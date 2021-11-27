Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

(ES Composite)

Two of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders go head to head from the dugouts today as Crystal Palace face Aston Villa.

Indeed, Patrick Vieira - who has seen a remarkable and substantial turnaround since moving to the club in the summer- welcomes Steven Gerrard in what looks like one of the most interesting of the Saturday 3pm games.

Palace are unbeaten in their last six outings though could do with converting some of their draws into wins if they are truly going to make progress this season and are playing with an energy and verve not often seen under Roy Hodgson.

Villa, meanwhile, beat Brighton last week to celebrate Gerrard’s first game in charge and could further work their way up the Premier League with a win in South London.

Gerrard, of course, has unhappy memories of Selhurst Park having watched Liverpool’s 2014 title bid collapse in an iconic 3-3 draw but that will surely count for nothing on Saturday, as much as the home fans will likely remind him.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League meeting is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 27, 2021.

Selhurst Park in London will host the game.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

With the game kicking off at 3pm GMT, fans will be unable to watch live because of the blackout at the time in English football.

Highlights, however, will be available on Match of the Day which broadcasts at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday night.

You can follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport via our up-to-the-minute blog.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa team news

James McArthur could be out for a while after tearing a muscle against Wolves a fortnight ago though Odsonne Edouard’s return to the squad against Burnley could see him involved.

Nathan Ferguson is still out but could soon be in contention for a first-term berth at last.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction

With the home side proving the most serial drawers in the Premier League so far and Gerrard surely not wanting to risk a loss so early into his tenure, it’s tough to split them.

Story continues

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 13

Draws: 14

Aston Villa wins: 20

Read More

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke relishing role in Patrick Vieira’s adventurous team after Burnley thriller

Patrick Vieira wants more maturity from Crystal Palace after ‘crazy good’ six-goal thriller at Burnley

Joel Ward relishing the ‘excitement’ at Crystal Palace after swift Patrick Vieira rebuild