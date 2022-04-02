Crystal Palace v Arsenal: match preview
Arsenal must wait and watch their Champions League qualification rivals play over the weekend, before this tricky assignment on Monday night. Mikel Arteta may be without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Bukayo Saka is expected to be available after missing England matches due to Covid. The Gunners cannot expect any favours from their former title-winning captain, Patrick Vieira, as he steels his mid-table Palace side for an upcoming FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea. Niall McVeigh
Monday 8pm Sky Sports Main Event/PL/Ultra HD
Venue Selhurst Park
Last season Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 3
Referee Paul Tierney
This season G21 Y88 R2 4.29 cards/game
Odds H 3-1 A Evs D 5-2
CRYSTAL PALACE
Subs from Matthews, Benteke, Kelly, Banks, Hannam, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Ward, Milivojevic, Olise, Édouard, McArthur, Ferguson
Doubtful McArthur (thigh), Olise (ankle), Zaha (thigh), Ferguson (hamstring)
Injured None
Suspended None
Discipline Y50 R1
Form DLWDWD
Leading scorer Zaha 9
ARSENAL
Subs from Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Holding, Tomiyasu, Awe, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Pépé, Hutchinson, Nketiah, Martinelli.
Doubtful Saka (Covid), Tomiyasu (calf), Ramsdale (abdomen)
Injured None
Suspended None
Discipline Y40 R3
Form WWWLWL
Leading scorer Saka, Smith Rowe 9