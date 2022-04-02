Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

The most obvious narrative heading into Crystal Palace’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal is Patrick Vieira welcoming his former side to Selhurst Park for the first time in his career with the club.

That, however, might be a tad reductive.

Palace and Arsenal, while enjoying different types of success this season, have been two of the most interesting teams in the Premier League thus far.

Both are built on developing young talent, operating in a slightly more progressive way than in previous incarnations, doing so without the added burden of European football.

Vieira aside, this should make for a fascinating game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Monday April 4, 2022.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

Both Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise are doubts for Palace after picking up injuries over the course of the international break,

Elsewhere, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are doubts.

For Arsenal, Bernd Leno will likely start in goal as Aaron Ramsdale continues to suffer from a hip injury. There is hope, meanwhile, that Bukayo Saka could be in line to feature after dropping out of the England squad.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

Palace are a dangerous prospect for anyone at home and Arsenal cannot afford to slip up. A draw seems reasonable.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 5

Draws: 16

Arsenal wins: 29