Crystal Palace vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
- Thomas TuchelGerman association football manager and former player
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE!
Club World Cup champions Chelsea return to Premier League action this afternoon with a trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace.
Now 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City and seven off Liverpool, the Blues could be forgiven for looking nervously over their shoulder. With a game in hand, Chelsea hold only a six-point lead over West Ham in fifth with Manchester United two points closer.
After their triumph in Abu Dhabi, Thomas Tuchel’s side are on a run of four consecutive wins and have beaten the Eagles in each of their last eight meetings.
As for Palace, the month of January went by without a victory and their last league win came back in late December, with two draws their lead-up to this capital clash.
With kick-off at 3pm and Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park, keep up to date with the action via Standard Sport’s live blog...
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea latest news
Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Selhurst Park
Can I watch the match on TV in the UK?
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Latest Chelsea team news
Prediction: 1-1 draw
Head to head (h2h) history and results
13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie
Crystal Palace wins: 12
Draws: 15
Chelsea wins: 32
Prediction
13:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
It’s hard to judge Chelsea at the moment. A relentlessly successful cup team, a League meeting away at a team who aren’t likely to sit back and allow them ball looks like exactly the sort of game they’ve struggled with of late.
1-1 draw.
Latest Chelsea team news
13:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
For Chelsea, Mason Mount’s ankle injury during the Club World Cup final will rule him out although Thomas Tuchel can call on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after he recovered from an Achilles injury.
Timo Werner is also a doubt.
Latest Crystal Palace team news
13:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
Conor Gallagher is unable to feature due to the terms of his loan arrangement, meaning James McArthur could make his return to the starting lineup having come off the bench against Brentford. Vieira has confirmed he is considering a change in formation, having lost the season opener back in August.
Nathan Ferguson, meanwhile, is facing another spell on the sidelines after his recent hamstring injury.
How to follow
13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: Due to the game taking place during the 3pm blackout, it will not be broadcast on TV.
Live blog: You can follow along with every kick via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Welcome
12:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE match coverage of Chelsea’s trip to Crystal Palace.
Kick-off is at 3pm GMT from Selhurst Park.