Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea FC LIVE! Edouard goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - LIVE!

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea in the Premier League for the first time this afternoon as they travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace. The postponement of matches after Queen Elizabeth II’s death followed by the international break means that it is almost a month since either side last played in the league.

Since then Thomas Tuchel has been sacked and Potter saw his draw to RB Salzburg in the Champions League, a performance where the Blues’ shortcomings at both ends of the pitch were evident. While most of his squad have been away on international duty, the Chelsea boss will be hoping the recent break has given his side a chance to reset.

Palace were last in action when drawing with Newcastle at the start of September, and they have just one win in the Premier League so far this season. Patrick Vieira’s side have played a game less than the team around them, but sit 16th and only two points off the relegation zone. Follow Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea latest news

GOAL! Edouard puts Palace in front

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Crystal Palace team news: Olise starts for Eagles

Chelsea team news: Aubameyang leads line

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 0 Chelsea FC

Chelsea gameplan...

15:28 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are deliberately targeting their right and Palace's left side for their overloads. I think Potter's calculation is that Zaha won't track back and Reece James can overpower him in that direction with Sterling and Havertz also on that side. #CFC #CRYCHE

15:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Eze continues to look really dangerous when he gets on the ball.

Edouard and Ayew bundle their way through a couple of challenges, comes to Eze on the edge of the box and he drags his shot wide under pressure from Fofana.

15:25 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Chelsea at last are waking up, lovely play as the ball is moved quickly.

James with the cross, falls for Sterling but it’s not a great connection from the forward, never looked like troubling Guaita.

15:23 , Matt Verri

22 mins: First yellow card of the match, Edouard has that ‘honour’. Heavy challenge on Fofana, maybe a bit unfortunate to get booked for it though.

Not much pace in the game, Chelsea knocking the ball around comfortably but not doing enough with it. Aubameyang tries to find Mount but Ward intercepts and Palace can clear.

15:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Sterling into the box, plays it back towards Havertz but Palace have enough men back to scramble it clear.

Not even 20 minutes on the clock and Silva has already played the best part of 40 passes. We could be on for a record.

Chelsea burst into life here, Havertz clips the cross in but Mount can’t get the header on target.

15:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Ball crossed in, Chilwell there at the back post and nods it across the face of goal but Guaita can comfortably claim.

Chelsea continue to completely dominate possession, but that’s not a problem at all for Palace. Fofana and Silva struggling to pick the passes through the line.

15:15 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Eze has made a really bright start to the match, skipping past Jorginho at will.

When Palace are out of possession, they’re getting everyone behind the ball and making it tough for Chelsea. Not much creativity on show so far.

15:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: That goal has woken Palace up too, they look much more confident.

Eze tries his luck from the best part of 30 yards out, stunning effort and it’s just as good a save from Kepa! Chelsea almost two down.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea | Odsonne Edouard 7'

15:08 , Matt Verri

AND PALACE LEAD!

Out of nowhere! Ayew with the ball into the box from the right, brilliant delivery. Edouard sticks out a leg and diverts it into the top corner.

15:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: It’s a bit of a 4-2-2-2 from Chelsea - Mount and Sterling playing behind Aubameyang and Havertz, with Kovacic and Jorginho the deeper midfield two.

Potter’s side have had 90% possession so far, safe to say Palace have little interest in pressing high up the pitch.

15:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Crucial touch from Fofana to stop a ball being played through to Edouard. Palace very nearly in.

Decent start from the visitors overall, Sterling having a shot comfortably saved in the opening seconds.

Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

15:02 , Matt Verri

Conor Gallagher is getting a lot of love from the Crystal Palace supporters here who haven’t forgotten his Player of the Year season during the last campaign. It’s maybe a reminder of his quality and worth but sadly he isn’t lining up for Chelsea today.

KICK-OFF

15:02 , Matt Verri

Tributes paid to the Queen ahead of kick-off, with the national anthem sung.

Time to get up and running at Selhurst Park!

Here we go!

14:58 , Matt Verri

Teams out at Selhurst Park, kick-off coming up very shortly.

Graham Potter looking to get up and running in the Premier League as Chelsea boss.

Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

14:52 , Matt Verri

"Graham Potter is the manager so we could see players out of position and a different formation used."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts from Selhurst Park.



Not long to go...

14:45 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in about 15 minutes.

Selhurst Park never an easy place to go to, but Crystal Palace haven’t been at their best so far this season.

Potter: Hectic schedule a challenge

14:38 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter has outlined his biggest challenge at Chelsea ahead of his first Premier League match in the job.

The new manager was appointed almost a month ago but has been in the dugout just once due to postponements around the Queen’s death and then the international break.

