Crystal Palace v Leicester: match preview
Crystal Palace and Leicester have made an uncertain start to the season so this meeting could prove to be a crossroads. Leicester’s campaign has stalled with only two points from their past three games while they are also at risk of an early exit from the Europa League. Palace are beginning to show signs of finding their feet under Patrick Vieira and would be above Leicester in the table but for conceding a late equaliser against Brighton on Monday. Vieira’s side have lost only one of their past five home games against Leicester. Stephen Hollis
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Selhurst Park
Last season Crystal Palace 1 Leicester 1
Referee Anthony Taylor
This season G5 Y13 R1 2.8 cards/game
Odds H 11-5 A 7-5 D 5-2
CRYSTAL PALACE
Subs from Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, Banks, Hannam, Street, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke, Olise, Hughes, Kouyaté
Doubtful None
Injured Eze (achilles, unknown), Ferguson (achilles, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y8 R0
Form LDDWLD
Leading scorer Édouard, Gallagher, Zaha 2
LEICESTER
Subs from Ward, Albrighton, Soyuncu, Amartey, Castagne, Soumaré, Maddison, Pérez, Daka
Doubtful Evans (ankle)
Injured Justin (knee, Nov), Fofana (ankle, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y7 R1
Form WLWLLD
Leading scorer Vardy 5