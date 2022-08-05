Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters

07:58 PM

The players are out on the pitch

Just a matter of minutes before the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off. Pre-match handshakes are back, if there are any handshake fans out there.

07:55 PM

Almost every fan is in their seat now

The sun is out in south London and the noise is building. There is a tifo display from the Palace fans in the Holmesdale Road end and the home fans are bouncing against them.

07:46 PM

Zaha wanted to join Arsenal in 2019, now he is out to do them damage again

Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match - AFP

07:37 PM

Arteta on the signings of Jesus and Zinchenko

We signed some very important players who bring a different mentality, they need to inspire our young players. We offer a different role within the team and the squad and they were looking for that within their career now. I am delighted to have them.

07:35 PM

Our man at Selhurst Jason Burt has (almost) avoided all of the posts

At Crystal Palace v Arsenal…. Here we go again pic.twitter.com/MVNJgpzGGL — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 5, 2022

07:33 PM

What a difference a year makes...

But will the result be any better?

📊 Only 3 players (White, Xhaka & Martinelli) also started Arsenal’s opening PL game last season, the 2-0 defeat at Brentford



William Saliba makes his PL debut, 3 years & 3 loan spells since signing in July 2019 pic.twitter.com/TmMFy7n7NY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 5, 2022

07:22 PM

Vieira's local knowledge from City

Is it a coincidence that Vieira took four points off both Guardiola and Arteta last season, given his time within the City Football Group? There must be some trade secrets he put to good use. Will he repeat the trick tonight?

07:20 PM

A notable omission on the team news analysis....

William Saliba makes his full debut for Arsenal after a successful season on loan at Marseille. Arsenal fans are hugely excited about him, but his return has flown under the radar more generally - not a great surprise given he was actually signed in 2019. He has presence, speed and technique, and is already in the senior France squad. But he only has two years on his Arsenal contract...

07:14 PM

Arsenal in their third kit tonight

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli shirts hang in the Arsenal changing room - GETTY IMAGES

07:13 PM

Analysing the team news

It looks like both teams are playing a version of 4-3-3. It is a really hard-working Palace side, and it is interesting to see Schlupp - who has played as a full-back - operating in the zone Martin Odegaard likes to pull the strings from. Vieira has gone with the mobility and link play of Edouard rather than the height of Mateta.

Arsenal start the season with a settled team and it is the same XI that started their final two friendlies. It will be a 2-3-5 in possession with White and Zinchenko tucking into midfield, and Xhaka pushing up towards the attackers.

White vs Zaha could be the game's defining battle.

07:07 PM

Patrick Vieira joins Sky

I think last season we had a really good season but we have to raise the bar and be more demanding of ourselves. We know this season is going to be tough but we have laid a foundation. What can bring success is stability, we have the majority of the players still at this football club. On the tactical side we didn't have the chance to work together (due to pre-season problems) but on the positive side having two teams enabled us to have lots of games.

He says the plan is to play with a lot of aggression, and that new signing Doucoure will offer Palace greater quality in possession.

07:03 PM

Crystal Palace starting XI: Doucoure makes his debut

The first of the season 🙌



Here's our starting XI this evening 🦅#CPFC | #CRYARS — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 5, 2022

07:02 PM

Arsenal starting XI: Zinchenko and Jesus make their full debuts

Our first starting XI of 2022/23 ✊



🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 on the wing

🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 in attack#CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2022

06:57 PM

Aaron Ramsdale speaks

We come here tonight full of optimism and just want to get the ball rolling now. That's gone [last season's gone] the new signings have brought a fresh energy and it's a new season with new goals.

06:51 PM

Palace fans optimistic after Patrick Vieira's first season

Crystal Palace mascots with a fan outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS

06:45 PM

Mikel Arteta is in the building

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arrives for the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, - PA

06:44 PM

Five subs in action tonight

I took a detailed look at how the rule change has already changed this summer's transfer market, and will alter how coaches approach matches during the 90 minutes. Will it benefit the big boys to the extent people are predicting? You can read the piece in full here.

Michael Olise, absent for Palace tonight, was one the league's most productive subs last season.

06:39 PM

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell speaks

I'm feeling very confident like the rest of the team. It was a good season and just looking to kick on like the rest of the team. We need more consistency and but we're more of a team and know what the manager wants from us. Arsenal are a dangerous team and every season is different.

06:37 PM

Gary Neville on Arsenal's top four chances

Tottenham have strengthened enormously, so have Manchester City and Liverpool, so I think it's one spot they are going for or that's the way I see it. The thing I worry about is there will be a pinch point in the season when they come under pressure and do they have the experience to see them through?

06:33 PM

Zinchenko is on the Sky set at the start of the live build-up

Honestly, I'm so happy to be here and part of this amazing club. Since I was a kid I was a massive fan of Arsenal. I'm grateful for what Manchester City did for me but this is a new page. If you ask me my proper position I have no answer - in the national team I played central but with City at left-back. I'm ready to play wherever the manager sees me.

06:29 PM

Mikel Arteta wants new signings to make squad 'ruthless winners'

By Russell Harris

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes bringing in Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will inspire his players to become “ruthless winners”.

Arteta spent around £75 million to land the pair from Manchester City. The Spaniard wants their winning mentality to rub off on the rest of his squad.

“That was the aim of it,” Arteta said. “Those players have been inspired by top players, top professionals, ruthless winners for many years.

“They were looking at them, and now it’s their turn to do the same and inspire those younger players that we have in our squad to do the same, and to show them what it takes to win, and the level of detail, hunger and dedication that you need to keep winning.”

Jesus is finally poised to play in the central striker’s role, rather than to the side of a front three, as he did for much of his six years at City.

The move already looks like paying dividends, with the 25-year-old scoring seven goals during pre-season ahead of his Premier League debut in tonight’s opener at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team third goal during a club friendly - AFP

“The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role that Gabi had in his previous club,” Arteta added.

“That needs some adaptation and time, and we are all surprised with how quickly he’s done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s a tremendous talent with a mentality that is so contagious and he’s going to give us a lot, but it’s a team at the end of the day.

“We are all enthusiastic. We had the pre-season we wanted, it was well-organised, we had good results, good preparation and good performances. But now the ball starts to roll in a completely different context.

“We are ready to go to a different level, and I am convinced of that. What the other teams are doing is obvious, and others already had a much stronger squad than we had, and they still recruited four or five, or some of them, seven players.

“This is not going to get any easier, so we can just focus on what we are trying to do, what we can do, because we cannot do everything at the same time, and we are confident that we’re going to be able to do it.”

The enthusiasm surrounding the Gunners is in stark contrast to the start of last season where a Friday night defeat elsewhere in the capital, at newly promoted Brentford, was the first of three straight losses.

But Arteta added: “It is different. Everything that happened before that game was pretty strange and unique. The preparation, the pre-season that we had, different contexts.

“We are really excited, looking forward to the new season and will try to start in the best way, and this is how we do our preparation.”