Potter’s sole game in charge for a frustrating draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League, and now the new man faces up to a hectic schedule, his biggest concern at the moment.

“We’ve got six weeks and 13 matches,” he told reporters. “[I must] use the players the right way and win matches in the toughest league in the world. That’s the challenge in the short term.”

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Warm-up time!

14:31 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:24 , Matt Verri

Arsenal stay top of the table after beating Tottenham 3-1 in the early kick-off.

It leaves Chelsea 11 points behind the Gunners, though they do have two games in hand. First of those comes this afternoon against Palace.

Graham Potter won’t want his side to lose too much more ground...

Nizaar Kinsella at Selhurst Park

14:16 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter has tried to make the most of his 17 days without a match as match cancellations and the international break delayed his first Premier League match with Chelsea.

A 2-1 friendly win against his former club Brighton, training sessions with the few remaining players and one-to-one meetings took up the new manager’s time.

He also met a host of the west Londoners’ staff at the summer party, joining in with go-karting and a meal. There have been analysis and planning sessions to get ready for a busy 13 matches in 42 days.

Back four for Chelsea?

14:09 , Matt Verri

So it looks to be a back four for Chelsea, Fofana partnering Silva with James and Chilwell as the two full-backs.

That gives the Blues an extra man in midfield than usual, while Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

Ward starts at centre-back for Palace, while Olise replaces Schlupp in midfield. Edouard gets the nod over Mateta up front.

Crystal Palace team news

14:03 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Stand by...

13:56 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up in less than five minutes.

All will be revealed very soon, as Potter deals with a few key absences.

How Potter got Chelsea job

13:49 , Matt Verri

More than three weeks after his appointment, Graham Potter will finally take charge of his first Premier League game for Chelsea.

Potter was in the dugout for a Champions League draw with RB Salzburg, but the Queen’s funeral and the international break have delayed his start in domestic football.

Chelsea’s new owners were willing to pay £20million to buy Potter out of his Brighton contract and, speaking to his former players, it is easy to understand why.

“For me, he is the special one,” striker Alhaji Gero, who played under Potter at Ostersunds, tells Standard Sport. “When I joined Ostersunds in 2016, I felt that we would achieve something together. He told me that I came here to win: ‘We are winners’.”

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s full piece

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea in the building!

13:40 , Matt Verri

Vieira confident Gallagher will be welcomed back

13:33 , Matt Verri

Cystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has backed Conor Gallagher to force his way into the first-team picture at Chelsea.

The midfielder enjoyed a productive loan spell at Selhurst Park last season, breaking into the England squad off the back of some thoroughly impressive performances.

Back at Stamford Bridge, he has suffered a difficult start to the season. Sent off against Leicester, his dismissal came after a poor performance in the loss away at Leeds in August.

Viera said: “I don’t have any doubt about the reception he will receive.

“It’s been challenging for him because he hasn’t played as much as he was expecting. He has to keep fighting & showing the manager that he wants to get into the team.”

Read more on that here

(Action Images via Reuters)

Hosts have arrived!

13:24 , Matt Verri

Potter not letting Chelsea job change him

13:16 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter has vowed to stay true to himself as Chelsea manager, insisting he does not need to change his personality to succeed in his new surroundings.

When quizzed on whether he wanted to go back on a previous comment that he would never be a “sexy” coach, Potter replied: “I sincerely hope not, would be my instinctive answer.”

He added: “There’s no Lamborghini on order, I’m still driving the same car that I picked up in England when I returned from Swansea. So my life hasn’t changed at all if I’m honest.”

Read the full story

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prediction

13:07 , Matt Verri

With Potter having had some time to work with some of his squad, an away win does not seem out of the question.

Palace have had a slow start to the season and the Blues should be able to get up and running in the league under their new boss.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Chelsea team news

12:58 , Matt Verri

For Chelsea, N’Golo Kante has returned to training but is not quite ready for the trip to Selhurst Park, as is the case with Edouard Mendy.

Marc Cucurella will miss out through illness, giving Ben Chilwell a chance to impress at left-back.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news

12:49 , Matt Verri

James Tomkins is fit for Palace, although James McArthur and Jack Butland remain unavailable.

Vieira could turn to some of his U21 squad, following their big win over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, with John-Kymani Gordon a potential option having scored a hat-trick. Elsewhere, the team largely picks itself, with Wilfried Zaha key in attacking areas.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

(Getty Images)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

12:42 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One, starting at 10:25pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea!

Graham Potter takes charge of the Blues for the first time in the Premier League, almost three weeks after he was announced as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement.

Crystal Palace need an improvement in their form - they have just one league win so far this season.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST at Selhurst Park.