Crystal Palace v Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in the early Premier League kick-off as a gripping title race resumes.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are three points off the top of the table, following a thrilling performance from Phil Foden to inspire victory midweek over Aston Villa.

While the Eagles are 14th, eight points off the relegation as they build under manager Oliver Glasner, but lost last time out at Bournemouth.

Guardiola still needs to decide on Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne and whether they start today, with Real Madrid in the Champions League looming next week: “I don’t know yet. I have to think. There are so many games. We play 12:30pm, it’s perfect. More time to recover for the next game in Madrid. We then play on Saturday against Chelsea in the FA Cup afterwards, it’s not fair but we are going to do it.”

Crystal Palace host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick-off at 12.30pm BST, live on TNT Sports

City thumped Aston Villa 4-1 in midweek and can’t afford any slip-ups in the title race

Palace are stuck in mid-table but new boss Oliver Glasner is trying to build for the future

Crystal Palace FC - Manchester City FC

10:55 , Luke Baker

If hat-tricks used to be Erling Haaland’s personal domain, a rival is emerging. The Norwegian may have the largest collection of match balls at Manchester City but he had a watching brief as Phil Foden scored his second treble of 2024 and his third in 19 months.

For someone who isn’t a striker, Foden is contriving to outscore virtually all of them – if not his Norwegian teammate – and his evisceration of Aston Villa took him into previously uncharted territory. He now has 21 goals for the season, reaching 20 for the first time in his career.

And this was another victory City can attribute to their main men. It is just that it is a description with a difference now. Last season, it would have been a reference to Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, the players with 52 goals and 29 assists respectively. This year, if the individual honours stay at the Etihad Stadium, the prizes will go not to Haaland but to Rodri or Foden.

And as Haaland and De Bruyne watched on from the bench, Rodri and Foden underlined their importance by powering City to a restorative victory. The Spaniard got them underway, consigning the rarity of a first goalless game for City in 57 attempts at the Etihad Stadium to the past. Then Foden took over, his trio banishing another statistic. City had not won a league game against a top-five team this season, until they did so in emphatic fashion against a team who outshot them 22-2 in December.

Read Richard Jolly’s full report from City’s 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa in midweek:

Phil Foden’s hat-trick against Aston Villa revitalises Man City’s title challenge

Early Man City team news

10:47 , Luke Baker

Manchester City will continue to be without Kyle Walker with a thigh injury and Nathan Ake will also be absent after picking up a knock in midweek, while Ederson remains a doubt for the match.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Early Crystal Palace team news

10:41 , Luke Baker

Palace have a host of injury problems and are likely to be without Marc Guehi, Rob Holding, Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise, Matheus Franca de Oliveira, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Sam Johnstone.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Ayew

How to watch Crystal Palace v Man City

10:36 , Luke Baker

When is it?

Crystal Palace vs Man City will kick off at 12.30 pm BST at Selhurst Park in south London on Saturday April 6.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream live via the Discovery+ app and website.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about Crystal Palace v Man City

10:34 , Luke Baker

Manchester City kept up their chase at the top of the Premier League with a dominant 4-1 win over Aston Villa in a packed midweek schedule.

Phil Foden was the star for Pep Guardiola’s side netting not just a hat-trick, but his third in just 19 months, taking his goal tally for the season to 21, the first time he has passed 20 in his career.

City might have dropped points during their dull goalless draw against Arsenal on Easter Sunday, but they have not lost a match in any competition in 2024.

Crystal Palace on the other hand, have just one win in their last five, although they have a buffer of eight points between themselves and the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know:

