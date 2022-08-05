Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

The Premier League returns this evening as Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the opening fixture of the 2022/23 season. Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to take the next step in their progression, and finish inside the top four, after narrowly missing out to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

There is renewed optimism around the Emirates following encouraging results in pre-season and seemingly competent transfer business. They’ll be aided this term by strong new arrivals having brought in a new front man in Gabriel Jesus and the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Both players are familiar with Arteta who was an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola before taking the top job at Arsenal.

The Gunners were also involved in the season opener last year when they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the then newly-promoted Brentford. Patrick Vieira’s Palace will be hoping to repeat that result tonight although the manager admits his team are short on numbers after a frustrating transfer window so far. Vieira impressed in his debut season with the Eagles and will want to garner some early season momentum by starting with a win.

Arteta on Jesus and Zinchenko

19:48 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, spoke to Sky Sports ahead of kick off and explained how his new signings, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have settled into the squad saying:

“We signed some very important players who bring a different mentality, they need to inspire our young players.

“We offer a different role within the team and the squad and they were looking for that within their career now. I am delighted to have them.

“I have really seen a different energy, a different flow, much more like I wanted.”

19:45 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta has backed the contagious mentality of Gabriel Jesus to help Arsenal have a successful season.

Striker Jesus will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after moving from champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian has already scored seven goals in pre-season to whet the appetite of Gunners fans, and their manager.

Patrick Vieira urges players to keep taking knee after roll back of gesture

19:40 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira believes it is critical for players to keep taking the knee after those in the Premier League decided to limit when they take the anti-racism stance this season.

Friday night’s Premier League opener between Vieira’s Palace side and Arsenal is one of the matches that will still feature the gesture, with other instances set to happen during the FA and Carabao Cup finals and specific No Room for Racism contests.

The Palace manager was adamant those were necessary in ensuring the message is still heard.

Vieira on Arsenal

19:36 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira, says that Arsenal can be title contenders this season after strengthening their squad over the summer.

“They are in a better place than last year,” said Vieira. “The new players have made them much stronger. They have the squad to challenge and be closer to the title.

“It will be a completely different game, they had a really good time during pre-season. We know it will be challenging but we have the tools to make it difficult for them.”

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have a winning mentality, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

19:32 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will provide a winning mentality previously missing from his squad.

Arteta spent around £75million to land Brazilian forward Jesus and Ukrainian full-back Zinchenko from champions Manchester City this summer.

The Spaniard is set to hand both players their Premier League debuts in the opener at Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

Arsenal’s new striker

19:27 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Jesus has been involved in seven goals in his last seven league games with six goals, ane one assist. He could also extend Arsenal’s record of having the most Brazilian goalscorers in Premier League history, which currently stands at 11 players.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

19:23 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be the fifth time in top-flight history the season has kicked off on a Friday night, with the home side winning on each of the previous four occasions – Arsenal in 2017-18, Man Utd in 2018-19, Liverpool in 2019-20 and Brentford last term.

Is the Premier League too big to fail or could it fall?

19:18 , Michael Jones

A few months ago, some senior European football figures were in England for a meeting, and talk naturally turned to the “product” the Premier League is. There was admiration, but also aggravation.

A sentiment shared that evening, which is increasingly echoed across the continent, is that England’s elite competition is now “so arrogant” it “would be great if it fell”.

In one sense, you couldn’t have a greater indication of the Premier League’s power than such resentment. There has been satisfaction within Camp Nou at how Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer, because that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

19:13 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league fixtures. The Arsenal boss has elected for three centre-backs tonight in Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel.

Will thye provide some defensive stability?

Benteke leaves Crystal Palace

19:09 , Michael Jones

Christian Benteke has moved to the USA’s Major League Soccer after six years at Crystal Palace the club have announced.

The Belgian forward will represent D.C. United under manager Wayne Rooney. Benteke made 177 appearances and scored 37 goals during his time in south London, finishing top scorer in 2016/17.

Time for Mikel Arteta to deliver Champions League after Arsenal’s two-year refit

19:05 , Michael Jones

It was a reminder of the standards in Arsene Wenger’s days.

Not, albeit, from the season when they were Invincibles, even though it came from the most distinguished of the Invincibles. But, overshadowed by some of Mikel Arteta’s stranger antics, Thierry Henry popped up on the All Or Nothing documentary to say: “Let’s not hide from the fact this is Arsenal. You have to make top four.”

Which, until his last two seasons, Wenger invariably did. But, after 20 consecutive top-four finishes, Arsenal have now come fifth, sixth or even eighth in each of the last six campaigns. They have become stalwarts not of the top four, but the second four.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal line-ups

19:01 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

18:55 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace ended last season unbeaten in six games at Selhurst Park, winning three of those matches. Patrick Vieira’s side have kept a clean sheet in their last five home games, equalling a club record set between March and April 1992.

Is Saka Arsenal’s key man this year?

