Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live: Score and latest updates

Tamara Prenn
·7 min read
Crystal Palace's French midfielder Michael Olise (L) vies with Leeds United's English midfielder Jack Harrison - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Crystal Palace's French midfielder Michael Olise (L) vies with Leeds United's English midfielder Jack Harrison - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

02:12 PM

10 min: GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 1

Eze looks for Zaha on the left wing, cleaved to the touchline, but he's muscled out with the ball at his feet, and Leeds have the throw-in.

Goal for Leeds! Eze loses the ball to Aaronson, and Aaronson weaves through the Palace defence to play an excellent shot in the box. It hits the post, but Strujk is there to mop up the rebound!

02:09 PM

8 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Rodrigo picks up the ball from a cute cross to the right of the box and goes for the shot on goal. His effort goes wide, but Palace aren't locked tightly enough in defence thus far.

Andersen sends a long ball up to the right corner deep in the Leeds half. Olise attempts to set up Zaha, far away on the left of the box, but the play is too powerful.

02:07 PM

6 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Harrison is already looking bright for Leeds, and he sends a looping cross across the box from the left. None of his teammates can profit from it, but Leeds have Palace's number in these opening moments, pinning the home side back in their own half.

02:06 PM

4 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Olise passes back to Andersen, who rejoins the starting XI to the delight of Palace fans after a spell of absence. He sends the ball high into the Leeds half, but as Palace fight to keep possession, the ball spills back to Guaita.

A testing moment for Guaita! He passes out from the back strangely, a wobbling chip, and the ball is picked off by a Leeds player on the edge of the box. Palace can muddle it out to safety, but Guaita will be catching his breath.

02:03 PM

2 min: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0

Palace go for the early break, looking to immediately test Marsch's side. Marsch, back on the bench after his ban from the touchline, is seated - likely reserving his energy in case of a Chelsea-style touchline run.

Zaha is bundled out of play, and Leeds take up possession. The ball bounces through the Palace area and no player can pull it under control. Bamford makes a run in on the left, but he's offside picking up the long ball he collects.

02:01 PM

The whistle blows

The players take the knee, which is roundly applauded, and we're underway at Selhurst Park.

01:58 PM

This weekend and next

Players across the Premier League will take the knee before kick-off, to raise awareness for 'No Room for Racism'. It was decided at the start of the season that players would take the knee at significant moments throughout the year.

Today's matchday programme at Selhurst Park - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Today's matchday programme at Selhurst Park - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

01:52 PM

A left-back shuffle

As Tyrick Mitchell starts on the bench, this means Jeffery Schlupp starts having dropped back to left-back for the first time in nearly three years. Vieira has gone for a ferociously attack-looking line-up, suggesting they'll be looking to go for the jugular early on.

Schlupp grapples with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during last week's match against Chelsea - Adam Davy/PA
Schlupp grapples with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during last week's match against Chelsea - Adam Davy/PA

01:46 PM

Jesse Marsch speaks to Sky Sports

It's good to be back on the bench. This is about the two teams playing against each other, and I think our guys are prepared.

I think [Patrick Bamford is] really strong right now, we've handled him well over the past few weeks [...] He's in the strongest physical position since I've been here.

He's a big threat for us and gives us more scoring power.

This will be a good match, Patrick Vieira does a good job with this team.

Patrick and I have played together a lot over the past few years and we understand what this game is like.

01:40 PM

Holey home form

There may be sunny skies over Selhurst Park this afternoon, but Palace's home form has been decidedly stormy of late.

Their one win of this season so far came at home against Aston Villa; last season, Selhurst Park felt a difficult place to visit, but can Leeds capitalise on their opponent's shakier start and leave with the points?

crystal palace - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
crystal palace - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
crystal palace - Tony O'Brien/Reuters
crystal palace - Tony O'Brien/Reuters

01:24 PM

Patrick Vieira speaks to Sky Sports

[Facing top teams so far this season has] been really challenging, but this is the Premier League. There is no easy team to play against. Even if we played against these big guys, we played really well.

On what Crystal Palace have to learn:

It's about game management, players themselves, myself, I think, how can we manage the final ten minutes of the game.

But we've been learning in a harsh way.

We have players who can create chances, who can score goals.

we have to be more ruthless and we have to be more determined to score those goals.

When you look at the front players, we are young but we have talent, we have mobility.

On Jesse Marsch, and any perceived rivalry:

He was a good manager in the US, and I think he's doing a really good job in Leeds. We have maybe the same temperament and personality, but [I have] a huge respect for him.

01:21 PM

Over-zealous celebrations, rants to officials and spicy press conferences... is Jesse Marsch the Premier League's biggest wind-up merchant?

After getting appointed in February his technical area match-ups are box office. Marsch sometimes sits on an ice-box in the style of Marcelo Bielsa but often he jumps around, unafraid to clash with his officials or opponents. Marsch has been affable since arriving at Leeds but he walks into bust-ups regularly.

Mike McGrath certainly thinks so: read his report here.

01:11 PM

Leeds' line-up

Ilan Meslier (GK), Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper (c), Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson, Patrick Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Llorente, Klich, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt, Gnonto

Patrick Bamford starts against Crystal Palace - Craig Brough/Reuters
Patrick Bamford starts against Crystal Palace - Craig Brough/Reuters

01:08 PM

First up, Crystal Palace's starting XI

Vincente Guaita (GK), Joel Ward (c), Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Eduoard, Wilfried Zaha

Substitutes: Johnstone, Tomkins, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Huges, Ebiowei, Mateta, Gordon

Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace - Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Wilfried Zaha starts for Crystal Palace - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

12:12 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage as Leeds travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace, kicking off at 3pm.

Patrick Vieira has highlighted the importance of his side being "at their best" as he goes toe-to-toe with an old foe on the touchline.

"It's going to be a challenging game. We know how good they can be, and how well they can play."

Vieira has struggled with Marsch's teams in the past. While their first meeting in the Premier League ended in a goalless draw, Marsch and Vieira have history as managerial rivals during their respective tenures in the MLS.

As the coach of New York City FC, Vieira frequently butted heads with Marsch, then coaching New York Red Bull, in a number of feisty derby days. Marsch has the upper hand in the pair's head-to-heads, beating the Crystal Palace boss five times to Vieira's three.

Crystal Palace have only won once this season, when they bested Aston Villa 3-1 on August 20. Their parlous form since, including last week's controversial home defeat against Chelsea, has left them dangling above the relegation zone, safe only by the virtue of a three-goal difference.

Leeds in 13th, too, have seen form falter after a zesty start to the season, and have been hampered by Patrick Bamford lacking full fitness, but today's trip down south could see the striker in the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Aston Villa.

Palace are still unable to call on Nathan Ferguson, and also lost Nathaniel Clyne to injury in last Saturday's match, putting the depth of their defence under pressure. Marsch's Leeds side will go without Luis Sinisterra, after the midfielder picked up a red card in the team's goalless draw against Aston Villa.

Both teams can offer punchy attacking threats on their day, and will be fighting to show a return to form. Plenty of needle? We can only hope so.

Stick with us here for all of the team news and build-up ahead of kick-off, as well as reaction after the match.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want