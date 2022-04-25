Is Crystal Palace vs Leeds on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leeds have moved clear of the relegation zone with a handful of matches remaining (Getty Images)

Three wins from four Premier League matches has put some distance between Leeds and the battle between Everton and Burnley for the final spot in next season’s top flight.

Jesse Marsch has provided the necessary new manager bounce and the Yorkshire outfit now look set to stay in the Premier League for another year.

Crystal Palace have little to play for other than the prospect of a top half finish, but that is something Patrick Vieira and the fans would love to see after several years of mid-table obscurity.

On the face of it this may not look like a game with much jeopardy, but both sides will be extremely keen to win this one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Crystal Palace vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 25 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm.

Team news

Michael Olise was taken off before half-time in the defeat to Newcastle and could be replaced by Jordan Ayew from the start for the clash with Leeds. Jean-Philippe Mateta is also expected to come back in for Odsonne Edouard.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start his first Premier League game since the beginning of December after coming on as a substitute in the matches against Southampton and Watford.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo; James.

Odds

Crystal Palace - 21/20

Draw - 12/5

Leeds - 5/2

Prediction

Crystal Palace looked a little on the beach against Newcastle in midweek. Jesse Marsch appears to have gotten Leeds firing again and they are sensing an opportunity to finish the season strongly. 2-1 Leeds.