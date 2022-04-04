Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Matt Verri and Simon Collings
·8 min read
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE!

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side return from the international break knowing they need to continue their impressive form as they target Champions League football next season.

Tottenham’s big win over Newcastle has taken them above the Gunners on goal difference, but Arsenal have two games in hand over their rivals.

With a north London derby to come later in the season too, Arsenal cannot afford to stumble in the final few weeks of the season.

One of those games in hand comes tonight against Crystal Palace as Patrick Vieira comes up against the club he captained so successfully.

Palace went into the recent break full of confidence after a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions that saw them reach the FA Cup semi-finals and move up to 12th in the Premier League. Victory against Arsenal would see them go ninth.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal latest news

  • Kick-off: 8pm BST, Selhurst Park

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Crystal Palace team news: Zaha starts despite scare

  • Arsenal team news: Ramsdale returns in goal

  • Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

19:48 , Matt Verri

Reminder that Tottenham moved up to fourth with their win over Newcastle yesterday.

Arsenal down to fifth, but only on goal difference and they have two games in hand. First of those comes tonight - they’d move three points ahead of Spurs again with victory. Big, big match.

Arteta: Mind games are for my players

19:40 , Matt Verri

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is more interested in playing mind games with his players than Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and other rival coaches.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both vying to qualify for the Champions League this season and they are neck and neck in the race to finish fourth in the Premier League.

Conte has already put the pressure on Arsenal by saying they are favourites to win the race, but Arteta isn’t fazed by such talk.

“I don’t know [if we are favourites],” said Arteta. “That is a question for [Conte]. But what we want to do is very clear and the perception of what people think is not going to change it.”

Asked if he was a manager who wants to engage in mind games, Arteta replied: “I do it more with my players, I think.

“I do it more with the players, if I have to, to get what I want from them. No [I can’t tell you how I do it], because they will know what they are doing and that is the whole point!”

Spirits are high

19:36 , Matt Verri

Clyne: Eagles could have more England internationals soon

19:29 , Matt Verri

Nathaniel Clyne says Crystal Palace‘s England trio could be just the start when it comes to Eagles representing the Three Lions.

Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher were all named in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad and featured in last month’s friendlies after shining under Patrick Vieira.

Michael Olise is at the heart of a tug-of-war between England and France having made his debut for the French Under-21s last month, while Eberechi Eze was close to a Euro 2020 call-up before his injury at the end of last season.

Clyne, who has 14 England caps, takes pride in seeing players from south London stepping up to the international stage and says there are many more to come.

“It is very good for them and the club to have your players playing on the international stage,” said Clyne. “It is good for their experience, to go out there and play at Wembley. Hopefully they can get some more.

“There are a lot of young quality players coming through and they are looking to improve. It is good to see and hopefully there will be a few more.”

Simon Collings at Selhurst Park

19:20 , Matt Verri

19:13 , Matt Verri

So for Palace, Zaha is fit to start despite that injury scare over the international break. Guehi, Mitchell and Gallagher also in the side after their England exploits, however Olise does miss out in a significant blow to the Eagles.

For Arsenal, big news is that Ramsdale returns in goal. Had been suspected that this game might come slightly too soon, but Arteta will be delighted to have him back. Tavares starts in place of Tierney, who is out with a knee injury, while Smith Rowe gets the nod over Martinelli.

Crystal Palace team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.

Arsenal team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah

Team news in just over five minutes!

18:54 , Matt Verri

Cedric likens Martinelli to Ronaldo

18:46 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Martinelli has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by Cedric Soares, the Brazilian’s Arsenal teammate who is very familiar with both players.

Portugal international Soares sat down with Standard Sport to discuss his place in the side and made special mention to youngster Martinelli.

For Cedric, it is not only his ability that makes Martinelli such a prospect for Arsenal but also his desire to learn and improve.

“Gabi has this aim for goal,” Cedric said.

“He likes to attack the space, like Cristiano. He likes to score goals, like everyone does.”

Click here for the full story on that

Visitors have arrived

18:35 , Matt Verri

North London derby rescheduled

18:27 , Matt Verri

Some breaking (ish) news for Arsenal fans.

Tottenham will host Arsenal on Thursday May 12 in a rescheduled north London derby that could go a long way to deciding the top-four places.

The match had initially been due to take place on January 16, but was postponed following a request from the Gunners due to a shortage of first-team players.

It will now take place just ten days before the end of the season in what could turn out to be a Champions League play-off of sorts.

Read the full story on that here

Prediction

18:12 , Matt Verri

Palace are a dangerous prospect for anyone at home and Arsenal cannot afford to slip up.

A draw seems reasonable, which would extend the unbeaten run Vieira’s side are on to seven matches.

A 1-1 draw.

Arsenal team news

18:00 , Matt Verri

For Arsenal, Bernd Leno will likely start in goal as Aaron Ramsdale continues to suffer from a hip injury. There is hope, meanwhile, that Bukayo Saka could be in line to feature after dropping out of the England squad with Covid.

Arteta has raised hope that Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available after a long absence with a calf issue.

However, Cedric Soares has been impressive in his absence and may keep his place, with the Gunners keen to avoid Tomiyasu making the issue worse.

Predicted Arsenal XI:Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Crystal Palace team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

Both Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise are doubts for Palace after picking up injuries over the course of the international break.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are also likely to miss out.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

17:40 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Get minute-by-minute updates with our blog right here, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from Selhurst Park.

Good evening!

17:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE blog of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s win over Newcastle lifted them above the Gunners into fourth, but Mikel Arteta’s side have two games in hand and will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break.

Palace were on a good run themselves though, and Arsenal have struggled on more than one occasion at Selhurst Park in recent years.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Selhurst Park.

