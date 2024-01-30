Crystal Palace sign Colombian defender Daniel Munoz from Genk

Munoz played in the Europa Conference League this season

Crystal Palace have signed Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz from Genk on a three-year deal worth 8m euros (£6.8m) with a further year option.

The 27-year-old moved to Belgium in 2020, winning the Belgian Cup in his first season.

He made his international debut in 2021 and has won 23 caps, including a run to the Copa America semi-finals that year.

"It's a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace," he said.

"I'm very excited, very happy, and I can't wait to be on the pitch."

There were reports that Munoz had gone on strike at Genk in the hope of forcing through a move to the Premier League side.

Munoz, who will join compatriot Jefferson Lerma at Selhurst Park, has played 17 league games this season, scoring five goals and supplying one assist.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "We are delighted to welcome a player of Daniel's quality and character to the club.

"He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back.

"I am certain his ability, athleticism and tenacity will be a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season, and beyond."