Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action as Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Palace will provide a crucial test for the Gunners in the top-four race. Arsenal are currently in fifth, level on points with Tottenham, but still boast two games in hand meaning the final Champions League spot remains theirs to lose as we enter the latter stages of the season. Arsenal won four of their last five league games prior to the international break, with their only defeat coming against Liverpool. Bukayo Saka has been in terrific form but was forced to pull out of the England squad after contracting Covid. The winger has since returned to training and has been deemed fit to start.

Patrick Vieira will be determined to lay waste to the plans of his former side, though, having already blown open the title race a couple of weeks ago. Palace held leaders Manchester City to a 0-0 draw before the break, allowing Liverpool to close the gap at the top, and the Eagles then followed that performance with an equally impressive 4-0 demolition of Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Follow all the action live below:

Kick-off is at 8pm

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

19:51 , Dylan Terry

Aaron Ramsdale is back in between the sticks this evening as he assumes the number one position after being sidelined with a minor injury before the international break.

He is a major boost for Arsenal. Who’d have thought we’d be saying that seriously at the start of the campaign?

19:49 , Dylan Terry

Nicolas Pepe is not in the squad tonight after picking up an illness, the club have confirmed.

Not that he would have started anyway, let’s be real.

19:45 , Tom Kershaw

Nuno Tavares makes his first start since being hauled off after just 34 minutes by Mikel Arteta in Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat by Nottingham Forest back in January.

19:37 , Dylan Terry

Wilfred Zaha’s return is a huge boost for Palace. He has scored nine league goals this season but his presence alone offers such a threat to opposition defenders and, in turn, creates space for Palace’s other forwards to thrive.

19:24 , Dylan Terry

Crystal Palace will have something to say about the race for Europe. They face Arsenal tonight and also take on Manchester United on the final day.

Interesting.

19:21 , Dylan Terry

Mikel Arteta vs Antonio Conte for fourth place? That sounds pretty blockbuster to me.

Conte recently labelled Arsenal the favourites to claim that final Champions League place. When asked whether the Italian was trying to heap pressure on Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arteta replied: “I don’t know. That’s a question for him.

“But what we want to do is very clear, and the perception of what people think is not going to change it.”

He was then asked if he plays mind games, to which he replied: “I do, but more with my players, I think. To get what I want from them!”

19:16 , Dylan Terry

Mikel Arteta won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March after an impressive run with his Arsenal team.

Can he keep that momentum going in April off the back of what felt like a lengthy* international break?

*I’m aware it was a normal amount of time.

19:13 , Dylan Terry

Arteta on Tierney’s injury.

“He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee,” he told Sky Sports.

“There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but not looking good.”

On the fight for the Champions League, he added: “We can only perform and do our best. That is our focus. We have been talking for weeks that we have to do our job. We will see where it takes us.”

19:09 , Dylan Terry

Tierney reportedly has a knee problem after returning from international duty with Scotland.

A blow to Arteta, that. But Tavares is a solid replacement to come in.

19:07 , Dylan Terry

Martinelli out and Smith Rowe in then. Tavares also in for Tierney.

19:04 , Dylan Terry

And your Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah.

19:02 , Dylan Terry

Here is your Crystal Palace team for this evening’s game then

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Benteke.

18:59 , Dylan Terry

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in October. But now Vieira believes his Palace side are much improved.

Speaking about that match, he said: “I think the game we played over there, we played with personality and we tried to dictate the tempo of the game.

“Of course, we knew it would be tough and difficult. But what we can take from that was those crucial moments we have to manage well.

“We know from when we start today we’re in a different place but there are still some things we need to improve.”

18:54 , Dylan Terry

It’s worth mentioning that a victory for Arsenal tonight would all but end Manchester United’s hopes of a top four challenge.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will be six points behind Arsenal having also played a game more.

18:51 , Dylan Terry

Tonight is the second London derby of the weekend after Chelsea vs Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

That one will not be forgotten for a while as the visitors thumped Thomas Tuchel’s European champions 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Be interesting to see if we get similar drama tonight.

18:48 , Dylan Terry

Palace have not beaten Arsenal in any of the previous five meetings between the two sides.

The last time the Eagles secured a victory over the Gunners came back in April 2019 when they won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The goalscorers for both teams that day? Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur. Two of those have left now and only Zaha is expected to start tonight.

18:43 , Dylan Terry

Crystal Palace currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. But a victory tonight would see them shoot up to ninth - leapfrogging Southampton, Aston Villa and Leicester.

Many would suggest a top half finish is what Vieira’s side deserve for their performances this season.

18:37 , Dylan Terry

The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.

They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s three draws this term.

18:32 , Dylan Terry

The line-ups have not yet been announced for tonight’s game so here is what we know about the two sides’ selection issues.

Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.

Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.

Tottenham vs Arsenal date announced

18:29 , Dylan Terry

In other relevant news... the North London derby has a new date.

Ten days before the end of the season.

18:25 , Dylan Terry

Arsenal dropped out of the top four on Sunday after Tottenham’s 5-1 victory over Newcastle.

But Mikel Arteta’s men have two games in hand on their North London rivals and a point against Palace tonight will take them back into the Champions League spots.

Big game.

18:22 , Dylan Terry

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a crucial game in the race for the Champions League places.

Crystal Palace and manager Patrick Vieira will be hoping to dent Arsenal’s hopes of a top four finish when they host the North London outfit at Selhurst Park tonight.

Arsenal have won six of their last seven Premier League matches - with their only defeat coming against title challengers Liverpool.

But with Spurs winning convincingly against Newcastle yesterday, it is crucial Mikel Arteta’s men respond this evening.