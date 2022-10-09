Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live: Score and latest updates

Crystal Palace's French midfielder Michael Olise (L) vies with Leeds United's English midfielder Jack Harrison - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

02:12 PM

10 min: GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 1

Eze looks for Zaha on the left wing, cleaved to the touchline, but he's muscled out with the ball at his feet, and Leeds have the throw-in.

Goal for Leeds! Eze loses the ball to Aaronson, and Aaronson weaves through the Palace defence to play an excellent shot in the box. It hits the post, but Strujk is there to mop up the rebound!

02:09 PM

8 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Rodrigo picks up the ball from a cute cross to the right of the box and goes for the shot on goal. His effort goes wide, but Palace aren't locked tightly enough in defence thus far.

Andersen sends a long ball up to the right corner deep in the Leeds half. Olise attempts to set up Zaha, far away on the left of the box, but the play is too powerful.

02:07 PM

6 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Harrison is already looking bright for Leeds, and he sends a looping cross across the box from the left. None of his teammates can profit from it, but Leeds have Palace's number in these opening moments, pinning the home side back in their own half.

02:06 PM

4 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Olise passes back to Andersen, who rejoins the starting XI to the delight of Palace fans after a spell of absence. He sends the ball high into the Leeds half, but as Palace fight to keep possession, the ball spills back to Guaita.

A testing moment for Guaita! He passes out from the back strangely, a wobbling chip, and the ball is picked off by a Leeds player on the edge of the box. Palace can muddle it out to safety, but Guaita will be catching his breath.

02:03 PM

2 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Palace go for the early break, looking to immediately test Marsch's side. Marsch, back on the bench after his ban from the touchline, is seated - likely reserving his energy in case of a Chelsea-style touchline run.

Zaha is bundled out of play, and Leeds take up possession. The ball bounces through the Palace area and no player can pull it under control. Bamford makes a run in on the left, but he's offside picking up the long ball he collects.

02:01 PM

The whistle blows

The players take the knee, which is roundly applauded, and we're underway at Selhurst Park.

01:58 PM

This weekend and next

Players across the Premier League will take the knee before kick-off, to raise awareness for 'No Room for Racism'. It was decided at the start of the season that players would take the knee at significant moments throughout the year.

Today's matchday programme at Selhurst Park - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

01:52 PM

A left-back shuffle

As Tyrick Mitchell starts on the bench, this means Jeffery Schlupp starts having dropped back to left-back for the first time in nearly three years. Vieira has gone for a ferociously attack-looking line-up, suggesting they'll be looking to go for the jugular early on.

Schlupp grapples with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during last week's match against Chelsea - Adam Davy/PA

01:46 PM

Jesse Marsch speaks to Sky Sports

It's good to be back on the bench. This is about the two teams playing against each other, and I think our guys are prepared. I think [Patrick Bamford is] really strong right now, we've handled him well over the past few weeks [...] He's in the strongest physical position since I've been here. He's a big threat for us and gives us more scoring power. This will be a good match, Patrick Vieira does a good job with this team. Patrick and I have played together a lot over the past few years and we understand what this game is like.

01:40 PM

Holey home form

There may be sunny skies over Selhurst Park this afternoon, but Palace's home form has been decidedly stormy of late.

Their one win of this season so far came at home against Aston Villa; last season, Selhurst Park felt a difficult place to visit, but can Leeds capitalise on their opponent's shakier start and leave with the points?

crystal palace - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

crystal palace - Tony O'Brien/Reuters

01:24 PM

Patrick Vieira speaks to Sky Sports

[Facing top teams so far this season has] been really challenging, but this is the Premier League. There is no easy team to play against. Even if we played against these big guys, we played really well.

On what Crystal Palace have to learn:

It's about game management, players themselves, myself, I think, how can we manage the final ten minutes of the game. But we've been learning in a harsh way. We have players who can create chances, who can score goals. we have to be more ruthless and we have to be more determined to score those goals. When you look at the front players, we are young but we have talent, we have mobility.

On Jesse Marsch, and any perceived rivalry:

He was a good manager in the US, and I think he's doing a really good job in Leeds. We have maybe the same temperament and personality, but [I have] a huge respect for him.

01:21 PM

Over-zealous celebrations, rants to officials and spicy press conferences... is Jesse Marsch the Premier League's biggest wind-up merchant?

After getting appointed in February his technical area match-ups are box office. Marsch sometimes sits on an ice-box in the style of Marcelo Bielsa but often he jumps around, unafraid to clash with his officials or opponents. Marsch has been affable since arriving at Leeds but he walks into bust-ups regularly.

Mike McGrath certainly thinks so: read his report here.

01:11 PM

Leeds' line-up

Ilan Meslier (GK), Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper (c), Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson, Patrick Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Llorente, Klich, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt, Gnonto

Patrick Bamford starts against Crystal Palace - Craig Brough/Reuters

01:08 PM

First up, Crystal Palace's starting XI

Vincente Guaita (GK), Joel Ward (c), Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Eduoard, Wilfried Zaha

Substitutes: Johnstone, Tomkins, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Huges, Ebiowei, Mateta, Gordon

Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

12:12 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage as Leeds travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace, kicking off at 3pm.

Patrick Vieira has highlighted the importance of his side being "at their best" as he goes toe-to-toe with an old foe on the touchline.

"It's going to be a challenging game. We know how good they can be, and how well they can play."

Vieira has struggled with Marsch's teams in the past. While their first meeting in the Premier League ended in a goalless draw, Marsch and Vieira have history as managerial rivals during their respective tenures in the MLS.

As the coach of New York City FC, Vieira frequently butted heads with Marsch, then coaching New York Red Bull, in a number of feisty derby days. Marsch has the upper hand in the pair's head-to-heads, beating the Crystal Palace boss five times to Vieira's three.

Crystal Palace have only won once this season, when they bested Aston Villa 3-1 on August 20. Their parlous form since, including last week's controversial home defeat against Chelsea, has left them dangling above the relegation zone, safe only by the virtue of a three-goal difference.

Leeds in 13th, too, have seen form falter after a zesty start to the season, and have been hampered by Patrick Bamford lacking full fitness, but today's trip down south could see the striker in the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Aston Villa.

Palace are still unable to call on Nathan Ferguson, and also lost Nathaniel Clyne to injury in last Saturday's match, putting the depth of their defence under pressure. Marsch's Leeds side will go without Luis Sinisterra, after the midfielder picked up a red card in the team's goalless draw against Aston Villa.

Both teams can offer punchy attacking threats on their day, and will be fighting to show a return to form. Plenty of needle? We can only hope so.

Stick with us here for all of the team news and build-up ahead of kick-off, as well as reaction after the match.