Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with manager Roy Hodgson under growing pressure to turn around the Eagles floundering form.

Palace were booed off the pitch during their 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in what was a fourth successive league game without a win. Supporters were further incensed after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the club’s long spell in the top-flight.

Liverpool, meanwhile, overcame a stubborn Sheffield United to record a 2-0 victory of their own thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points behind Arsenal in the table and will jump ahead of the Gunners into top spot should they emerge victorious in London.

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT, live on TNT Sports

Roy Hodgson will be hoping a visit from Liverpool can spark his side back into life as pressure grows on the Crystal Palace manager.

Home fans reacted with anger after a 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, with supporters further riled after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the London club’s long spell in the Premier League.

Liverpool were not at their absolute best in their own midweek business, but overcame Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side two points back from Arsenal at the top of the league entering this weekend’s fixtures.

Here's everything you need to know.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will look to keep their title tilt on track by taking care of business against a Palace side who are starting to slip down the table, with the pressure growing on boss Roy Hodgson.

