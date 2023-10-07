Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Stalemate in landmark game for Hodgson

Palace only had one shot on target in the game

Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in Roy Hodgson's 400th game as a Premier League manager.

In a game of few chances, Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White went closest to breaking the deadlock when his cushioned volley came back off the post in the first half.

Forest centre-back Murillo was denied by Sam Johnstone after a brilliant run, while Jean-Philippe Mateta dragged Palace's best chance wide.

The draw leaves Palace ninth and Forest 13th, eight and five points clear of the relegation zone respectively at this early stage.

Before kick-off there was a minute's applause in memory of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon in late September.

Palace fans also held up a banner bearing the message "Rest in peace Elianne. Your light shines on".

No birthday fireworks for Hodgson

Forest boss Steve Cooper encouraged his side ahead of the game to "thrive in the atmosphere" and they dominated the opening period.

Gibbs-White, who returned to the starting XI after being on the bench against Brentford last Sunday, made a lovely run in behind the Palace defence before looping his shot from a classy long-range Murillo pass over Johnstone.

Rather than nestle in the net, though, the ball came back off the right post and into the goalkeeper's hands.

Cooper's side continued to press without creating many chances, with Palace's first touch in the Forest box coming when Jordan Ayew volleyed over in the 33rd minute.

It was perhaps not surprising that Palace, who were without the injured Eberechi Eze and a host of other first-choice options, lacked spark in the first half, with Hodgson's side having scored only once in the opening period in the league this season.

They improved after the break but struggled to penetrate an organised Forest defence, with a tame Mateta header and Ayew strike the only times goalkeeper Matt Turner was called upon.

That was despite Forest losing captain and right-back Serge Aurier to a groin injury at half-time, with his replacement Gonzalo Montiel having an acrobatic effort sliced over the Palace bar by defender Joachim Andersen.

Nicolas Dominguez saw a late curling effort tipped away by Johnstone, as Forest, who have now kept as many away clean sheets in the league as they did in all of last season - two - looked the more likely to take the three points.

Hodgson is the eighth manager to reach 400 games in the Premier League. Of those long-serving bosses, only Sam Allardyce finished on the losing side in the landmark match.