Crystal Palace: Show of faith in fast-learner Adam Wharton already paying dividends

Stepping up: Adam Wharton gets stuck in against Forest, where his substitution dismayed the Palace fans (Getty Images)

Given Eberechi Eze was once a teen sensation himself, Adam Wharton should take it as a compliment that his Crystal Palace team-mate chuckled when he discovered his age.

After a prompt 8.45am arrival on his first day at Palace following his £22.5million January deadline-day move from Blackburn, Wharton was given a tour of the training ground.

"How old are you?", Eze asked. "Nineteen… but I'm 20 next week", Wharton replied as Eze smiled at his maturity beyond his years.

Wharton has taken everything in his stride since moving to Selhurst Park. And he has had to learn quickly.

He replaced the injured Marc Guehi for an impromptu debut in a 4-1 defeat by Brighton at the start of February, and his error led to the third goal.

Maybe he'll be at the World Cup in 2026. He's a bit of a throwback to the '90s with his socks rolled down

BBC journalist Adam Cottier on Adam Wharton

But the shy midfielder has started all six Palace matches since, dictating the tempo for the team as though he has been around for years.

Palace fans made their frustration known when he was replaced after 80 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and he seems certain to be back in the side when the Eagles go to Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight.

His continued improvement saw him promoted from the England Under-20s to the Under-21s during last month's international break.

Palace chairman Steve Parish was intent on signing a midfielder when Cheick Doucoure ruptured his Achilles tendon in November.

Rather than an experienced head, Palace decided to place their faith in Wharton.

"I'm absolutely convinced that Adam Wharton will play for England", BBC journalist Adam Cottier, who covers Blackburn, tells Standard Sport.

"Maybe he'll be at the World Cup in 2026. He's got a lovely left foot and is a bit of a throwback to the '90s with his socks rolled down."

Palace have pulled clear from danger under new manager Oliver Glasner, and what should be a stress-free end of the season will help Wharton find his feet at the top level.

The ‘Wilpshire Pirlo’ has taken to the Premier League with apparent ease (The FA via Getty Images)

'The Wilpshire Pirlo', as Blackburn fans affectionally called him (Wilpshire is a village in Lancashire), grew up midway between the Blackburn training ground and Ewood Park, joining their academy aged six.

Described by sources close to him as a keen learner, he recently explained he does not set personal targets in case he achieves them early and then becomes complacent.

Originally a No10, he shifted to central midfield later in his academy years, only signing his first professional deal as recently as May 2022.

It did not take long for Wharton to stand out in the Blackburn first team, where he played alongside his older brother Scott.

Former Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson described him last season as a "Champions League player when he is on the ball".

Certainly the early signs indicate Wharton could, in time, become Palace's latest young recruitment success from the Championship.

Reminded that Eze (QPR) and Michael Olise (Reading) also followed that well-trodden path, Wharton has said: "That's something that stands out with Crystal Palace.

"The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class Premier League players is a big reason why I wanted to come."