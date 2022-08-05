Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings and Matt Verri
·6 min read
In this article:
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - LIVE!

The Premier League 2022-23 season kicks off tonight with a fascinating London derby. Optimism is high in the Gunners camp as they make the short trip across the capital, looking to carry over their scintillating pre-season form that saw them win all of their first-team friendlies under Mikel Arteta and put the likes of Chelsea and Sevilla to the sword.

Arsenal’s impressive summer has been boosted by decisive and early action in the transfer market, with new £45million No9 Gabriel Jesus firing seven goals during a tremendous start to his career in red and white. Crystal Palace’s progress has been slower on that front, with Cheick Doucoure their headline arrival of the window and Conor Gallagher gone.

But the Eagles took great strides under Gunners legend Patrick Vieira last term and will be confident of continuing that swift progress this season. Notoriously slow starters Arsenal will not need reminding of their 3-0 defeat in SE25 back in April, with Palace having lost only one of the last eight meetings. Follow LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal below, with Simon Collings at Selhurst Park!

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal latest news

  • Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Selhurst Park

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Crystal Palace team news: No Olise or McArthur

  • Arsenal team news: Smith Rowe set to miss out

  • Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace FC - Arsenal FC

Arteta defends Saliba loan spells

18:18 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has praised William Saliba for his pre-season form and believes Arsenal were right to loan the defender out last year.

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne for around £28million and although he is still yet to make his competitive debut, the Frenchman is likely to start tonight.

“I am really happy in how he’s adapted,” said Arteta. “Obviously it’s always something that you have to see, spending a year away from here in a completely different league.

“But playing the amount of minutes that he played and the way you could see he was growing and developing, he gave us a lot of reasons that he could be the player that we need.”

Read the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Benteke on the move

18:10 , Matt Verri

One man who won’t be involved for Crystal Palace tonight is Christian Benteke.

It’s reported that he will be joining DC United, after the MLS side reached an agreement with Palace just before their transfer window closes.

Six years on from joining the Eagles, Benteke has played his last match for the club.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Mood is high in the Arsenal camp...

18:01 , Matt Verri

It has been an excellent pre-season for Arsenal, who won all five of their friendlies.

New signings have settled well and the Gunners look sharp and fresh. There is optimism among fans and those inside the club that they could finish in the top four.

The pressure is now on Mikel Arteta to finally deliver that Champions League return, while ignoring the inevitable distractions provided by the release of Amazon Prime Video’s new fly-on-the-wall All or Nothing documentary series.

Simon Collings makes his predictions and looks ahead to the Gunners’ expectations for the new season.

Read that right here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Palace players in nice and early!

17:54 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:48 , Matt Verri

It would usually be wise to urge caution when it comes to being too optimistic regarding Arsenal’s early season prospects, with those predictions generally tending to backfire in a hurry.

However, it is impossible to deny that the Gunners looked quite a force to be reckoned with during the summer, with the front four of Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and new captain Martin Odegaard appearing absolutely electric at times.

Their lethal combination of eye-catching interplay and relentless high pressing quickly overwhelmed Sevilla in a 6-0 Emirates Cup demolition last weekend, piling further expectation onto Arteta’s men to get their Premier League campaign off to a similarly flying start.

Palace away under Vieira is certainly not an easy game to open with, though a hard-fought away victory should be on the cards.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Arsenal team news

17:41 , Matt Verri

For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe is set to remain out with a groin issue, while full-backs Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have also been nursing injuries across pre-season, though Arteta hoped they might be able to train yesterday.

Ditto new signing Fabio Vieira, who is yet to feature for his new club due to a foot problem.

Other than that, Arsenal have a clean bill of health and Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba should all make their competitive debuts against Palace.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news

17:32 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace will be missing a key player in Michael Olise for tonight’s Premier League opener against Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Olise was one of the stars of Patrick Vieira’s first season in charge of the Eagles following his arrival from Championship side Reading 12 months ago.

However, he has not featured during pre-season because of a foot injury suffered while on international duty with the France Under-21s at the end of last term.

Vieira will also have to make do without experienced duo James McArthur and James Tomkins for the visit of his former side, with the former missing because of a groin problem and Tomkins out with a calf issue.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

17:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:18 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - the Premier League season is here!

The top-flight action gets underway for the 2022/23 season as Mikel Arteta’s side look to carry their strong pre-season form into the serious business, though Patrick Vieira will be planning to spoil the mood at his former club.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm from Selhurst Park. Simon Collings will be there providing expert analysis for us.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
