Crystal Palace sack manager Patrick Vieira after 18 months in charge

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 18 months in charge of the south London club.

Chairman Steve Parish told the club website: "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues."

Three members of the former French international's coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun - have also left Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are currently just three points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.