Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward(c), Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Édouard, Ayew, Zaha

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, da Silva, Fofana, Sterling, Jorginho(c), James, Mount, Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang

7’ GOAL! Edouard strikes to hands Eagles lead, 1-0

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 2 Chelsea FC

17:51 , admin

17:46 , admin

17:33 , admin

17:28 , admin

17:25 , admin

17:17 , admin

17:10 , admin

That's all from us, we hope you enjoyed the game. Until the next one, goodbye!

17:10 , admin

That late Gallagher winner gets Graham Potter's chelsea reign off to the best possible start, and propels the Blues to fifth in the table, just a point off Potter's former club, Brighton, in fourth. Palace stay 16th, despite receiving no points for their gallant display at Selhurst Park, but still await a second win of the season and are now without a victory in their last four games.

17:08 , admin

Sterling didn't get on the scoresheet, but his movement and back-to-goal play gave Chelsea a constant attacking outlet. He finished the match with three shots and key passes apiece, with one of the former on-target. He mustered a team-high xG of 0.53 and had 10 touches in the box, as well as winning possession twice in the final third. He did lose the ball 18 times though, but that shows just how committed and organised the Palace rearguard was throughout both halves.

17:04 , admin

What a finish to the game!!! The late introduction of former Palace loanee Gallagher proved to be the difference, with the Chelsea midfielder firing a fantastic shot into the top corner to win it for the Blues! The second half didn't ebb and flow like the first, but still yielded several chances, but Palace just couldn't find a way through, and Chelsea patiently waited for the game-winning opportunity to arrive, and boy, did it arrive!

17:04 , admin

What a goal btw. 😅 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

17:00 , admin

FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-2 CHELSEA.

17:00 , admin

16:59 , admin

16:59 , admin

Mitchell looks to latch onto Schlupp's pass, but is dragged to ground thanks to a Sterling shirt pull and wins the free-kick.

16:58 , admin

Four minutes of injury time to play, and is it enough for Palace to snatch a late draw?

16:55 , admin

Assist Christian Mate PulišiÄ

16:54 , admin

It's outstanding!



Gallagher curls one superbly into the top corner! 😎



🦅 1-2 ⚪️ [90] #CryChe https://t.co/F0g2i69LPj — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

16:54 , admin

Goal Conor John Gallagher

16:54 , admin

16:52 , admin

Yellow Card Mateo KovaÄiÄ

16:52 , admin

A succession of Palace corners results in a Chelsea goal-kick, as Mateta heads over the bar from Olise's ball to the near post.

16:48 , admin

Substitution Cheick Oumar Doucouré William James Hughes

16:48 , admin

Zaha crosses from the byline again, but the ball takes a wicked deflection off Silva and skews across the face of goal before going behind for a corner!

16:48 , admin

16:48 , admin

16:47 , admin

CHANCE!!! Doucoure puts Zaha into space down the right and the winger takes on Chilwell before crossing. He fires a low drive into the six-yard box, but it's knocked away by a sliding Fofana!

16:44 , admin

SAVED!!! Guehi heads away Gallagher's ball forward, but it's flicked back over the top for Sterling, whose half-volley from a tight angle is held by Guaita!

16:42 , admin

Chilwell crosses for Sterling at the far post, but the Chelsea forward can't connect cleanly with his volley and the ball goes astray!

16:42 , admin

16:41 , admin

WIDE!!! Sterling picks up the ball on the turn and feeds Mount, who fires a shot low and just wide of the post!

16:40 , admin

16:40 , admin

Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Conor John Gallagher

16:39 , admin

Zaha strolls forward and drops his shoulder before playing it through to Eze. He races to latch onto the ball, but Kepa's out to smother it before the Palace midfielder can gain possession and beat him!

16:39 , admin

Auba and Sterling combine before Mount shoots wide.



🦅 1-1 ⚪️ [75] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

16:38 , admin

SAVED!!! Olise stands up Chilwell before cutting the ball back to Zaha, who lashes a low shot towards goal that Kepa spills! Silva rushes in to clear, but that was a good effort from the hosts!

