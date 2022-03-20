Crystal Palace vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results - FA Cup today

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Crystal Palace vs Everton: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results - FA Cup today
Two men who know all about FA Cup success will look to lead their respective clubs into the semi-finals of the competition at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Patrick Vieira welcomes Frank Lampard as Crystal Palace take on Everton, with both sides showing signs of life under their relatively new managers.

Palace, granted, have largely been solid enough under Vieira and could cap off a promising first season with him in charge with a trip to Wembley.

Everton, meanwhile, recorded a huge win over Newcastle on Thursday and Lampard’s only FA Cup outing so far was a brilliant win over Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup game is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT today, Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Selhurst Park will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast on ITV and STV.

Live stream: Both ITV Hub and STV Player will provide live streams.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will providing expert analysis.

Crystal Palace vs Everton team news

Jack Butland has largely been Palace’s first-choice in the FA Cup this season, although Vieira might be wise to stick with the same team who played so well during the draw with Manchester City.

For Everton, surely Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to the starting lineup following his glorious assist midweek.

Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction

Everton are coming off the back of a crucial win but have other matters to attend to. Palace, at home, should get through this.

Crystal Palace to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 14

Draws: 18

Everton wins: 22

