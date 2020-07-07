Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea's goalscorers Christian Pulisic (left) and Willian celebrate together: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace will be looking to end their dismal recent run with a home game against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

Roy Hodgson’s men have won just once since the top flight resumed, following up their victory over Bournemouth with three straight defeats.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are hoping to continue fending off the charge of Manchester United for a top-four spot.

A win for Frank Lampard’s side would actually see them leapfrog Leicester into third in the Premier League, for at least a couple of hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 6pm at Selhurst Park on Tuesday 7 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action with coverage beginning at 5.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Palace are without centre-backs James Tomkins and, more than likely, Martin Kelly. Jeffrey Schlupp is also out.

Chelsea could face a midfield shortage with N’Golo Kante struggling and Mateo Kovacic sidelined. Fikayo Tomori is also injured.

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McCarthy, Kouyate; Zaha, Townsend, Benteke.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Gilmour, Mount, Barkley; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

What are the odds?

Crystal Palace – 7/1

Draw – 7/2

Chelsea – 1/2