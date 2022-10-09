Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Fans arrive at Selhurst Park (Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Palace come into the game 17th in the table while Leeds are 13th with three more points on the board than their hosts, but both sides are looking to end a slump of four league games without a win.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward(C), Andersen, Guéhi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper(C), Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward(C), Andersen, Guéhi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper(C), Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

Match at Selhurst Park kicked off at 2pm BST

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 1 Leeds United FC

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:13 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:12 , admin

STRUIJK SCORES! It all comes from Aaronson's work as he cuts inside from the right, dribbling past three Palace defenders to open up the space for his shot as he curls it towards the far post. It would've been a wonderful goal, but it bounced off the post to the unmarked Struijk, who coolly slots it through Ward's legs into the net. 1-0 Leeds!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:11 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:10 , admin

Story continues

CHANCE! Doucoure takes a heavy touch to gift the ball to Roca, and he spins away before sliding it into Aaronson to the right of the D. He drills a low shot towards the near post, but it rolls wide.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:08 , admin

Palace are struggling to get out of their own half due to Leeds' high press and it's Koch that wins it back this time. He goes for the big switch out to Harrison, but Ayew gets in the way of this one.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:08 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:06 , admin

There's a nervy moment at the back for Palace as Guehi blasts a backpass at Guaita and he has to scramble it away before Aaronson reaches him. He gifts it to Harrison, who tries to tee up Bamford, but Andersen steps in with a vital interception.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:04 , admin

It's a loose header from Eze which gifts the ball to Adams and he lifts it over the top for Bamford. He cushions it down for Harrison, but it's just behind him and he can't bring it under control.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Olise gets the game underway for Palace!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

14:02 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:59 , admin

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:57 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:56 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:56 , admin

Leeds have won none of their last six visits to Palace (D3 L3) since a three-match winning run between 1994 and 2006.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:55 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:53 , admin

Jesse Marsch makes just one change from the draw with Villa last time out, and it's an enforced one. Luis Sinisterra is suspended after being sent off in that match, so Bamford comes in to replace him, making his first start since August.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:50 , admin

Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the side that lost to Chelsea last Saturday, with both coming in defence. Andersen has shaken off a calf problem to start, while Schlupp is also brought in at left-back. Mitchell drops to the bench, while Nathaniel Clyne misses out with an ankle injury he picked up in that game.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:47 , admin

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville, Luke Ayling, Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich, Darko Gyabi, Wilfried Gnonto, Diego Llorente, Kristoffer Klaesson.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:46 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:45 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:44 , admin

LEEDS UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:40 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell, John-Kymani Gordon, Sam Johnstone, James Tomkins, Malcolm Ebiowei.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:40 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:38 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:37 , admin

Follow it LIVE 🙌



Head over to our matchday blog for pre-match content ❤️💙#CPFC | #CRYLEE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 9, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:33 , admin

Both sides come into this game looking to end their four-match winless runs in the Premier League. Palace sit just above the relegation zone, and their only win in the competition so far came in mid-August against Aston Villa, and they narrowly missed out on collecting a point against Chelsea due to their late winner last time out. As for Leeds, their win against Chelsea on the same weekend marked their last victory in the league. They kept a much-needed clean sheet last time out though in a goalless draw against Aston Villa following a 5-2 defeat to Brentford.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and Leeds United at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

🎙 Jack: "It'll be a good challenge" pic.twitter.com/lF52pDly75 — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 9, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

"Having those kind of players able to play different positions is good for the manager." 🎙



The boss talks versatility ahead of #CRYLEE 🤝#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 9, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Your Palace starting XI to take on Leeds 👊#CPFC | #CRYLEE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 9, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Prediction time 🤔



Selected members and Season Ticket+ holders can guess the score in the Member Hub 📲#CPFC | #CRYLEE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 9, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

13:30 , admin