18:50 , Michael Jones

Bukayo Saka was the Gunners’ top league scorer last season with 11 goals - a joint-lowest total by an Arsenal player in the Premier League since Robin van Persie also scored 11 in 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Will he improve on that tally this season?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

18:45 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s venue. Who will be victorious in the Premier League opener, Crystal Palace or Arsenal?

Patrick Vieira backing Eberechi Eze to be key player for Crystal Palace

18:40 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira demanded an end to comparisons between Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze, insisting the Eagles midfielder will not be stepping out of anyone’s shadow when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League curtain-raiser.

Gallagher’s successful loan spell with Palace in 2021/22 helped earn him international recognition with England before he returned to Chelsea this summer, leaving some concerned about how Vieira would cope without him.

Eze looked very much the potential solution in pre-season, appearing on top form after spending much of the last campaign getting his career back on track following an Achilles injury sustained in May 2021.

Premier League remains stacked in favour of the big six status quo

18:35 , Michael Jones

Selhurst Park. The final day of the 2021-22 season. Bruno Fernandes spins on his heels and inexplicably volleys a throw-in back in the direction of his own goal. Wilfried Zaha bursts towards the ball, using his upper body strength to hold off Diogo Dalot, then dribbles inside and sends a low drive towards the bottom left-hand corner.

It is the only goal of Manchester United’s twelfth defeat of the season. Their goal difference is now a good, round zero. Their points total is their lowest during the Premier League era. Ask anyone and it is their worst season since relegation in 1973-74. Their final position, though, is sixth.

This time last year on the eve of a new top-flight campaign, there was a theory that the era of a Premier League’s big six was coming to an end, if it had not ended already.

The big six were certainly no longer synonymous with the top six, at least. Arsenal’s back to back eighth-place finishes had broken three years of big six dominance between 2017 and 2020. Tottenham Hotspur had also dropped into seventh in 2020-21 too, as Leicester City and West Ham gatecrashed the party to finish fifth and sixth respectively and qualify for the Europa League.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

18:30 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have lost their opening Premier League match in five of the last nine seasons with victories in each of the other four matches. They lost 2-0 to Brentford last term.

This is the third successive season that the Gunners have started their top-flight campaign with a London derby.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

18:25 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have won their opening league match in five of their previous 22 top-flight campaigns with seven draws and 10 defeats.

Although they’ve been victorious in two of their last four season curtain-raisers. The Eagles only lost four of their 19 Premier League home fixtures last season (seven wins, eight draws).

Can they replicate that form this year?

Edu ‘impressed’ by squad strength ahead of new season

18:20 , Michael Jones

Arsenal technical director Edu believes Mikel Arteta is working with the best squad of his tenure so far. Speaking at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing: Arsenal on Tuesday (2nd August), Edu waxed lyrical about the club’s current crop of players.

“I dream of this squad every day, I sit in my chair and I’m seeing them everyday,” he said. “The intention - every season - is to be better, in terms of the squad balance, quality of players, almost everything. I think so far, we’re doing quite well.”

All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary reveals Mikel Arteta’s coaching gimmicks

18:15 , Michael Jones

An extension lead is rigged up at Arsenal’s training ground. The speakers are brought to the side of the pitch. Mikel Arteta has selected the soundtrack to their preparations for a trip to Anfield.

And so You’ll Never Walk Alone rings out around London Colney. As Arsenal duly lose 4-0, perhaps he would have been better off simply picking Kieran Tierney instead of the accident-prone Nuno Tavares.

He fares better by borrowing Stuart MacFarlane, the club photographer and lifelong fan, to deliver a team talk before the north London derby. Arsenal duly demolish Tottenham. Perhaps, though, the inspiration came not from the camera, but a drawing as Arteta, Pictionary-style, sketches someone waving an Arsenal scarf, a massive heart and brain either side of them.

It could have made the difference. Although maybe Nuno Espirito Santo just got his tactics so horribly wrong by neglecting to have a proper midfield that the gimmicks were completely irrelevant except in what they say about Arsenal’s obsessive manager.

Vieira on living up to expectations

18:10 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira says that expectations on Crystal Palace have risen this season after their performances last term but he believes his squad can rise to the challenge.

“It’s the expectation from the way we were performing last year,” Vieira said. “People will expect more from Palace, so this is something as a football club we have to manage.

“At the same time, we have to deal with this kind of expectations, the pressure on our shoulders.

“We had a good season last year, and it will be important for us to maintain those kinds of performances, the qualities that we showed but on a more consistent basis which will allow us to be more competitive.”

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

18:05 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have lost one of their ast eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal with two victories and five defeats. The Eagles are aiming to win consecutive league games against the Gunners for the first time after a 3-0 home victory in April.

That victory over Arsenal last season was their joint-biggest home win of the campaign, having also beaten Tottenham and Norwich by the same scoreline.

Can Patrick Vieira work his magic against his old team once more?