16:38 , admin

16:38 , admin

Substitution Eberechi Oluchi Eze Jeffrey Schlupp

16:37 , admin

69: Olise does well down the right and finds Wilf just inside the box who stings the palms of Kepa with his strike 😤



🦅 1-1 🔵#CPFC | #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/FMmNkWS26o — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2022

16:34 , admin

A poor backpass from Mitchell is picked up by Sterling, but 15 yards from goal, he chooses to pass rather than shoot and Guehi clears!

16:32 , admin

Chelsea have won eight of their last nine London derbies away from home, with the exception being a 3-2 loss at West Ham last season. The Blues have kept seven clean sheets in this run, conceding four goals.

16:30 , admin

A cross-field pass is volleyed back across goal by James, but it's intercepted and cleared before either Havertz or Aubameyang can line up a shot!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

16:29 , admin

Palace come forward in numbers down the right, with Ward, Ayew and Olise all linking up, but Chilwell reads the play well to intercept and clear before the latter can cross!

16:26 , admin

Chelsea have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Palace – only against Portsmouth (10), Sunderland (11) and West Brom (12) have the Blues had longer winning runs in their league history.

16:24 , admin

BLOCKED!!! With Guehi still on the sidelines, Chelsea come straight at the weakened Palace defence. Mount races across the box before pulling the ball back to Havertz, whose close-range effort is blocked superbly by Ward!

16:23 , admin

16:23 , admin

Guehi is down following a clash with Aubameyang as the striker won the ball to spark to counter-attack, and the home fans will be hoping and praying their captain doesn't need to come off as Clyne did.

16:22 , admin

OVER!!! Chelsea break at speed as Havertz finds Sterling in the centre. He cuts onto his right foot and feigns shooting several times, before teeing up Chilwell to blast the ball over the bar!

16:20 , admin

Chilly shoots over the bar after good work from Sterling.



🦅 1-1 ⚪️ [55] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

16:20 , admin

Eze floats the free-kick onto the head of Guehi, whose effort is deflected up into the air. Kepa comes to catch it, but is judged to have been impeded again and Chelsea win the free-kick!

16:20 , admin

16:20 , admin

16:20 , admin

Substitution Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek

16:17 , admin

Havertz latches onto a low clearance from Kepa, but he's chased into the centre of the pitch by Mitchell, who brings him down and concedes the free-kick!

16:16 , admin

Yellow Card Mason Tony Mount

16:15 , admin

Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42 per cent) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41 per cent - 18/44).

16:12 , admin

Olise bypasses James before hitting a wide pass to Zaha, and his cross into the box is headed away by Silva!

16:11 , admin

A wildly poor touch from Tomkins puts Guehi in trouble, and the Palace captain can't prevent an early corner in Chelsea's favour!

16:10 , admin

Edouard kicks off for Palace, and we're back underway in the second 45!

16:09 , admin

16:09 , admin

Back to it, come on Chelsea!



🦅 1-1 ⚪️ [46] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

16:08 , admin

The teams are back out for the second half, and will Chelsea be able to press on following their equaliser late in the first?

16:04 , admin

Eze had the ball on a string at times in that first half, having four shots, with one on target despite having just two touches in the box. He touched the ball 25 times in total, and completed four passes in the final third, as well as winning three of his four duels, including two dribbles. He won possession five times, as well as a free-kick, and proved a superb link between Palace's defence and attack.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15:58 , admin

All to play for in the second 45! 🤝#CryChe pic.twitter.com/kviteNQecs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

15:56 , admin

15:55 , admin

A feisty and fiery London derby reaches its halfway point, with nothing to separate the two sides yet. Edouard's well-taken goal put Palace into an early lead, and the Eagles had several chances to double it before Aubameyang struck back for Chelsea. Silva, arguably lucky to still be on the pitch following a handball, set up the equaliser, and it's a goal that will spark confidence into a Blues side still clearly finding their feet under Graham Potter.

15:54 , admin

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 CHELSEA.

15:53 , admin

15:52 , admin

WIDE!!! Havertz drifts through midfield as he cuts inside from the right, hitting a shot from the edge of the box which curls just around the outside of the far post!

