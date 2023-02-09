Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace host Brighton in a huge Premier League derby on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira has demanded more of his team in recent weeks and a chronic lack of firepower is proving frustrating. Palace have scored only five times during their last six games, winning only once in that period.

Rivals Brighton, meanwhile, are dreaming of Europe. Where scoring goals once proved a problem for the Seagulls, they have hit a new level under the stewardship of Roberto De Zerbi and look a fearsome prospect.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 11 February, 2023.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to it taking place behind the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton team news

Wilfried Zaha remains ruled out with a hamstring injury, depriving Palace of their most potent goal threat. Given the attacking problems, it would not be a surprise to see Vieira make changes to the team who lost to Manchester United, with Eberechi Eze, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada all available.

Out: Wilfried Zaha’s hamstring injury has deepend Palace’s attacking problems (Getty Images)

Brighton, meanwhile, could welcome Alexis Mac Allister back after his suspension. Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson are both pushing for returns too, while new signing Facundo Buonanotte may also feature.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton prediction

It is simply too hard to look past Brighton at the moment. While Palace are no pushovers, De Zerbi’s team have hit a new level and look so dangerous going forward.

Brighton to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 38

Draws: 29

Brighton wins: 40

Crystal Palace vs Brighton latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 11/4

Draw: 12/5

Brighton to win: 19/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.