Martin Tyler criticised after appearing to link Hillsborough disaster to football ‘hooligan’ incidents

18:00 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been widely criticised after appearing to link the Hillsborough disaster with “other hooligan-related issues” while speaking on BBC Radio .

A total of 97 supporters died as a result of the crush which occured at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium after attending an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April, 1989.

The 1990 Taylor Report investigating the tragedy ruled that a failure of crowd control by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) was the primary reason for the deaths, while a coroner inquest between 2014 and 2016 ruled those supporters were unlawfully killed and that fans’ behaviour had no contribution to the disaster.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

17:55 , Michael Jones

Selhurst Park has been a bit of a fortress for Crystal Palace against the Gunners in recent years. Arsenal have won here just once in their last four visits with Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli scoring in injury-time to gift them a 3-1 victory in May 2021.

Palace’s 3-0 win last season saw Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha all get on the scoresheet and was one of the reasons why the Gunners failed to secure a top four finish.

Saliba benefitted from loan move

17:50 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta is ready to welcome William Saliba into the Arsenal first team after being impressed with the defender in pre-season following his year at Marseille. Saliba has spent the last three seasons on loan in the French top-flight but now looks set to break into the Arsenal starting XI.

“I am really happy with how he’s adapted.” said Arteta before the Gunners’ opening fixtue, “Obviously, it’s always something that you have to see, spending a year away from here in a completely different league.

“But playing the amount of minutes that he played and the way you could see he was growing and developing, he gave us a lot of reasons that he could be the player that we need.

“In the last few weeks, he’s given us every reason to believe that we made the right decision loaning him for a year, because he now looks ready to go.”

‘The biggest show in town’: All eyes return to the Premier League ahead of season like no other

17:45 , Michael Jones

When Erling Haaland and his camp were assessing where to move next, he watched a lot of Manchester City and Real Madrid to see how he might fit in.

The discussion, however, kept coming back to one main debate.

LaLiga’s comparative lack of intensity was appealing because a few years in Spain at this age would be hugely beneficial to Haaland’s ambitions of a 20-year top-level career. On the other hand, that lessened intensity is part consequence of the recent decline of the league, which led to Madrid’s offer being lower than City’s. It articulated an obvious truth.

The Premier League is the place to be, especially for a burgeoning megastar. It brings the most eyes.

Early team news for Crystal Palace and Arsenal

17:40 , Michael Jones

Michael Olise and James McArthur miss the game for Crystal Palace with respective foot and groin injuries. Defender James Tomkins has a muscle issue while goalkeepers Jack Butland and Sam Johnstone are also sidelined.

For Arsenal, midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has a groin problem although Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira will be available despite most still recovering from injuries.

After spells out on loan defender William Saliba is in line for a first start for the Gunners with new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in line to make their debuts.

Eze important to Crystal Palace

17:35 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira, says that Eberechi Eze can become an ‘important’ part of the team this season as he prepares for a second campaign in charge at Selhurst Park.

“Ebs [Eze] last year went through a really difficult period with injury,” said Vieira in his pre-match press conference. “But he finished the season quite well because he was training every day and playing.

“In pre-season he has been training every day and playing a lot of games. I believe he is getting to his best. I believe Ebs will be an important player for us.

“We play in a different way, we have different strengths and it will be important for those players to play with their qualities. I believe we can be as good as we were last year.

“We will have to give him time to get to his best. We don’t have any doubt about how good he can be for us. He had a big injury.

“Of course, he’s in a really good place and when he has the ball at his feet he can create something or score goals. It’s not just about him, it’s about the other players around him – they can help him to be a better player.

“He will be really important and a really good player for us, because of the ability with the ball at his feet.”

Premier League 2022/23 predictions: Champions, top four, relegation, best signing, top scorer and more

17:29 , Michael Jones

The Premier League is back ahead of an unprecedented season with the anticipated pause for the 2022 World Cup.

But there is plenty of intrigue surrounding Manchester City and especially the arrival of Erling Haaland and how he impacts Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool will hope to keep pace to the very end once again, despite the loss of Sadio Mane, with Darwin Nunez adding a different element for Jurgen Klopp.

While there is great uncertainty at the bottom, with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest hoping to survive after promotion last season.

Here, our writers make their predictions for a season like no other before:

The Premier League is back!

17:19 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kicks off the new Premier League season which promises to be unlike any other.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both strengthened their squads and look set to compete for the title again but they may face competition from Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are hunting down a place in the top four whilst Crystal Palace look to improve on an encouraging first season under boss Patrick Vieira.

Halfway through the year is the World Cup in Qatar so players who aren’t involved - Erling Haaland or Mo Salah for example - will have an edge come the second half of the season.

First up though is the Gunners’ trip to Selhurst Park. They lost the opening fixture of last season (2-0 vs Brentford) so can Mikel Arteta’s men start off with a win this time around?