15:51 , admin

A Palace free-kick is swung into the box, but Kepa comes out to punch the ball clear. Eze picks up the rebound and heads towards the box, striking a 25-yard effort wide of the target!

15:51 , admin

Havertz's good run ends with him curling just wide of the far stick!



🦅 1-1 ⚪️ [45] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

15:50 , admin

WIDE!!! Mount steps up to hit the direct free-kick beyond a packed Palace wall, but smashes it low for the bottom corner, finding only the side netting!

15:49 , admin

CHANCE!!! Tomkins's clearance bounces off Mount and into Ward, who confusingly passes back to Guaita! The keeper touches it with his hands, so Chelsea have a direct-free kick from just 10 yards out!

15:48 , admin

Following that lengthy injury break, we'll play six minutes of injury time to close out the first half.

15:45 , admin

Clyne's put onto the stretcher and applause rings around Selhurst Park, as the Palace right-back is stretchered off.

15:45 , admin

Substitution Nathaniel Edwin Clyne James Oliver Charles Tomkins

15:45 , admin

42: We're forced into our first change as Clyne is stretchered off the pitch.



⬅️ Clyne

➡️ Tomkins



🦅 1-1 🔵#CPFC | #CRYCHE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2022

15:44 , admin

Clyne's down and is in visible pain ahead of the re-starting of the match, and with a stretcher being prepared, it looks as if he'll be absent for the rest of the game.

15:43 , admin

15:41 , admin

Reece James' pass is knocked down by Thiago Silva and Auba fires home on the spin! 👏



🦅 1-1 ⚪️ [38] #CryChe https://t.co/IsB3SmXtSQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

15:40 , admin

15:40 , admin

Goal Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang

15:40 , admin

15:39 , admin

A crunching Guehi tackle frees Aubameyang of the ball, and Eze sets off on the counter. He effortlessly glides past Mount before feeding Zaha, but the winger is flagged for offside and the chance is wasted!

15:37 , admin

VAR is reviewing Silva's handball, and although it looks the least accidental of accidental handballs, he's still only given a yellow card!

15:35 , admin

Kepa catches the corner, but collides with both Edouard and Guehi as he attempts to run to the edge of his box and wins a free-kick!

15:34 , admin

Yellow Card Thiago Emiliano da Silva

15:33 , admin

Ayew dispossesses Chilwell on the edge of his own box and attempts to feed Edouard. Silva gets in the way, but can't prevent the conceding of a Palace corner!

15:32 , admin

Olise skilfully gets past Mount in the Chelsea before before crossing, but it's hacked away by Silva's clearance!

15:32 , admin

15:31 , admin

Superb defence from a pack of Palace players, with Mitchell, Eze and Zaha all teaming up at the back to prevent James, then Kovacic from crossing, before the latter brings down Eze for an Eagles free-kick.

15:29 , admin

WIDE!!! Ayew cuts inside from the right and finds Edouard, who in turn finds Eze. He hits a first-time shot, but drags it wide of the post!

15:29 , admin

25: Ebs almost doubles our lead but drags his effort just wide 😩



🦅 1-0 🔵#CPFC | #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/BWs1T6KRNx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 1, 2022

15:28 , admin

15:27 , admin

OFF THE POST!!! James' ball from the touchline is dummied by Mount before Sterling strikes it. The shot takes a deflection and comes back into his path, but Sterling can only prod the ball past Guaita and off the post!!

15:26 , admin

Reece James crosses for Sterling and his second effort hits the outside of the post.



🦅 1-0 ⚪️ [23] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

15:24 , admin

Chelsea are averaging 11.7 shots-per-game in the Premier League this season (70 shots in six games), their lowest average on record across a season in the competition (since 1997-98).

15:23 , admin

Yellow Card Odsonne Édouard

15:22 , admin

WIDE!!! Havertz picks up a loose ball before floating in a cross, and Mount's glancing header flies past the wrong side of the post and behind!

15:21 , admin

Close to a leveller!



Havertz stands the ball up for Mount inside the area but his header goes just wide! 😮



🦅 1-0 ⚪️ [19] #CryChe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2022

