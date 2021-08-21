Crystal Palace vs Brentford: Premier League prediction, kickoff time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

Brentford play their second London derby of the Premier League season already as they make the short trip to Crystal Palace today.

The Bees stung Arsenal with a 2-0 victory in west London to kick off the new season in style, and Thomas Frank’s players will have real confidence of survival after such a promising start to life back in the top flight.

As for Palace, they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea last Saturday, though few would have predicted anything else given the quality of the opposition.

This Saturday’s derby against newly-promoted Brentford will be a better test of where Patrick Vieira’s new-look Eagles stand regarding the coming campaign, so there will be pressure on the hosts to make a statement.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Brentford is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today - Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised in the UK or shown online.

Fans can watch highlights on BBC Match of the Day at 10:30pm on Saturday evening on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford team news

Conor Gallagher is set to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace. The Chelsea loanee was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend but will be welcomed into the squad by manager Patrick Vieira following their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

James Tomkins is also available after recovering from a knock but Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), captain Luka Milivojevic (personal reasons), Michael Olise (back) and Ebere Eze (Achilles) remain absent.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Kelly, Gallagher, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Street, Matthews, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns following a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the club's first Premier League match.

Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen has resumed training after recovering from a deep wound in his foot suffered during the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat by England, but is not yet in contention.

DR Congo international Yoane Wissa could be in line for his debut after being on the bench against Arsenal, and winger Tariqe Fosu is closing in on a return from an unspecified knock, but midfielder Josh Dasilva (hip) remains unavailable.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Fosu.

Predicted lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Gallagher, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction

Going on pure form, Brentford look the favourites - but Palace have plenty of top-flight experience, and the Eagles should have the nous to get their first point on the board this term.

Palace 1-1 Brentford.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Palace wins: 17

Draws: 7

Brentford wins: 14

The last time these two sides met in a League game was back in 1964, when Palace beat Brentford 1-0 way down in Division Three.

