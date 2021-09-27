Crystal Palace vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Brighton can go top of the Premier League table with a victory (AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton have been one of the stories of the Premier League season so far and can continue to ride that crest of a wave with a victory against arch rivals Crystal Palace this evening.

Graham Potter’s side come into this one knowing that a win will take them above Liverpool to the top of the table with five wins from their opening six games.

Meanwhile, aside from a strong performance against Tottenham, Palace have struggled under new boss Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman has picked up just four points so far and a defeat here would pile the pressure on him just as much as it would highlight the brilliance of Brighton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Monday 27 September at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze are still sidelined for Vieira’s side but Jeffrey Schlupp is expected to return for the hosts. Odsonne Edouard will also hope to start for his new club after missing out to Christian Benteke at Anfield.

It is not yet known whether Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu will be available for selection for Potter’s high-flying Brighton. Adam Webster is definitely unavailable, but Tariq Lamptey could return after getting 45 minutes against Swansea in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace - Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Brighton - Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella; Trossard, Welbeck; Maupay

Odds

Crystal Palace - 11/5

Draw - 11/5

Brighton - 27/20

Prediction

Brighton have started the season sensationally but they will be met with a raucous atmosphere tonight as the Palace fans look to prevent their rivals from topping the Premier League table. It will be an intense night at Selhurst Park and that could bring an entertaining spectacle. 2-2.