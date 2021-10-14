Crystal Palace set for Eberechi Eze injury boost as midfielder targets return within a month

(Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze is on course to return from injury within a month in a huge boost to Crystal Palace.

Eze has been sidelined since suffering an Achilles injury in the final week of last season but the midfielder has returned to training alone over the international break.

He is close to a return to full training and could potentially be back training with his team-mates within the next week.

Early estimates last May were that Eze could be out until 2022 but the 23-year-old has recovered quicker than expected and hopes to be back playing before the November international break.

Having been training alone, Eze will have to work back up to training with the Palace squad before Patrick Vieira considers returning him to the matchday squad.

Eze impressed in his first season with Palace, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 34 Premier League appearances, and there is plenty of excitement at how he will fit into Vieira’s new-look Palace side.

Speaking last month, Eze couldn’t hide his eagerness to return and play in front of a packed Selhurst Park, something he is yet to experience since joining from Queens Park Rangers due to coronavirus restrictions.

He is enthused by the football Palace have been playing under Vieira.

"The day I come back is going to be beautiful for me," Eze said.

"A beautiful experience stepping out with the fans. I haven’t experienced all the fans before. It’s going to be like my debut all over again. Amazing.

"I’m just enjoying watching the team right now because they’re playing so well and they’re doing exactly what I would have hoped in this team. It’s great to watch that and, seeing that, I just can’t wait to get back and to join them.”

Read More

Crystal Palace have sparked into life under Patrick Vieira as gamble starts to pay off