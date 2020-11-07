Crystal Palace vs Leeds LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United - LIVE!

Experienced pair Roy Hodgson and Marcelo Bielsa meet this afternoon in what could be one of the weekend’s most entertaining Premier League contests.

Both sides have picked up 10 points from their opening seven games, with Palace (12th) and Leeds (13th) looking to climb into the top half of the table, and perhaps even the top six come the end of play.

Hodgson’s Eagles are a work in progress after a real mix of results this season, while Bielsa’s Leeds have thrilled on their return to the top flight but are still seeking balance.

