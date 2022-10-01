Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward(c), Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Édouard, Ayew, Zaha

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, da Silva, Fofana, Sterling, Jorginho(c), James, Mount, Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 0 Chelsea FC

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:13 , admin

SAVED!!!! Olise finds Eze, who smashes a low shot that Kepa only just gets to! He parries it Zaha's way, and has to knock the ball out for a corner to prevent the Ivorian from putting away the rebound!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:12 , admin

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games, going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:11 , admin

07: We take the lead 🙌



Ayew's curling cross from the right is met by Edouard who turns the ball into the top corner!



🦅 1-0 🔵#CPFC | #CRYCHE https://t.co/qwA9EZaC28 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:09 , admin

Story continues

Goal Odsonne Édouard

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:09 , admin

None of the last 22 Premier League meetings between Palace and Chelsea have been drawn, with the Blues winning 18 of those to the Eagles’ four. It’s the longest run without a draw between two sides in the competition’s history.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:09 , admin

Palace lead. Edouard is the scorer.



🦅 1-0 ⚪️ [7] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:09 , admin

Mount puts Havertz into space down the right, but his attempted cross is blocked away by Mitchell!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:09 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:07 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:05 , admin

Since a 2-1 win against Chelsea in October 2017, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last nine league games against the Blues – only against Liverpool (10) have the Eagles lost more consecutively in their league history.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:04 , admin

Silva's ball from halfway finds Sterling running in behind Mitchell. He volleys across goal, but it's not an effort to trouble Guaita and he gathers!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:02 , admin

Aubameyang kicks off for Chelsea, and we're off and running in this London Derby!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:02 , admin

We are underway, come on Chelsea!



🦅 0-0 ⚪️ [1] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:01 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:57 , admin

The teams head out onto the pitch, and we're nearly ready for kick-off at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:52 , admin

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his first Premier League start for Chelsea since signing from Barcelona on deadline day, whilst Graham Potter makes two changes to his side’s back three, bringing in Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell for Azpilicueta and Cucurella.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:51 , admin

Having not played once in 28 days, Patrick Vieira’s Palace come into this game as fresh as they possibly could be. They make three changes to the XI, with Nathaniel Clyne, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard all coming into the side.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:51 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:50 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:48 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:41 , admin

CHELSEA SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:41 , admin

CHELSEA (3-5-2): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Reece James, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:40 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Sam Johnstone, Luka Milivojevic, James Tomkins, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jairo Riedewald, John-Kymani Gordon.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:40 , admin

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Ward, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Michael Olise; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:38 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:33 , admin

Despite the Blues’ form being deemed poor enough for Thomas Tuchel to be sacked, the side are still a respectable seventh, just three points away from the top four. Potter knows that it’s a results business at the business end of the table though, and will be hoping to hit the ground running, after drawing with Salzburg on his debut in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:32 , admin

The hosts sit in a precarious 16th place in the table, two points above the drop zone with just six points to their name so far. However, they face a Chelsea side currently in limbo, and playing their first league match under new boss Graham Potter.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:31 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:31 , admin

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Crystal Palace face Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin

Predictions for today? 🤔



Selected members and Season Ticket+ holders can guess the score in the Member Hub 📲#CPFC | #CRYCHE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2022

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

14:30 , admin