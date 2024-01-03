Crystal Palace vs Everton: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

The FA Cup third round gets underway on Thursday night as Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles will be hoping a cup run can help lift the mood in south London, with Palace sat 14th in the Premier League table after a poor run of form.

Roy Hodgson has insisted he is not under pressure and the situation was improved somewhat last time out, as Palace beat Brentford to end an eight-match winless run.

Everton's momentum has stalled in recent weeks, with three consecutive defeats leaving them just a point outside the relegation zone. The Toffees have though reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in two of the past three seasons.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Everton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Thursday January 4, 2024.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be shown live and for free on ITV4. Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Crystal Palace vs Everton team news

Palace were handed an injury scare when Michael Olise seemingly picked up an issue right at the end of the win over Brentford, but Hodgson insisted after the match that the problem was not believed to be a serious one.

Odsonne Edouard is available again and could start against the Toffees, but Jordan Ayew is now away on international duty ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Idrissa Gueye is also involved in the tournament, so Everton will have to cope with his absence, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is in a race to prove he has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Ashley Young remains out and Dele Alli is unavailable, but there are otherwises limited injury issues for Sean Dyche to contend with.

Michael Olise is expected to be fit for Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction

It is ordinarily a fixture in which both sides might rotate, opting to prioritise Premier League matters over the FA Cup.

Story continues

But with plenty of time until the next League assignments, the two managers will surely go strong as they look to start a cup run.

It could prove to be a tight affair, with the quality of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze potentially proving the difference.

Crystal Palace to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Draws: 19

Everton wins: 25

Crystal Palace vs Everton latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 7/5

Draw: 17/10

Everton to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.