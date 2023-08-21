Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live score: and latest updates from the Premier League

Arsenal's Declan Rice during the warm up before the match

Hodgson on Olise signing a new contract

It’s always concerning when a club of Chelsea’s stature take interest in a player, and people will suggest that a move to them might be the best bet. I had always hoped that wouldn’t be the case and that Michael would realise that at such a young age his future here is very bright, and we can help him move very quickly on to another level.

A first outing for this Arsenal kit tonight

Arsenal are wearing their electric yellow away kit tonight, and it fair to say it has divided opinion. Actually, that’s not true at all. There is almost blanket consensus that it looks awful. As you might imagine, the jersey does not get very high up Thom Gibbs’ kit rankings.

A general view inside the Arsenal dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC

Arsenal's goalkeeping debate could be a theme throughout the season







Sam Dean on Arsenal's set up

Mikel Arteta is seemingly going with the same shape that he used against Nottingham Forest last week, despite the loss of Jurrien Timber to a long-term injury.

It’s not easy to describe this formation in the usual way. It’s probably a 4-3-3 without the ball but, with possession, it will be more of a 3-2-2-3, perhaps.

The team news analysed

Hodgson does not yet have the luxury of picking Michael Olise, so no surprise that Palace have picked the same XI that won at Sheffield United.

More surprising is Arsenal’s team news, with Gabriel remaining on the bench. The centre-half had started 73 consecutive league matches for Mikel Arteta going into the season, but there have been reports linking him with Saudi Arabia. Arsenal said his omission against Nottingham Forest was tactical.

Perhaps there is something more going on. Perhaps Arteta wants his team to be more bold and even more attacking this season as teams seek to stifle them. It’s an Arsenal team with just three natural defenders.

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta speaks before the game

Performing well first and earning the right to win the game. (On Rice’s role) He can play both positions and having that versatility in place is really important. It depends on the relationships we build and the opposition as well. (On how to get past low blocks) Training, getting used to it, getting better in tight spaces and play at a high rhythm. Don’t get sloppy and starting building too slowly.

Arsenal team and subs

Ramsdale, Partey, Saliba, White, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Raya, Gabriel, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko

Crystal Palace team and subs

Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Schlupp, Doucoure, Ayew, Eze, Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Clyne, Richards, Ahamada, Gordon, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi

Bukayo Saka speaking before his 82nd straight Premier League appearance

It’s definitely a nice record, I’m just really proud to be in the same company as the legends who played for this club. It’s really important that we start well, we did that last season and we’re looking to do the same. We know how tough it is to come here, the atmosphere is really good and they have some good players. We’ve had a good week and we just need to continue that.

Roy Hodgson speaking before the game

We’re looking forward to it of course. Arsenal were very good last season and it looks like they will be good again this season. We’re playing at home and it will be a good test of where we are at this early stage of the season. I don’t know how front foot we can be if we haven’t got the ball, but when we get the ball we believe in our strengths and our qualities. But we know tonight is going to be a stern test in that regard.

Arsenal's latest signing arrives

How long before David Raya starts his first Arsenal game?

Arsenal's David Raya arrives before the match

Our man in position at Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park. Beautiful night for it. pic.twitter.com/1WQYnvNGSE — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 21, 2023

Arsenal expected to control possession and territory - will they make it count?

Arsenal used their previous trip to Selhurst Park as a springboard to a title challenge, and expectations are now even higher than they were last August.

Mikel Arteta’s team started last season with a hard-fought, Friday night win at Palace, when they produced an electric opening 20 minutes with new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the fore. Now Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber (lost to long-term injury) have been added to a squad which won 84 Premier League points, and there is pressure on Arsenal to deliver tangible success after two years of progress.

They have three points on the board after a relatively routine victory over Nottingham Forest, when Arteta introduced some new tactical ideas. Arsenal’s first-choice XI was set in stone last season, but now Arteta has more choices to make as he attempts to ensure his squad lasts the distance. Will Gabriel Magalhães return? Will Thomas Partey continue as a right-back-cum-central midfielder? Will Declan Rice play high or deep? Will Havertz, Eddie Nketiah or Leandro Trossard be picked up front? For perhaps the first time in his Arsenal reign, it is difficult to read Arteta’s preferences. That has potential pitfalls as well as benefits.

Palace were utterly dominant in their opening day win at Sheffield United when they amassed 24 shots on goal and had 68 per cent possession, which is distinctly un-Palace like. In Premier League football in 2023, only Manchester City have conceded fewer than Palace’s 1.19 expected goals per game, so they are very solid in Roy Hodgson’s defensive shape, which tends to be a narrow 4-4-2. Wilfried Zaha has left for Turkey and Michael Olise is injured, so this Palace team does not quite carry the offensive threat of old. That said, the hard graft on Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp (who used to be a left-back) could be useful tonight as Palace seek to counter Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks.

Will their defensive rigour frustrate Arsenal or leave the home side looking toothless? We shall see. It feels like the game will be decided by the speed and accuracy of Arsenal’s play around the box.

Full team news on the way shortly.