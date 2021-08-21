Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - LIVE!

The early season 2021/22 Premier League schedule appears stacked with London derbies and we have another good one lined up at Selhurst Park today.

It was a difficult first competitive game in charge of Crystal Palace for Patrick Vieira, whose side were predictably overmatched and thoroughly outclassed in a heavy 3-0 loss to title contenders Chelsea on opening weekend.

However, the Arsenal legend will be hoping for a much-improved performance today, with loan signing Conor Gallagher available to make his Eagles debut having been ineligible to face his parent club last Saturday.

Brentford could not have had a more different experience in their first-ever Premier League contest, meanwhile.

The newly-promoted Bees - back in the top-flight of English football for the first time since 1947 - were sensational against below-par Arsenal, with goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sealing a memorable 2-0 triumph in front of a bouncing home crowd.

Can they carry that significant momentum into a first League meeting with Palace for 57 years?

Follow Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Crystal Palace vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace team news: Gallagher makes debut

Brentford team news: Bees unchanged from Arsenal win

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Watch: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One

Fans are on their way out

16:53 , Daniel Gallan

88mins: Perhaps the writing is on the wall. Doesn’t look like a winner is coming. That’s what some fans reckon anyway. You’d think after waiting so long to see their side they’d tough out a few more drab minutes. Hey ho, let’s hope those who stay are treated to a crescendo of sorts.

Tensions rising

16:43 , Daniel Gallan

79mins: Wilfried Zaha and Christian Nørgaard get themselves in a tangle as Palace are awarded the free kick. It’s getting feisty out there but still a lack of penetration. Just over ten minutes to go.

Ward booked

16:42 , Daniel Gallan

Yellow

76mins: Seems we missed that one. Just before Wissa came on Joel Ward was booked for a reckless challenge.

Yoane Wissa makes his debut

16:41 , Daniel Gallan

77mins: The DR Congo international survived an acid attack in July that almost blinded him. Now Brentford’s new signing from French club Lorient makes his Premier League debut, replacing Bryan Mbeumo. Can he open this game up?

Now Brentford make a change

16:35 , Daniel Gallan

70mins: No goals, but plenty to keep us busy with this one. Saman Ghoddos replaces Frank Onyeka who put in a decent shift for the Bees.

Now that’s a fine save!

16:34 , Daniel Gallan

68mins: David Raya has pulled off a worldie, keeping out a James McArthur strike that looked destined for the top corner from outside the box.

Ayew enters the scene

16:33 , Daniel Gallan

67mins: Jeffrey Schlupp makes way for Jordan Ayew as Palace make the first change of the game.

Benteke in the naughty book

16:24 , Daniel Gallan

Yellow

59mins: Perhaps frustrated after his missed header, Benteke has given away a free kick outside his own box and also found his way in the ref’s naughty book.

No harm though. Brentford make a pig’s ear out of it as an overcomplicated routine from the training ground results in a wayward shot.

Just put it in the mixer next time Bees!

Benteke rises high but can’t keep the header down

16:19 , Daniel Gallan

55mins: At his best, Christian Benteke is up there with any striker in the league. Maybe that’s a stretch, but he is more than capable of putting away half chances and he’ll be disappointed he couldn’t keep his header down after meeting Joel Ward’s cross. Good opportunity. Game is opening up.

Norgaard in the book

16:16 , Daniel Gallan

Yellow card

52mins: Referee Martin Atkinson plays advantage but there’s no way he wasn’t taking Christian Nørgaard’s name after that dangerous lunge on the half-way line.

Huge chance missed for Brentford

16:14 , Daniel Gallan

47mins: Ivan Toney really has to be scoring there. A Bryan Mbeumo cross reaches the centre of the box but Toney fluffs it as it hits his shoulder.

Breathless and goalless at the break

15:55 , Daniel Gallan

Half-time: 0-0

Don’t let the scoreline fool you. This has been a thrill. Both sets midfields have launched themselves into tackles with reckless abandon. There’s not an inch of space in those areas.

Palace’s Conor Gallagher has been the standout player for the home team and perhaps should have done better with his close range effort on the lunge that rattled the upright.

Brentford also found the woodwork through Bryan Mbeumo’s free-kick on the right of the box.

The Bees looked the more threatening of the two but the Eagles gave plenty of themselves.

A goal is surely coming. Something has got to give.

Ouch!

15:47 , Daniel Gallan

43mins: That’s a nasty clash of heads as Vitaly Janelt comes off worst as he’s clattered by Cheikhou Kouyate. No malice at all. All eyes were on the ball. Not surprising given the intensity of the game.

Mbeumo clips Palace crossbar

15:44 , Daniel Gallan

40mins: Was it a shot? Was it a cross? Likely an effort at goal. Either way, Bryan Mbeumo clips the top of the crossbar from a free-kick to the right of the Crystal Palace box.

It’s as close as Brentford have come in this cagey match.

