Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - preview

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace host Aston Villa today as Patrick Vieira looks for a first win to cap off what has been a pretty promising start to his second season in charge.

While one point from two games might not seem like much of a reason to feel excited, elements of Palace’s performances in two difficult-looking games have been impressive.

Claiming a point away at Liverpool on Monday picked up on a decent enough showing against Arsenal, after working their way back into the game following a blistering opening from the Gunners.

Villa, meanwhile, have yet to fully convince despite spending big money under Steven Gerrard, though did emerge from their meeting with Palace in south east London last season with three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday August 20th, 2022.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to it taking place during the blackout imposed on English football.

Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa team news

Vieira opted for a back five during Monday’s draw away at Liverpool but will surely revert to a four-man backline for a home game against a side they will consider positional rivals.

That means Joel Ward could drop out in place of another attacker, with Odsonne Edouard potentially pairing Wilfried Zaha up front. James Tomkins and James McArthur are injured.

Patrick Vieira is yet to beat Steven Gerrard during their managerial careers (Getty Images)

For Villa, Diego Carlos has suffered a long-term injury, meaning Tyrone Mings will likely deputise.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction

Everton did ask a number of questions of Villa last weekend, ones Palace will surely pose with added quality.

Backed by a home crowd, a home win would not be a surprise.

Crystal Palace to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Draws: 15

Aston Villa wins: 21