting Mailloux with the 31st pick at the 2021 NHL draft. He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act. Mailloux, who