Gallagher in the thick of it

15:36 , Daniel Gallan

32mins: It’s not the cleanest strike, but Conor Gallagher’s daisy cutter is more proof that the youngster on loan from Chelsea will be a major player for Palace.

He’s everywhere. Don’t be surprised if he gets his name on the scoresheet today.

First yellow of the match

15:32 , Daniel Gallan

28min: Yellow card

And there can be no complaints from Joachim Anderson as he flies into Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Chance here to dink one in the box from the right but it’s easily dealt with.

Rain is falling as tempo cools

15:30 , Daniel Gallan

25min: As a steady rain descends over South London, both sides have eased up somewhat with both midfields launching into tackles. Credit to Brentford as they’ve fought their way back after a tough start.

Brentford fire first shot in anger

15:24 , Daniel Gallan

Anger is the right word here as Bryan Mbeumo snatches at one on the edge of the Palace box. No chance of challenging the goal but it’s a first shot from the visitors after 21 minutes.

Bess getting bossed

15:19 , Daniel Gallan

Brentford are looking a little one-dimensional as they’re getting bossed in the midfield.

They do however wok it towards the edge of the Palace box but Gallagher - who is having a blinder so far - wins the ball and then runs up the field to play in a dangerous cross at the other end.

15 minutes gone.

Gallager smashes the bar!

15:12 , Daniel Gallan

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has hammered the crossbar from close range as Palace inch closer to an opening inside 10 minutes.

The midfielder made a delicious run against the grain and was found by Wilfried Zaha. His first touch was a little heavy but he wrapped his right foot around the ball and rifled it against the woodwork. Arguably should have done better.

Selhurst is bumping!

15:05 , Daniel Gallan

And the players are reacting. Palace controlling the ball early on.

14:44 , Daniel Gallan

Thomas Frank is taking nothing for granted

14:44 , Daniel Gallan

It would be understandable if Brentford experienced something of a comedown after last week’s frenetic and history-making win over Arsenal.

But manager Thomas Frank is adamant that his Bees keep their foot on the gas and produce another memorable performance today.

🗣"There were things we adjusted from the Arsenal game."



Brentford boss Thomas Frank reveals his side's preparations for the Crystal Palace game after their opening win against Arsenal last week. pic.twitter.com/7KPu9tGToP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 21, 2021

Bees with a back three

14:13 , Daniel Gallan

3-5-2: David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson (c), Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Christain Norgaard, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Substitutes: Yoane Wissa, Mads Bidstrup, Alvaro Fernandez, Marcus Forss, Saman Ghoddos, Halil Dervisoglu, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Roerslev

Palace field potent front three

14:11 , Daniel Gallan

4-3-3: Vincente Guaita, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Anderson, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur (c), Conor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Christian Benteke

Substitutes: Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly

The Canaries will need a few of these today

13:23 , Daniel Gallan

Only the most diehard Norwich fan will expect to see their side win today, but there has been some joy in the past against Manchester City.

Here are some of the more memorable strikes against the defending champions.

Old friends reunited

13:21 , Daniel Gallan

The last time these two sides met in a League game was back in 1964, when Palace beat Brentford 1-0 way down in Division Three.

Palace earned promotion that season, finishing second behind Coventry. Brentford ended in 16th place.

Yoane Wissa in line for debut

13:01 , Daniel Gallan

Brentford could unleash new signing Yoane Wissa against Crystal Palace today.

DR Congo international survived an alleged acid attack in July that nearly blinded him.

The 24-year-old has signed with the Bees on a four year contract from French club Lorient. The fee is reported to be around £8.5 million.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank goes to bat for Pat

12:40 , Daniel Gallan

Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank has come out in support of his opposite number today, stating that Patrick Vieira‘s pathway from a ‘top player’ to manager will serve the World Cup winner well for the challenges ahead in the dugout.

There was however a word of caution from Frank.

“A top name as a player, sometimes that can give you a top job too early, that can be too big or too difficult. The difference between being a player and a head coach or manager is two different ends of the scale.”

Vieira got a rude welcome to the job last week when his Crystal Palace outfit were demolished 3-0 away to Chelsea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tight affair predicted for Brentford’s second London derby

12:30 , Daniel Gallan

After beating Arsenal in the season opener, Brentford won’t have it easy today against Crystal Palace.

That’s according to Tom who has gazed into the crystal ball and seen a cagey affair with either side capable of snatching the points.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Welcome to Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE coverage!

10:45 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage on a busy day of Premier League football.

The 2021/22 fixture list has produced a ton of early London derbies... and this weekend is no exception with Arsenal vs Chelsea to come tomorrow.

But first it’s off to Selhurst Park, where Patrick Vieira will hope to get his first points on the board as manager of Crystal Palace after last weekend’s heavy 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Eagles face a tough test against newly-promoted Brenford, who will be high on confidence after their memorable 2-0 triumph over Arsenal.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates!