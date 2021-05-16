Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Roy Hodgson remains tight-lipped over his future at Selhurst Park as speculation mounts over who could possibly replace him at the end of the season.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five league matches but have long been assured of safety, currently sitting 14th in the table.

Villa, meanwhile, have seen their hopes of securing European football fade with Jack Grealish’s shin injury inciting a loss of form. The captain finally returned last time out but failed to inspire a breakthrough in a goalless draw against Everton.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12pm on Sunday 16 May at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham and James McArthur have all been ruled out, while James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne are both doubts.

Ollie Watkins is available after returning from suspension, however, Matty Cash and Morgan Sanson have been ruled out. Tyrone Mings is a doubt after suffering a blow to the knee in training.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Eze, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Aston Villa: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins

What are the odds?

Crystal Palace - 21/10

Draw - 12/5

Aston Villa - 5/4

