Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Crystal Palace and Everton have started the season in excellent form, so the Premier League contest will provide real insight into how far each team can go this season.

Wilf Zaha is thriving as Palace’s star man again with quality around him, while James Rodriguez is already settled and the diamond in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Follow all the live updates from Selhurst Park, analysis and reaction will follow - you can also follow updates from Brighton vs Man United, with Crystal Palace vs Everton to follow immediately after.