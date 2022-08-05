Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Zeqiri
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikel Arteta
    Mikel Arteta
    Spanish association football player and manager
  • Patrick Vieira
    French association football manager and former player
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters

07:58 PM

The players are out on the pitch

Just a matter of minutes before the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off. Pre-match handshakes are back, if there are any handshake fans out there.

07:55 PM

Almost every fan is in their seat now

The sun is out in south London and the noise is building. There is a tifo display from the Palace fans in the Holmesdale Road end and the home fans are bouncing against them.

07:46 PM

Zaha wanted to join Arsenal in 2019, now he is out to do them damage again

Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match - AFP
Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match - AFP

07:37 PM

Arteta on the signings of Jesus and Zinchenko

We signed some very important players who bring a different mentality, they need to inspire our young players.

We offer a different role within the team and the squad and they were looking for that within their career now. I am delighted to have them.

07:35 PM

Our man at Selhurst Jason Burt has (almost) avoided all of the posts

07:33 PM

What a difference a year makes...

But will the result be any better?

07:22 PM

Vieira's local knowledge from City

Is it a coincidence that Vieira took four points off both Guardiola and Arteta last season, given his time within the City Football Group? There must be some trade secrets he put to good use. Will he repeat the trick tonight?

07:20 PM

A notable omission on the team news analysis....

William Saliba makes his full debut for Arsenal after a successful season on loan at Marseille. Arsenal fans are hugely excited about him, but his return has flown under the radar more generally - not a great surprise given he was actually signed in 2019. He has presence, speed and technique, and is already in the senior France squad. But he only has two years on his Arsenal contract...

07:14 PM

Arsenal in their third kit tonight

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli shirts hang in the Arsenal changing room - GETTY IMAGES
Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli shirts hang in the Arsenal changing room - GETTY IMAGES

07:13 PM

Analysing the team news

It looks like both teams are playing a version of 4-3-3. It is a really hard-working Palace side, and it is interesting to see Schlupp - who has played as a full-back - operating in the zone Martin Odegaard likes to pull the strings from. Vieira has gone with the mobility and link play of Edouard rather than the height of Mateta.

Arsenal start the season with a settled team and it is the same XI that started their final two friendlies. It will be a 2-3-5 in possession with White and Zinchenko tucking into midfield, and Xhaka pushing up towards the attackers.

White vs Zaha could be the game's defining battle.

07:07 PM

Patrick Vieira joins Sky

I think last season we had a really good season but we have to raise the bar and be more demanding of ourselves. We know this season is going to be tough but we have laid a foundation.

What can bring success is stability, we have the majority of the players still at this football club.

On the tactical side we didn't have the chance to work together (due to pre-season problems) but on the positive side having two teams enabled us to have lots of games.

He says the plan is to play with a lot of aggression, and that new signing Doucoure will offer Palace greater quality in possession.

07:03 PM

Crystal Palace starting XI: Doucoure makes his debut

07:02 PM

Arsenal starting XI: Zinchenko and Jesus make their full debuts

06:57 PM

Aaron Ramsdale speaks

We come here tonight full of optimism and just want to get the ball rolling now. That's gone [last season's gone] the new signings have brought a fresh energy and it's a new season with new goals.

06:51 PM

Palace fans optimistic after Patrick Vieira's first season

Crystal Palace mascots with a fan outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS
Crystal Palace mascots with a fan outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS

06:45 PM

Mikel Arteta is in the building

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, - PA
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, - PA

06:44 PM

Five subs in action tonight

I took a detailed look at how the rule change has already changed this summer's transfer market, and will alter how coaches approach matches during the 90 minutes. Will it benefit the big boys to the extent people are predicting? You can read the piece in full here.

Michael Olise, absent for Palace tonight, was one the league's most productive subs last season.

06:39 PM

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell speaks

I'm feeling very confident like the rest of the team. It was a good season and just looking to kick on like the rest of the team. We need more consistency and but we're more of a team and know what the manager wants from us.

Arsenal are a dangerous team and every season is different.

06:37 PM

Gary Neville on Arsenal's top four chances

Tottenham have strengthened enormously, so have Manchester City and Liverpool, so I think it's one spot they are going for or that's the way I see it. The thing I worry about is there will be a pinch point in the season when they come under pressure and do they have the experience to see them through?

06:33 PM

Zinchenko is on the Sky set at the start of the live build-up

Honestly, I'm so happy to be here and part of this amazing club. Since I was a kid I was a massive fan of Arsenal. I'm grateful for what Manchester City did for me but this is a new page.

If you ask me my proper position I have no answer - in the national team I played central but with City at left-back. I'm ready to play wherever the manager sees me.

06:29 PM

Mikel Arteta wants new signings to make squad 'ruthless winners'

By Russell Harris

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes bringing in Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will inspire his players to become “ruthless winners”.

Arteta spent around £75 million to land the pair from Manchester City. The Spaniard wants their winning mentality to rub off on the rest of his squad.

“That was the aim of it,” Arteta said. “Those players have been inspired by top players, top professionals, ruthless winners for many years.

“They were looking at them, and now it’s their turn to do the same and inspire those younger players that we have in our squad to do the same, and to show them what it takes to win, and the level of detail, hunger and dedication that you need to keep winning.”

Jesus is finally poised to play in the central striker’s role, rather than to the side of a front three, as he did for much of his six years at City.

The move already looks like paying dividends, with the 25-year-old scoring seven goals during pre-season ahead of his Premier League debut in tonight’s opener at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team third goal during a club friendly - AFP
Arsenal's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team third goal during a club friendly - AFP

“The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role that Gabi had in his previous club,” Arteta added.

“That needs some adaptation and time, and we are all surprised with how quickly he’s done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s a tremendous talent with a mentality that is so contagious and he’s going to give us a lot, but it’s a team at the end of the day.

“We are all enthusiastic. We had the pre-season we wanted, it was well-organised, we had good results, good preparation and good performances. But now the ball starts to roll in a completely different context.

“We are ready to go to a different level, and I am convinced of that. What the other teams are doing is obvious, and others already had a much stronger squad than we had, and they still recruited four or five, or some of them, seven players.

“This is not going to get any easier, so we can just focus on what we are trying to do, what we can do, because we cannot do everything at the same time, and we are confident that we’re going to be able to do it.”

The enthusiasm surrounding the Gunners is in stark contrast to the start of last season where a Friday night defeat elsewhere in the capital, at newly promoted Brentford, was the first of three straight losses.

But Arteta added: “It is different. Everything that happened before that game was pretty strange and unique. The preparation, the pre-season that we had, different contexts.

“We are really excited, looking forward to the new season and will try to start in the best way, and this is how we do our preparation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada adds five medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada has added a handful of medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., won gold in the women's one-metre springboard for Canada's best result on Friday, with four freestyle wrestlers also reaching the podium. Ana Godinez-Gonzalez of Surrey, B.C., and Toronto's Lachlan McNeil both earned silver and Montreal's Alex Moore and Hannah Taylor of Cornwall, P.E.I., each took bronze. Vallee earned 291.85 points to take top prize i

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Women's basketball, Liendo highlight five gold medals by Canada on Day 5 of Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou